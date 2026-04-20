2026 NFL Mock Draft: Taking Wild Turns Nobody Saw Coming

The 2026 NFL Draft will finally begin on Thursday. Months of evaluation will conclude with the actual selections. Given the lack of blue-chip talent at premier positions, the first round promises to deliver surprises via trades and unpredictable results.

We've scouted the tape. We've conducted conversations with scouts and other sourced individuals around the league. The overall uniqueness of this draft makes this first-round projection one of the more difficult final mock drafts in recent memory. Nothing is certain beyond the No. 1 overall pick.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Trades Shake Up Round 1

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are excited about making Fernando Mendoza their franchise quarterback. From NFL Combine formals to private visits and Pro Day attendance, they've taken advantage of their allotted time with him. Mendoza has aced every opportunity, leaving the Raiders with no doubts at No. 1 overall.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite all the recent rumors indicating otherwise, the New York Jets hold strong and take the best overall prospect available in Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese. Reese has enough translatable traits as a pass rusher to make a full-time transition. Contrary to popular belief, Aaron Glenn is a good defensive coach and a strong candidate to help oversee the position change.

3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals are allegedly attempting to trade down. Whether they're successful or stay put, David Bailey is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 3 overall selection. Bailey had an excellent true pass-set win rate in 2025 en route to registering 14.5 sacks. His straightline speed and athleticism should make him an effective quarterback hunter.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With Reese and Bailey off the board, the Tennessee Titans take the best overall prospect left in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Love is an elite three-down prospect, and he also possesses Hall of Fame football character, which matters to Titans GM Mike Borgonzi. This has been a popular mock-draft pick that helps franchise quarterback Cam Ward.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) hits Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sonny Styles is a blue-chip talent at linebacker and we believe the New York Giants have honed in on him as their preferred target throughout this process. A rare athletic specimen, there's nothing Styles can't do at linebacker, from roaming sideline to sideline, to meeting running backs in the hole. The Giants have a stellar defensive line in place, so adding another front-seven playmaker behind the first line of defence would be beneficial.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Will the Cleveland Browns go wide receiver or offensive tackle here? There are also rumors of a potential trade down. Wherever the Browns make their first selection, we believe they’ll prioritize the offensive line. Monroe Freeling possesses the length, size, and rare movement skills to be an instant starter at left tackle, addressing a major hole for GM Andrew Berry.

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This selection is all about continuing to invest in Jayden Daniels’ development. Carnell Tate possesses elite ball skills and is a smooth route runner at the Z-receiver spot. The Commanders need more weapons around Daniels after whiffing on their Deebo Samuel gamble.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. has been a divisive prospect throughout the pre-draft process. The New Orleans Saints haven't re-signed Cameron Jordan, so a pass rusher feels like a strong possibility here. Bain's arm length deficiencies are offset by how much power he generates through violent hands. His pro career will be an excellent case study.

9. Trade! Dallas Cowboys (via KC): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been rumors about the Dallas Cowboys weighing an aggressive trade. We're hesitant to believe they'd be willing to package enough capital to acquire a top-six selection. Instead, the Cowboys obtain the No. 9 overall selection from the Kansas City Chiefs (jumping the Cincinnati Bengals) to secure Caleb Downs' services. Downs is an elite, versatile safety prospect who could transform a lackluster secondary.

10. New York Giants (via CIN): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants executed a blockbuster over the weekend, acquiring the 10th pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for disgruntled defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. There's already been a lot of smoke connecting the Giants to Jordyn Tyson here. Arguably the most talented wideout in the NFL Draft, a lengthy injury history has complicated his pre-draft evaluation, but he recently held a workout in which Giants GM Joe Schoen was present for.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins' new regime should begin their multi-year rebuild by prioritizing the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa slides in this scenario, and he could start immediately at guard, or replace Austin Jackson at right tackle in the near future. The Dolphins are rebuilding this roster from the ground up, and Mauigoa projects as a long-term starter.

12. Trade! Kansas City Chiefs (via DAL): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs move down, acquire future picks and still land an elite prospect in LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, whose landing spot in this mock was affected by the Giants-Bengals trade. Delane is a top-tier coverage cornerback with athleticism and scheme flexibility. He projects as a potential shutdown corner.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams have been connected to various wide receivers here with Davante Adams entering a contract year. Tyson may have been their preferred target, but they've also shown a lot of interest in KC Concepcion. Concepcion is a dynamic threat on offense (and special teams) with explosive short-area quickness.



14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback isn’t an overly pressing need for the Baltimore Ravens, but they’ll find an elite prospect available in Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy. The most naturally gifted cornerback in the class, some teams have flagged McCoy medically for a torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire 2025 college football campaign. When healthy, he's a toolsy cover-man who is both athletic and smooth in his transitions.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ben Bredeson struggled to stay healthy and effective for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Knowing he'll eventually need replacing, Bucs GM Jason Licht takes a best-player available approach by selecting Penn State guard Vega Ioane. Ioane is a legitimate people mover with overwhelming power.

