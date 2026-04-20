2026 NFL Mock Draft: Taking Wild Turns Nobody Saw Coming
The 2026 NFL Draft will finally begin on Thursday. Months of evaluation will conclude with the actual selections. Given the lack of blue-chip talent at premier positions, the first round promises to deliver surprises via trades and unpredictable results.
We've scouted the tape. We've conducted conversations with scouts and other sourced individuals around the league. The overall uniqueness of this draft makes this first-round projection one of the more difficult final mock drafts in recent memory. Nothing is certain beyond the No. 1 overall pick.
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Trades Shake Up Round 1
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Las Vegas Raiders are excited about making Fernando Mendoza their franchise quarterback. From NFL Combine formals to private visits and Pro Day attendance, they've taken advantage of their allotted time with him. Mendoza has aced every opportunity, leaving the Raiders with no doubts at No. 1 overall.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
Despite all the recent rumors indicating otherwise, the New York Jets hold strong and take the best overall prospect available in Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese. Reese has enough translatable traits as a pass rusher to make a full-time transition. Contrary to popular belief, Aaron Glenn is a good defensive coach and a strong candidate to help oversee the position change.
3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
The Arizona Cardinals are allegedly attempting to trade down. Whether they're successful or stay put, David Bailey is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 3 overall selection. Bailey had an excellent true pass-set win rate in 2025 en route to registering 14.5 sacks. His straightline speed and athleticism should make him an effective quarterback hunter.
4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
With Reese and Bailey off the board, the Tennessee Titans take the best overall prospect left in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Love is an elite three-down prospect, and he also possesses Hall of Fame football character, which matters to Titans GM Mike Borgonzi. This has been a popular mock-draft pick that helps franchise quarterback Cam Ward.
5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Sonny Styles is a blue-chip talent at linebacker and we believe the New York Giants have honed in on him as their preferred target throughout this process. A rare athletic specimen, there's nothing Styles can't do at linebacker, from roaming sideline to sideline, to meeting running backs in the hole. The Giants have a stellar defensive line in place, so adding another front-seven playmaker behind the first line of defence would be beneficial.
6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Will the Cleveland Browns go wide receiver or offensive tackle here? There are also rumors of a potential trade down. Wherever the Browns make their first selection, we believe they’ll prioritize the offensive line. Monroe Freeling possesses the length, size, and rare movement skills to be an instant starter at left tackle, addressing a major hole for GM Andrew Berry.
7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
This selection is all about continuing to invest in Jayden Daniels’ development. Carnell Tate possesses elite ball skills and is a smooth route runner at the Z-receiver spot. The Commanders need more weapons around Daniels after whiffing on their Deebo Samuel gamble.
8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
Rueben Bain Jr. has been a divisive prospect throughout the pre-draft process. The New Orleans Saints haven't re-signed Cameron Jordan, so a pass rusher feels like a strong possibility here. Bain's arm length deficiencies are offset by how much power he generates through violent hands. His pro career will be an excellent case study.
9. Trade! Dallas Cowboys (via KC): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
There have been rumors about the Dallas Cowboys weighing an aggressive trade. We're hesitant to believe they'd be willing to package enough capital to acquire a top-six selection. Instead, the Cowboys obtain the No. 9 overall selection from the Kansas City Chiefs (jumping the Cincinnati Bengals) to secure Caleb Downs' services. Downs is an elite, versatile safety prospect who could transform a lackluster secondary.
10. New York Giants (via CIN): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
The Giants executed a blockbuster over the weekend, acquiring the 10th pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for disgruntled defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. There's already been a lot of smoke connecting the Giants to Jordyn Tyson here. Arguably the most talented wideout in the NFL Draft, a lengthy injury history has complicated his pre-draft evaluation, but he recently held a workout in which Giants GM Joe Schoen was present for.
11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
The Miami Dolphins' new regime should begin their multi-year rebuild by prioritizing the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa slides in this scenario, and he could start immediately at guard, or replace Austin Jackson at right tackle in the near future. The Dolphins are rebuilding this roster from the ground up, and Mauigoa projects as a long-term starter.
12. Trade! Kansas City Chiefs (via DAL): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The Kansas City Chiefs move down, acquire future picks and still land an elite prospect in LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, whose landing spot in this mock was affected by the Giants-Bengals trade. Delane is a top-tier coverage cornerback with athleticism and scheme flexibility. He projects as a potential shutdown corner.
13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
The Los Angeles Rams have been connected to various wide receivers here with Davante Adams entering a contract year. Tyson may have been their preferred target, but they've also shown a lot of interest in KC Concepcion. Concepcion is a dynamic threat on offense (and special teams) with explosive short-area quickness.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Cornerback isn’t an overly pressing need for the Baltimore Ravens, but they’ll find an elite prospect available in Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy. The most naturally gifted cornerback in the class, some teams have flagged McCoy medically for a torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire 2025 college football campaign. When healthy, he's a toolsy cover-man who is both athletic and smooth in his transitions.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
Ben Bredeson struggled to stay healthy and effective for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Knowing he'll eventually need replacing, Bucs GM Jason Licht takes a best-player available approach by selecting Penn State guard Vega Ioane. Ioane is a legitimate people mover with overwhelming power.
