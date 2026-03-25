Jimmy Rolder’s NFL Draft Rise Has Scouts Suddenly Paying Close Attention

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder capitalized when his opportunity arrived. After honing his craft as a developmental talent, Rolder started for the Wolverines in 2025. He responded to the challenge by compiling a team-high 73 tackles, establishing himself as a legitimate NFL Draft prospect.

Rolder recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Rolder discussed maximizing his opportunity, his favorite aspects of playing linebacker, upcoming meetings and visits, establishing himself as a leader on defense and special teams, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder Experiences Pre-Draft Rise

JM: You had to wait your turn at Michigan. That's the way it goes at a prestigious program. What did you learn while waiting for your opportunity?

Jimmy Rolder: Throughout my early years at Michigan, I had a lot to learn, physically, mentally, and emotionally. A lot of development had to take place for me. I learned so much from the older guys who were playing in front of me.

Everyone in the linebacker room, on the defense, and on the team as a whole were super helpful. I was really able to see from an outside perspective what it takes to be successful at this level.

I waited my turn and followed in the footsteps of the great players and people in front of me. They were an inspiration to me. It was tough to wait my turn initially. I’m a competitor and I wanted to play right away, but I knew I needed to develop before taking the field and performing to my best potential.

JM: You took full advantage when your opportunity arrived. You notched a team-high 73 tackles. You must have felt vindicated, like yeah, I knew I was capable of this.

Jimmy Rolder: Oh, that’s 100% how I felt. I always knew I’d take advantage when my number got called. I had that in me. It was a matter of time before I was able to show it. Once my opportunity arrived, I never looked back.

JM: What's your favorite aspect of playing the linebacker position?

Jimmy Rolder: I appreciate having the ability to be the leader of the defense. It starts with the linebacker, especially if you’re wearing the green dot. The defense looks to us for direction and coordination.

I love being in the role of a leader. It’s an awesome responsibility.

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: You’re such a leader on tape. You recently participated at the NFL Combine. You put up some very nice results. Were you satisfied with your overall performance?

Jimmy Rolder: I think I could have done better. It was a strenuous process. I think I can improve some of those numbers.

JM: Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Jimmy Rolder: I had various formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and more.

I’ve been on virtual meetings non-stop since then. I have visits lined up with the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and Buccaneers.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Jimmy Rolder going to make at the next level? You’re going to be an impactful linebacker at the next level.

Jimmy Rolder: I’m excited to contribute and compete on an NFL defense. I’m excited to play special teams as well. I’m willing to do whatever it takes as a rookie. I’m going to make an impact, whether as a backup linebacker or as the starter.

Whatever my role entails as a rookie, I’m going to attack it to the best of my ability.