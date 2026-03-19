Gracen Halton Buzz is Growing Fast Before NFL Draft—And Here’s Why
Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton is among the more underrated defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft. Halton was borderline unstoppable at the Senior Bowl. He continued his impressive pre-draft process at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.82-second 40-yard dash at nearly 300 pounds.
Halton recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Halton discussed his performance at the combine, his pass-rush arsenal, the feedback he's getting from teams on his positional value, and more.
Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton Enters 2026 NFL Draft With Momentum At His Back
JM: You recently participated at the NFL Combine after being a standout at the Senior Bowl. What was the overall experience like?
Gracen Halton: I had a great experience at the NFL Combine. I had been dreaming about that moment for a very long time. To finally get my chance to participate, it was a dream come true. I’ve always watched guys go through drills at the NFL Combine. I was waiting for my turn!
Meeting with the coaches and the scouts, it was such a fun experience. I’m trying to get there [to the NFL]. It felt like a big step in the right direction for me.
JM: And you put forth a hell of a performance. You ran a 4.82 at nearly 300 pounds. You also leaped a 9-foot-6 broad jump and 36.5-inch vertical. Were you satisfied with the performance?
Gracen Halton: I was satisfied, but I always feel like I could have done a little bit better as well. There’s always room for improvement. I could have run a faster 40 and gotten out of my stance a little bit faster. I could have jumped a little higher.
The numbers were the numbers. I’m blessed to be in this position. There’s always room for improvement. I was satisfied at the end of the day though.
JM: Did you have any formal meetings or interviews at the NFL Combine? Any more visits or workouts lined up?
Gracen Halton: I had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts. I had an in-person visit with the Buffalo Bills as well. I had a follow-up Zoom with the Bills as well. I’m also meeting virtually with the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.
JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. I'm curious what feedback you're getting from NFL teams on what position they primarily see you playing at the next level?
Gracen Halton: I haven’t heard a ton of feedback regarding that yet. The Bills talked about me playing the 4i or as a five [5-technique] in their defensive scheme. Sometimes I can play as a 3-technique as well.
Those are some of the positions I’ve played on the defensive line. I’ve been a versatile guy. I’ve played everywhere. It’s nothing new to me.
JM: Talk to me about your pass rush arsenal. You were very disruptive during drills at the Senior Bowl.
Gracen Halton: First things first, it’s all about recognizing what they do and what looks they’re in. Are they an aggressive front? Do they play on their toes? It really comes down to having the right mindset. I approach every rep like nobody can stop me once that ball is snapped.
If I have to counter, I’m ready to hit my counter move. I’m ready with my arsenal. Whatever I have to do to get after the quarterback. I have a nice stutter-bull [rush]. I get off the ball and beat my man to the spot.
I do all of those things at a high level once the ball is snapped. I’m getting there before he gets there and making a play.
JM: It shows up on tape. Do you feel like you're an early-down guy as well who can stop the run and set the edge?
Gracen Halton: I definitely am. I thought I stopped the run at a pretty high level, especially during my senior season. I’ve gotten way better. I can hold those gaps and maintain my responsibility.
I really wanted to become a better run defender and I believe I did so this past season. Those first and second down run plays, I wanted to make an impact and become a more complete player.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Gracen Halton going to make at the next level?
Gracen Halton: I’m going to make a big impact. I’m going to come in and learn from the veterans. I’m going to pay close attention and pick up the right habits. I’m going to spend every single day bettering myself.
I’m going to be consistent and make a lot of plays.