16. New York Jets (via IND): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The New York Jets don't appear desperate to force the quarterback decision this offseason. They need to have a better supporting cast in place for whenever they gamble on acquiring a franchise quarterback. Denzel Boston would fill the hole at WR2 opposite Garrett Wilson. Boston has the prototype X-receiver frame with a dominant skill set at the catch point. He’d compliment Wilson well.
17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
The Detroit Lions have discussed moving Penei Sewell to left tackle following Taylor Decker's release. Drafting Spencer Fano would give them flexiblity because he's played both on the left and right side. Fano has proven capable of playing offensive tackle throughout this process, with easy movement skills, accurate hand placement, and quick feet.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
This is one of the better safety classes in recent memory. The Minnesota Vikings could take advantage by taking the second prospect at the position, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman displayed elite athleticism at the NFL Combine by running a 4.35 and leaping a 41-inch vertical. He'd play a versatile role for Brian Flores.
19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
The Carolina Panthers make it three consecutive drafts, using another first-round pick on a pass catcher. Kenyon Sadiq is more versatile than the previous two, as an athletic tight end who's tough and strong enough to thrive as an in-line blocker. The developing Bryce Young would appreciate having another weapon at his disposal as he continues growing confidence in Dave Canales' offense.
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
The expectation is that the Cowboys will go defense-defense with their two first-round picks. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect, but he broke out on the National Championship-bound Miami Hurricanes in 2026. Mesidor rushes the quarterback with athleticism and a relentless revving motor.
21. Trade! Philadelphia Eagles: (via PIT) Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
Sources indicate the Philadelphia Eagles may be willing to trade up. Getting in front of the Cleveland Browns would allow them to pick an offensive tackle before the Browns do. Arizona State's Max Iheanachor could be Howie Roseman's target. The Eagles have shown significant interest. Iheanachor is a late bloomer who initially thrived while playing JUCO football, making him an ideal candidate to develop behind Lane Johnson as his heir apparent.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk is a 20-year old prospect who measured in at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with near 34.5-inch arms at the NFL Combine. Most scouts say Faulk has to improve, especially as a pass rusher, but he's a young, ascending player with the natural tools to grow into his body and develop a better pre-snap plan. The Los Angeles Chargers can't keep relying on Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree.
23. Trade! Pittsburgh Steelers (via PHI): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
The Pittsburgh Steelers are being strongly connected to Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. They currently do not have long-term solutions at the position. McNeil-Warren would be a physical tone setter for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He's a versatile weapon who could play traditional safety roles, or as a "BIG NICKEL" near the line of scrimmage, where he plays with violent intentions.
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
After grabbing their offensive tackle earlier, the Browns double down on offense. Makai Lemon is a savvy route runner with the initial quickness needed to uncover. Lemon projects as a high-level slot receiver who is dangerous with run-after-catch opportunities in space.
25. Chicago Bears: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
The Chicago Bears have been trying to solve the EDGE spot opposite Montez Sweat for a few offseasons now. UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence enjoyed a historic performance at the NFL Combine that firmly placed him in the first-round conversation, a showing that included a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. Lawrence is an athletic and high-effort pass rusher.
26. Trade! Arizona Cardinals (via BUF): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
There's been so much smoke connecting the Cardinals to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson lately. If the Cardinals want to secure Simpson, they'll probably have to trade up in front of the New York Jets, who own the first selection of the second round. The Buffalo Bills, who may target devalued positions like interior defensive line and off-ball linebacker, are willing to move down.
27. San Francisco 49ers: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
The San Francisco 49ers' offense would benefit from an instant starter at left guard opposite Dominick Puni. Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis could be a target. Bisontis blocks with a high-level understanding of angles and leverage, and his high football IQ would thrive in Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
The Houston Texans have attempted to strengthen the offensive line this offseason. That theme continues here with the selection of Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu. Lomu is an athletic tackle who is still developing the technical aspects of his skill set, which could lead to him sitting behind Texans free-agent addition Braden Smith as a rookie.
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
The Chiefs have been connected to possibly selecting a first-round offensive tackle for the second year in a row. Blake Miller would be a significantly safer addition compared to the risky bets they've added at the position in recent offseasons. Miller was a 54-game steady starter at Clemson, and scouts are infatuated with his football character.
30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
The Miami Dolphins parted ways with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Malik Willis needs somebody to throw the ball to. Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. is a compactly built receiver whose toughness in the open field leads to routine yards-after-catch opportunities. He's also flexible enough to operate out of the slot or as the "Z" receiver.
31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
The New England Patriots did not rush the passer with enough success last season, finishing bottom-10 in sacks. Nor have they done anything significant enough in free agency to prevent them from drafting a first-round EDGE. Cashius Howell is a speedy and athletic pass rusher whose explosiveness was represented by his 1.58 ten-yard split at the NFL Combine, tied for the fastest-record time among EDGEs with Arvell Reese.
32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
The Seattle Seahawks would probably love to trade out of this pick considering they only possess four total selections in this draft. With the Ty Simpson trade-up already occurring, we're not convinced they'd have a solid enough offer in this scenario. John Schneider stays put and takes San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, an athletic pro-ready corner who would fill Riq Woolen's shoes in Mike Macdonald's secondary.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL