Jake Golday Reveals What's Really Fueling His Fast-Moving NFL Draft Rise

Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday is a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Golday’s unique journey has captured buzz in scouting circles. He arrived at Central Arkansas in 2021 as a pass rusher. By the time his college football career concluded, he had transformed into one of the best linebacker prospects in the NFL Draft.

A top prospect, Golday recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Golday discussed making the successful transition to linebacker, recording 104 tackles this past season, his outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, and so much more.

NFL Draft Interview: Cincinnati LB Jake Golday Has First-Round Talent

JM: You arrived at Central Arkansas as an EDGE rusher in 2021. You also played the position in high school. I imagine you thought that's the position you'd always play?

Jake Golday: I was playing defensive end for my first two seasons at Central Arkansas. I got recruited as an athlete. They weren’t sure where I was going to play when I first arrived. Sure enough, they put me at defensive end.

I played there for two years, mostly just as a pass rusher on third downs. We got a new defensive coordinator going into my third season. He came in and said man, you’re too athletic to just be rushing the passer on third down. I want you on the field for every single down.

He switched me to linebacker. I found a whole new love for the game. I already loved football, but I fell in love even more at linebacker. The game became that much more fun at linebacker.

You get to make plays all over the field. I was constantly in the game for every down. I just discovered a new love for football.

JM: It’s ironic that your career high in sacks, 4.5 in 2023-24, occurred after you made the switch to linebacker.

Jake Golday: I was already playing linebacker when I had my most productive season from a sack perspective, yeah. They were still giving me multiple opportunities to blitz and rush the passer. I was rushing off the edge.

I was playing linebacker, but we had packages for third down where I rushed the passer off the edge.

JM: You played one season as a linebacker at Central Arkansas. You then transfer to Cincinnati and you continue your transition to linebacker in 2024, your first with the Bearcats. You got your feet wet, making 58 tackles. Pairing the ongoing position change with the move to Cincinnati must have been challenging.

Jake Golday: It was an amazing opportunity. Cincinnati was showing me the most love in the transfer portal. I felt like I couldn’t turn them down. I made the decision. As soon as I got there, I wanted to prove myself at that level by putting in the most effort.

That’s how I approached every workout and every practice rep. I wanted to earn the respect of my peers. When we got to Fall Camp and I put the pads on, I felt like I was competing with some amazing players. It was definitely new to me.

That’s what really got me ready for the season. I didn’t have any other choice but to catch up. My teammates were good players. We had an amazing offensive line that I was going up against every single day in practice.

I was getting used to the speed of the game at that level. Even the size of the players, that was definitely new for me. That’s what helped get me prepared.

Cincinnati was a really good fit for me, especially with me playing that SAM position. They allowed me to showcase a little bit of everything that I can bring to the table. It was a great fit.

As soon as I got to Cincinnati, I started making the most of my opportunity.

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) tackles BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: You just exploded in 2025, notching 104 tackles this past season. We love seeing a guy naturally progress. You had 58 tackles that first season. You were getting used to the competition, like you said. Talk about the lightbulb coming on during your second season. What changed for you? It was an incredible season on tape.

Jake Golday: I got together with my coaching staff after that first season. They put together a list of everything I needed to work on. I approached it super seriously. I worked my tail off all offseason to fix any of those perceived weaknesses.

They set aside extra time to watch film with me. We identified those mistakes I made on film the year prior and that helped me understand the defense at a higher level. By Week 4 of that 2024 season, my first year at Cincinnati, I think you can see that’s when things really started to click for me.

I just kept developing into the player I became in 2025. I felt extremely comfortable in the defense. I understood what offenses were doing instead of having to think about what I need to be doing every snap.

I started being able to diagnose plays before they happened. I saw myself getting better at film study during the week. I took everything as seriously as I could. Those were some of the key attributes that went into my improvement from my first to my second year at Cincinnati.

JM: Making the full-time transition to linebacker, I imagine would have meant you also had to transform your body. What was that process like?

Jake Golday: I was definitely undersized as a pass rusher. I didn’t have to make too much of a transition with body composition and size.

I will say though, when I got to Cincinnati, their strength and conditioning staff put together a fantastic plan for me to get bigger, faster, more explosive, and stronger. All of the above.

I did exactly that. They promised me everything would get better and that’s exactly what happened. I followed the plan and got significantly bigger and faster. I took it super seriously. It goes back to me putting in all that effort when I first got here.

It worked out for me. The biggest thing was probably getting on the right nutrition plan. I was putting good food in my body; I started taking nutrition more seriously. I was always super serious in the weight room, but pairing that with the nutrition, food is more than half the battle.

I started feeling really good. That Cincinnati training staff got me moving faster. I couldn’t ask for much more than that.

JM: That’s incredible. The deeper you’ve gotten into the transition, what's become your favorite aspect of playing linebacker?

Jake Golday: I love doing a little bit of everything. I felt a little limited when I was playing defensive end. I was really only rushing the passer. At linebacker, I get to make plays all over the field.

I love being in command of the defense. That’s probably what I’d point out above anything else. Defenses count on linebackers to do a lot. The safeties look to us to make the calls. The defensive line waits for us to set the front.

Whatever it may be, I love the responsibilities that come with playing linebacker. It allows me to do everything. I love being the guy the team is counting on.

JM: Your love for the linebacker position is so real and genuine. You were incredible at the NFL Combine, having run a 4.62 forty. You also leaped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. I imagine you were satisfied with the results?

Jake Golday: I was. I also feel like I left a little bit on the table. I felt pretty good about my jumps, but I’m thinking about running the 40 again at my pro day [3/24]. I’m super proud of the numbers I posted at the NFL Combine, but I think I can do a little better.

I’ve been working closely with my trainers since the combine ended, and we feel strongly that I can improve some of the numbers at pro day. Hopefully I’ll have a great showing.

I’m proud of the numbers, but there’s a little room for improvement.

JM: Your results at the NFL Combine were outstanding. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Jake Golday: I had a bunch of formals at the NFL Combine. I believe I had about 15 or 16 in two days. I met with the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and a bunch of others. I’ve had so much fun getting in front of these coaches and amazing organizations.

I was also busy with the informal interviews as well. Ever since then, I’ve been doing about three or four virtual meetings per week as well.

I have a visit with the Cincinnati Bengals coming up, too. The New York Jets and Giants will be in town to meet me at pro day. That’s just a snapshot. I’ve met with a bunch of teams.

JM: This has been an outstanding conversation. We've appreciated your time today. This interview has highlighted why Jake Golday is one of the best linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft. What kind of impact is Jake Golday going to make at the next level?

Jake Golday: I’m going to be an immediate contributor. I’m going to put in the effort, just like I did when I first got to Cincinnati. I’ve proven I can adapt to the learning curve. I’m going to do whatever is asked of me. I’m a great guy in the locker room.

I flip a switch when I get on the field. I can’t wait to put my best foot forward and get to work. I’m going to attack special teams, defensive end, linebacker, whatever it might be. I can’t wait.