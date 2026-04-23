Colton Hood’s Rise Is Creating Serious Buzz Before the NFL Draft

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood is among the most athletic and exciting prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. A rare specimen, Hood ran a 4.44 and leaped a 40.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine. Those results align with his tape, and help create legitimate first-round buzz heading into Thursday.

The No. 21 overall prospect in our Top 100 rankings, Hood recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Hood discussed his 2025 success at Tennessee, turning heads at the NFL Combine, playing man and zone coverage, and so much more.

NFL Draft Interview: Tennessee CB Colton Hood Has First-Round Talent

JM: You previously played at Auburn and Colorado prior to arriving in Tennessee in 2025. It was actually your first opportunity to start and you were fantastic this past season, notching 50 tackles, eight pass breakups, and a pick-six interception. You must have felt vindicated like yeah, I knew I could play at this level the entire time.

Colton Hood: Yeah, I would definitely say I felt that way. I didn’t start at Colorado but I always made plays with the opportunities they gave me. I knew once I got an opportunity to be a full-time starter that I’d take advantage.

I just needed the reps. I knew I’d go crazy with the production (laughs). That’s exactly what happened this past season.

JM: You’ve got incredible size for the position at 6-foot, 193 pounds. That’s one of the things that jumps out at me when I watch the tape. How do you use size to your advantage in coverage?

Colton Hood: I can definitely box out guys at the catch point. I love using my long arms to get a jam on them at the line of scrimmage. Those are definitely some of the advantages my length and size give me.

It made me a force at the line of scrimmage. A lot of times, wide receivers don’t see defensive backs with my hand usage and longer arms. They have a hard time getting around me when I jam them like that.

I love using size and my frame to my advantage.

JM: It’s obvious on tape. You were incredible at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.44 in the 40 with a 1.58 ten-yard split. You also leaped a 40.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. Do you think you surprised scouts with your athleticism?

Colton Hood: I think I surprised scouts at the NFL Combine. That’s one of the questions [athleticism] they had about me. I knew I would test really well. I didn’t understand why those questions existed. I definitely put them to bed.

They wanted to see how fast and athletic I was. I wanted to be very explosive out there. Also during the position drills, I showcased that I have some of the best feet, some of the best hips and change of direction ability in this NFL Draft class.

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: Is Colton Hood a press-man cornerback? You’re versatile enough to play zone, but I feel you’re at your best when being disruptive in press coverage because of your size and length. What do you enjoy about that?

Colton Hood: I definitely enjoy the challenge of being one-on-one with a wide receiver in coverage. I love taking that guy completely out of the game. That’s what I love about playing press-man coverage.

I’m definitely versatile though. I can play zone coverage, I can play off coverage, but press-man is definitely my preference. That’s what I like to do.

JM: A lot of cornerbacks don’t like to tackle, but you play with box-safety physicality in run support. Where does that mentality come from? Your uncle Rod Hood played at Auburn and in the NFL. I remember him being a pretty physical player too.

Colton Hood: It definitely comes from being competitive. I’m a very competitive player. I can’t call myself competitive if I don’t love to tackle. Tackling is a big part of the game. That’s where it comes from.

I want to be out there dominating in all phases of the game. That extends beyond my coverage. I love to tackle. The competitive side of me makes me want to be a great tackler.

My uncle Rod Hood was a dog, man (laughs). Nice shout out. I see him a lot. He’s actually my personal coach. We talk and stay in touch all the time. He’s helped me embrace who I am as I continue being myself throughout this pre-draft process.

JM: How did the pre-draft meeting process treat you? Between Top 30 visits and Zoom meetings, I imagine you’ve met with all 32 teams in some capacity?

Colton Hood: It was great. It’s been a dream come true to be in this position, to go through this process. It was a great experience. I loved meeting so many NFL coaches who have coached so many great players.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why Colton Hood is one of the best cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Why should a team use a first-round pick on Colton Hood?

Colton Hood: I think I’m the best cornerback in this class. My competitiveness is second to none. It’s that simple. My technique and athleticism is second to none.



That’s why a team should use a first-round pick on Colton Hood.