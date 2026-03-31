De'Zhaun Stribling Has Exciting NFL Draft Traits Teams Can't Ignore

Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling deserves more attention heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. It's rare for a 6-foot-2, 207-pound receiver to have 4.36 speed, but that's precisely what Stribling ran in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine.

After producing 55 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns in the SEC this past campaign, Stribling is a size-speed prospect with a proven resume in college football's most competitive conference.

Stribling recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Stribling discussed his long-winded journey to Ole Miss, his excellent performance at the NFL Combine, his favorite routes to run, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling Has Explosive Size & Speed Combo

JM: From Washington State to Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, it's been quite the journey for you, De’Zhaun. How do you reflect on it all?

De’Zhaun Stribling: It’s been great. I played a lot of great places and collected a ton of experience along the way. I matured on and off the field as a result. I adjusted very well to moving around the country.

All in all, it’s been a great ride and I’ve learned a lot throughout my college football career. All I’ve tried to do is better myself and put myself in better positions. I feel like I did that at a pretty high level.

JM: You took a really nice step forward this season. You recorded a career-high 55 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns. You must feel great about what you put on tape during your final season.

De’Zhaun Stribling: I showed a lot of versatility as well. I played inside a lot, and I played outside as well. I even played a little hybrid role. I was able to really showcase my speed at a high level.

I made a bunch of contested catches. I highlighted my ability to play with physicality. I played a lot as a blocker. That’s not an easy job, especially in the SEC. Everyone is fast and physical, and yet I was still very effective as a blocker.

I was making pancakes out there (laughs). I tried to do whatever I could to help the team win.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: You did that at a high level on tape. You were also incredible at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.36 at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds. What an outstanding time at your size. You also leaped a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad jump. You must have been pretty satisfied with the performance.

De’Zhaun Stribling: Yeah, I was pretty satisfied. I put up some great numbers. I had a short training cycle though, because we made the College Football Playoffs at Ole Miss. If I had a full two month training schedule, I may have put up even better numbers.

Maybe I would have run a 4.32 or something. All in all, it was a great experience. I still showcased my speed at the NFL Combine, showing off how fast I am. It was a very positive showing at the combine for me.

JM: Does De’Zhaun Stribling have a favorite route to run? It's so much fun watching you play vertically on tape. Like you said though, you were more versatile this year in the short and intermediate game.

De’Zhaun Stribling: I don’t really have a favorite route. I really don’t mind going across the middle on the deep digs, or a deep post route. Of course I love taking the top off and running past defensive backs vertically. I love coming down with those 50-50 contested catches as well.

JM: You did that at a high level on tape. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

De’Zhaun Stribling: I had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams. I’ve had a ton of virtual meetings, I’ve met with a lot of teams virtually, like the Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans, earlier this week.

In person, I am going to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is De’Zhaun Stribling going to make at the next level? I feel like you’re going to be a versatile receiver who can block in space and take the top off a defense.

De’Zhaun Stribling: My versatility is going to bring a lot to an NFL offense. I can play any receiver spot. That’s going to make me a huge asset. My speed, especially when I have the ball in my hands, makes me a threat in the open field.

I think my overall physicality goes a long way. I can block at a high level. My football IQ is off the charts. I’ve played in multiple offenses at different programs. I learned every playbook very quickly and was able to contribute.

All of those skills are going to translate at a high level.