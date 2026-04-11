Jarod Washington Is Forcing Teams to Take NFL Draft Notice Fast

South Carolina State cornerback Jarod Washington is among the better HBCU prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. A reigning National Championship winner at that level, Washington transferred to the program this past season and notched an astounding 22 pass breakups. He's a competitive outside corner with boundary size.

Washington recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Washington discussed playing man and zone coverage, acclimating to South Carolina State, recent team meetings and interviews, versatility to play safety, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington Deserves Attention

JM: You made the move from Benedict to South Carolina State and it worked out beautifully for you. You had an astounding 22 pass breakups this past year and won the HBCU National Championship in 2025. What do you think you proved to NFL scouts?

Jarod Washington: I’m proud of what I showed NFL scouts at South Carolina State. I went there as a walk-on prospect. I walked into the room and earned the respect of my teammates. I took advantage of an opportunity.

We won the HBCU National Championship. Nobody can take that from us.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. To have 22 pass breakups in one season is quite the accomplishment. You’re very competitive at the catch point.

Jarod Washington: I’m very competitive at the catch point. I grew up with a quarterback in the household (laughs). My big brother played quarterback. I’ve been around the passing game my whole life. I was raised to be a defensive back.

I’m used to playing the ball in the air. I understand route concepts and how receivers want to attack the ball. I’ve always played on time and on schedule. The way I grew up gave me a big advantage in coverage.

JM: Educate your readers on your approach in coverage. You're a big cornerback at 6-2, 190. Are you a physical press-man corner, or a zone coverage guy?

Jarod Washington: I’d say I can play both man and zone coverage. I’m comfortable with every concept. I’m also versatile enough to play safety. I can play anywhere on the defensive back end. I’m very efficient that way.

We played more press-man coverage this past season, especially if I was matched up one-on-one with a receiver. If we had two receivers, we played a two-man read, or Cover 3, Cover 4 match concept.

Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers tight end Marvin Landy (88) is tackled by South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive back Jarod Washington (12) and defensive back Logan Jones (27) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

JM: South Carolina State was versatile on defense. You recently had your pro day. What were some of the official numbers? Were you satisfied with the performance?

Jarod Washington: I was very satisfied with my performance even though I didn’t jump as high as I wanted to. I ran the 40 yard dash in 4.42 seconds. I worked very hard, spent about two months training for pro day.

I was happy with the showing. I looked good during on-field drills. I showcased my coverage versatility when the ball was in the air. I felt good during those drills.

JM: Did you meet with any teams after Pro Day?

Jarod Washington: I met with the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Commanders at Pro Day. Some of those teams have been in constant contact with me. I also met with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans on Zoom.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Jarod Washington?

Jarod Washington: I’m the best cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft. I’m looking forward to getting my opportunity.