16. New York Jets (via IND): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Jets don't appear desperate to force the quarterback decision this offseason. They need to have a better supporting cast in place for whenever they gamble on acquiring a franchise quarterback. Denzel Boston would fill the hole at WR2 opposite Garrett Wilson. Boston has the prototype X-receiver frame with a dominant skill set at the catch point. He’d compliment Wilson well.

17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions have discussed moving Penei Sewell to left tackle following Taylor Decker's release. Drafting Spencer Fano would give them flexiblity because he's played both on the left and right side. Fano has proven capable of playing offensive tackle throughout this process, with easy movement skills, accurate hand placement, and quick feet.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one of the better safety classes in recent memory. The Minnesota Vikings could take advantage by taking the second prospect at the position, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman displayed elite athleticism at the NFL Combine by running a 4.35 and leaping a 41-inch vertical. He'd play a versatile role for Brian Flores.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers make it three consecutive drafts, using another first-round pick on a pass catcher. Kenyon Sadiq is more versatile than the previous two, as an athletic tight end who's tough and strong enough to thrive as an in-line blocker. The developing Bryce Young would appreciate having another weapon at his disposal as he continues growing confidence in Dave Canales' offense.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The expectation is that the Cowboys will go defense-defense with their two first-round picks. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect, but he broke out on the National Championship-bound Miami Hurricanes in 2026. Mesidor rushes the quarterback with athleticism and a relentless revving motor.

21. Trade! Philadelphia Eagles: (via PIT) Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sources indicate the Philadelphia Eagles may be willing to trade up. Getting in front of the Cleveland Browns would allow them to pick an offensive tackle before the Browns do. Arizona State's Max Iheanachor could be Howie Roseman's target. The Eagles have shown significant interest. Iheanachor is a late bloomer who initially thrived while playing JUCO football, making him an ideal candidate to develop behind Lane Johnson as his heir apparent.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) walks off the field after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk is a 20-year old prospect who measured in at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with near 34.5-inch arms at the NFL Combine. Most scouts say Faulk has to improve, especially as a pass rusher, but he's a young, ascending player with the natural tools to grow into his body and develop a better pre-snap plan. The Los Angeles Chargers can't keep relying on Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree.

23. Trade! Pittsburgh Steelers (via PHI): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are being strongly connected to Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. They currently do not have long-term solutions at the position. McNeil-Warren would be a physical tone setter for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He's a versatile weapon who could play traditional safety roles, or as a "BIG NICKEL" near the line of scrimmage, where he plays with violent intentions.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After grabbing their offensive tackle earlier, the Browns double down on offense. Makai Lemon is a savvy route runner with the initial quickness needed to uncover. Lemon projects as a high-level slot receiver who is dangerous with run-after-catch opportunities in space.

25. Chicago Bears: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) tackles ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) as he scrambles during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 9, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears have been trying to solve the EDGE spot opposite Montez Sweat for a few offseasons now. UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence enjoyed a historic performance at the NFL Combine that firmly placed him in the first-round conversation, a showing that included a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. Lawrence is an athletic and high-effort pass rusher.

26. Trade! Arizona Cardinals (via BUF): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's been so much smoke connecting the Cardinals to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson lately. If the Cardinals want to secure Simpson, they'll probably have to trade up in front of the New York Jets, who own the first selection of the second round. The Buffalo Bills, who may target devalued positions like interior defensive line and off-ball linebacker, are willing to move down.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (OL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers' offense would benefit from an instant starter at left guard opposite Dominick Puni. Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis could be a target. Bisontis blocks with a high-level understanding of angles and leverage, and his high football IQ would thrive in Kyle Shanahan's scheme.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans have attempted to strengthen the offensive line this offseason. That theme continues here with the selection of Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu. Lomu is an athletic tackle who is still developing the technical aspects of his skill set, which could lead to him sitting behind Texans free-agent addition Braden Smith as a rookie.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs have been connected to possibly selecting a first-round offensive tackle for the second year in a row. Blake Miller would be a significantly safer addition compared to the risky bets they've added at the position in recent offseasons. Miller was a 54-game steady starter at Clemson, and scouts are infatuated with his football character.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Malik Willis needs somebody to throw the ball to. Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. is a compactly built receiver whose toughness in the open field leads to routine yards-after-catch opportunities. He's also flexible enough to operate out of the slot or as the "Z" receiver.

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots did not rush the passer with enough success last season, finishing bottom-10 in sacks. Nor have they done anything significant enough in free agency to prevent them from drafting a first-round EDGE. Cashius Howell is a speedy and athletic pass rusher whose explosiveness was represented by his 1.58 ten-yard split at the NFL Combine, tied for the fastest-record time among EDGEs with Arvell Reese.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before the game at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks would probably love to trade out of this pick considering they only possess four total selections in this draft. With the Ty Simpson trade-up already occurring, we're not convinced they'd have a solid enough offer in this scenario. John Schneider stays put and takes San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, an athletic pro-ready corner who would fill Riq Woolen's shoes in Mike Macdonald's secondary.