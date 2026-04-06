DeMonte Capehart Is Building NFL Draft Momentum at the Perfect Time

Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart is a pro-ready prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Capehart was a selfless defender for the Tigers, routinely doing the dirty work in the trenches. He's earned rave reviews from scouts during the pre-draft process for his maturity, team-first attitude, and leadership.

Capehart recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Capehart discussed being a high-level run stopper, pass-rushing potential, how being an exemplary student led to on-field results, and more.

JM: You were outstanding at the NFL Combine. You ran the 40 yard dash in 4.85 seconds and leaped a 33.5-inch vertical at 313 pounds. It's safe to say you were satisfied with the performance?

DeMonte Capehart: I don’t think you should ever be satisfied in this profession. I was pleased to know I put forth a good performance. I think I could have done a little bit better though. I wouldn’t say I was totally satisfied.

JM: You’re chasing perfection. You had 13.5 tackles for loss at Clemson. You're so selfless on tape. Do teams see you primarily playing a run-stopping role at the next level? What feedback are you hearing about your ability to stop the run?

DeMonte Capehart: I do pride myself on being a run stopper, but I haven’t reached my ceiling yet. I’m just scratching the surface of my potential. I believe I’m a very impactful pass rusher as well. I’m excited to display it.

I’m ready to learn from new coaches and teammates. I’m excited to see different things. I think my next experience will have a positive impact on my performance. It’s all about taking that next step.

JM: It takes a very selfless mentality to stop the run. It doesn’t always show up on that stat sheet. You’re freeing up teammates to make plays. It takes a team-first guy to play the game that way. That’s what I see on your tape.

DeMonte Capehart: Like you said, stopping the run definitely doesn’t show up in the box score. I take pride in knowing I’m doing my job. I always knew my teammates and coaches appreciated my effort and contributions.

I was always willing to do what was best for the team. I was willing to do whatever it took to win games.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart (DL05) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: I think there’s more to explore with your pass-rush arsenal. I agree with you. You have a nice bull rush. You create interior penetration. There’s another level for you to reach.

DeMonte Capehart: My mindset has been to thrive as a run stopper, but there’s definitely more to my pass-rushing ability. As I learn from different coaches, I’m going to continue adding more tools to my bag.

My arsenal of moves isn’t complete. I haven’t reached my ceiling yet.

JM: You earned your degree in sports communication before adding a graduate certificate in athletic leadership. You then got a full master’s degree in athletic leadership. You’re a five-time ACC Honor Roll selection and three-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree. You take your education very seriously. That deserves appreciation. You balanced football with school at the highest level for a student athlete.

DeMonte Capehart: Football is a thinking man’s game. The better you understand tendencies and techniques, the better you play. My academic discipline carried over from the classroom to the football field.

I’m very coachable. I’m a student of the game. The skills translate from the classroom to the practice field and film room. It went hand in hand. I had good habits on the football field and in the class room. I was very intentional and present in the moment. I always focused on the task at hand.

JM: It’s very impressive. Do you have any in-person team visits or recent Zoom meetings on your calendar?

DeMonte Capehart: It’s been an amazing process. A bunch of teams are flirting with me, but we’ll see what happens at the NFL Draft (laughs). It’s easy to be a flirter. That’s how I see it. They’re flirting with me (laughs).

My name has to get called. We’ll see who’s willing to do that. They’re going to get a great player.

JM: Somebody has to swipe right on DeMonte Capehart. It’ll be the best decision they make during the NFL Draft. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is DeMonte Capehart going to make at the next level?

DeMonte Capehart: I’m going to be a physical and violent player. I’m going to bring a sense of swagger and attitude to our defensive line. I’m going to bring that nastiness to the position room. That’s just how I was raised.

I’m a caring person at the end of the day. I can’t wait to put my best foot forward.