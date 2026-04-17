Joe Fagnano Is Sleeper QB Creating Unexpected Buzz Across NFL Draft Circles

UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano overcame terrific adversity in 2025 after different circumstances led to disappointing 2023 and 2024 seasons. Fagnano reclaimed the starting job this past campaign and was excellent. He threw for 3,450 yards, 28 touchdowns and just one interception, heading into the NFL Draft with momentum.

Fagnano recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Fagnano discussed bouncing back at UConn, what led to his outstanding 2025 season, playing balanced football, recent team visits and interviews, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: UConn QB Joe Fagnano Is Late-Round Sleeper

JM: What a whirlwind your college football journey was. The 2024 season didn't go according to plan. What you were initially hoping to be a bounce-back season after a 2023 injury started with you in the No. 2 role. How did you process that?

Joe Fagnano: It was a tough situation. I’m a competitor. Of course you want to be out there playing football. I had to take a step back and realize the team needed me to play a different role at that moment.

The goal was still the goal, and that was to win games as a team. I learned a lot. I made a promise to myself that my preparation wasn’t going to change. It didn’t matter if I was first string or second string. I was going to prepare the same way.

I wasn’t going to do my team a disservice by not preparing like a starter.

JM: You handled it the right way. You come back in 2025 as the unquestioned starter and put together a historic season. You throw for 3,450 yards, 28 touchdowns and just one interception. You must have felt vindicated.

Joe Fagnano: I always had that faith in myself. If I got an opportunity, I was going to showcase myself in the best way possible. I always believed that. I was able to display that during the 2025 season. A lot of credit goes to my coaches and teammates for having that trust in me.

We played really well on offense. It was a whole team effort. I couldn’t do it by myself. My wide receivers were excellent. The offensive line protected me. Our running backs picked up tough yards. That’s for sure. It was definitely a fun year.

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) drops back to pass the ball against the East during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

JM: You leave college football with 44 career starts. How do you think that'll help you during your first NFL training camp?

Joe Fagnano: I think the more experience you have, the better, especially at this position. Anytime you can get a bunch of reps, a bunch of starts at quarterback, you’re always learning and evolving. I’m always looking to get better.

I wanted to get as many starts under my belt as I could. No two games are exactly the same. I used that experience to my advantage. I’ve seen a lot from an offensive and defensive standpoints. I definitely use that to my advantage.

JM: The one interception is especially impressive. You really protected the football while running that offense.

Joe Fagnano: A lot of that credit goes to the offensive line. It’s cliche but we really won as a unit. Our wide receivers got open. The defensive line has one job on passing plays and that’s to sack the quarterback and create turnovers. I felt protected. I went through progressions. We ran the offense on schedule. I had time in the pocket.

The stats looked great, and of course I had to take care of the football as the quarterback, but it’s an overall offensive stat in my mind. We performed at such a high level as a unit.

JM: You have a team-first mindset. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?

Joe Fagnano: I’ve met with a good amount of teams. I’ve been busy on Zoom. I’ve met with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and various others. There have been other teams I’ve been in contact with. I’ve had a lot of Zoom meetings before and after pro day.

I did a local visit with the New England Patriots. They have some really good people up there.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. There’s definitely interest in your services. Why should a team use one of their NFL draft picks on Joe Fagnano?

Joe Fagnano: I think I’m a very good quarterback to be honest with you. I’ve overcome a lot of adversity. I think that’s a testament to the type of person and quarterback I am. I don’t think many players would have come out on the other side of my journey unscathed.

I’m very proud of how I’ve worked to put myself in this position.