Jacob Clark Is Building Buzz As Underrated NFL Draft Quarterback Nobody Saw Coming

Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark is an underrated prospect who deserves your attention in the 2026 NFL Draft. After the program joined the FBS via Conference USA this past season, Clark had an excellent year, throwing for 3,244 yards and 28 touchdowns. Performing at that level against elevated competition improved his reputation with NFL scouts.

Clark recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Clark discussed competing in both the FCS and FBS, his uber-productive career at Missouri State, being high school teammates with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, The American Bowl all-star game, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Missouri State QB Jacob Clark Is Productive Prospect

JM: You really found a home for yourself at Missouri State after transferring to the program from Minnesota. You’ve been so productive these last few years, throwing 25-plus touchdowns and 3,500-plus yards in consecutive seasons. How do you look back on the journey?

Jacob Clark: It’s been a lot of fun. I obviously started out at Minnesota and found a home for myself at Missouri State. I had a great coaching staff. I felt like I really fit the offense [at Missouri State].

I was able to manage and operate that offense at a high level. I grew very close with head coach Ryan Beard and offensive coordinator Nick Petrino as well. I built a strong relationship with those coaches, and with my teammates.

I sat and learned the offense for a year. When I got the chance to play, I really feel like I took full advantage of my opportunity. I really enjoyed my time at Missouri State.

It was very cool to be a part of the foundation that brought Missouri State from the FCS to the FBS. We put together a really solid year for our first season in Conference USA. It was special to be a part of that.

JM: You took the words right out of my mouth. Missouri State made the move to Conference USA (CUSA) this past season, from the FCS to the FBS. You didn’t flinch, throwing for 3,244 yards and 28 touchdowns. What do you think you proved to NFL scouts? You handled that step up in competition.

Jacob Clark: First off, the level of competition in the Missouri Valley is really good. We play against North Dakota State, South Dakota State, teams of that nature. Those are really good programs.

Even though we were an FCS team, being in the Missouri Valley, we played against some really good teams. That prepared us to make the jump to Conference USA. We had the talent and the coaching staff. We’ve all been at big programs.

We were just ready to go. We had a lot of confidence in ourselves as we got ready to make the move. We didn’t think the move was going to be too big for us. We just had to go out there and prove it. That’s exactly what we did.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears quarterback Jacob Clark (12) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: It was so impressive. Here’s a fun fact. You were with Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s high school quarterback at Rockwall. We just watched him win Offensive Rookie of the Year. I mean, wow. Did you guys have chemistry back then? (laughs).

Jacob Clark: We had great chemistry (laughs). He’s an awesome human being and obviously a very special player as well. Playing with him was so much fun. Every step of the way I knew he was going to develop into a very good NFL player.

It was awesome to watch him do what he did this year, to win Offensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl. He won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

JM: That’s so much fun. As I said, you put together some really incredible seasons at Missouri State. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process?

Jacob Clark: I was at the American Bowl. I met with about 10-12 NFL teams down there. I had some really good conversations down there. I had good meetings with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins. Those stood out to me.

I was at Missouri State’s pro day and I participated in Missouri’s pro day as well. We had a handful of scouts at Missouri State’s [pro day], and obviously all 32 teams were present at Missouri.

I had a recent Zoom meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders as well.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Jacob Clark?

Jacob Clark: I have the experience needed to be an NFL quarterback. I’ve seen everything there is to see in college football. I’ve been preparing for the next level. I graduated and spent the last two years playing college football like a pro.

I’m ready to help a team at the next level.