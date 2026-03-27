Darryl Peterson’s Surge Could Change His Entire NFL Draft Fate

Wisconsin EDGE Darryl Peterson enjoyed a breakout season in 2025. He enters the 2026 NFL Draft as an underrated prospect who produced a team-high 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. Peterson played a versatile role for the Badgers, rushing the passer effectively with inside-outside flexibility.

Peterson recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Peterson discussed his pass rush arsenal, the feedback he's getting from NFL teams on his future positional value, playing with a red-hot motor, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Don't Sleep On Darryl Peterson's Production & Versatility

JM: You enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, registering a career-high 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss, which also led Wisconsin in both categories. What do you think changed for you in 2025, leading to that improvement?

Darryl Peterson: I really honed in on my skill set. I played some three-tech, as well as playing along the edge. I think showing that versatility really elevated my game to another level. I appreciated the opportunity to get some different looks and rush against those inside blockers.

I put it on a little bit of weight to hold up better on those inside looks. I enjoyed getting those versatile reps. I held my own in the trenches, and I was especially productive in that three-tech [three-technique] role.

JM: It showed on tape. How would you describe your pass-rush arsenal? What are your go-to moves and counters?

Darryl Peterson: I’m definitely a power guy first and foremost. I love that bull rush, especially when I’m in that three-technique role inside. I give those guards a different look than what they’re used to seeing.

I love the double-swipe as well. When I’m countering, I love a good spin move. I like to switch it up, but I definitely have a powerful arsenal, with a good spin move as a counter. The bull rush and the double-swipe are definitely two of my go-to moves.

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) reacts in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

JM: Speaking of your versatility, I’m curious to hear about where do NFL teams see you playing at the next level? What feedback are you getting on your future position and roles?

Darryl Peterson: I’ve heard it all. Throughout my early years at Wisconsin, I played as a stand-up defender. I can play as a stand-up defender and drop in coverage. I can also put my hand in the dirt like I did this past year.

I think having that versatility has been a huge help throughout this pre-draft process. I’ve heard a lot about playing both of those roles. Some teams want me to stand up. Others want me with my hand in the dirt.

Being able to do both can only help me.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. One of the things that pops on tape is the level of effort you play with. You defend with a red-hot motor. Where does that aspect of your game come from?

Darryl Peterson: It goes back to how I grew up. From a young age, my dad instilled that belief in me. How you do anything is how you do everything. I approach every task with the same vigor. I always want to be as relentless as possible.

I won’t let any rep go to waste. If I’m playing football, I’m going to give it my all. I love this game. I don’t take that lightly. I always want to lead by example. I want my teammates to follow me. I want them to see my energy levels and I want that approach to be infectious.

I’m the same guy on the first play that I am on the 67th play of the game. I want to be beating guys and making plays in the fourth quarter, just like I was during the first quarter. I take that personally.

JM: That’s an incredible answer. It really shows on tape, too. Have you been meeting with any NFL teams virtually and such? It’s that time of year in the NFL Draft calendar.

Darryl Peterson: I met with the Los Angeles Rams the day before my pro day. I’ve met with the Rams both in person and virtually. I met with the Miami Dolphins right after the pro day. I spoke with the San Francisco 49ers before pro day as well.

JM: There’s lots of interest in you. It’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Darryl Peterson?

Darryl Peterson: You’re going to get a leader. I’m a relentless football player. I’m going to make everybody around me better. I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I can play in coverage. I can play at three-tech.

You need me to run through somebody’s face? I can do that too. I can sack the quarterback. I always get the job done. I can play on special teams as well. I’m going to be the ultimate team-first guy.