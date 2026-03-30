Jonah Coleman Is Separating Himself During NFL Draft In A Way Teams Can't Ignore

Washington running back Jonah Coleman is among the most productive and pro-ready ball carriers in the 2026 NFL Draft. The versatile do-it-all back totaled nearly 1,500 yards as a runner and pass catcher for the Huskies in 2025. Speaking with Coleman, he possesses Hall of Fame character and has been impressing NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process.

Coleman recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Coleman discussed his competitive nature, making an early-childhood transition from wide receiver to running back, his fierce approach to improving every single day, football character and leadership, and more.

Coleman is the most impressive prospect we've had a conversation with this year.

2026 NFL Draft: Washington RB Jonah Coleman Has Elite Character

JM: You rushed for a career-high 1,053 yards in 2024, and then you scored a personal-best 15 touchdowns in 2025. What an incredible two-year run at Washington. How do you look back on the journey?

Jonah Coleman: I wouldn’t change it for the world. Making the decision to attend the University of Washington completely changed my life. It was a big change for me, going from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. We played in bigger stadiums and in different weather conditions.

It helped prepare me for NFL-like experiences. We were traveling across the country to play against other teams. The weather always played a factor. There were natural home advantages to consider. Everything about the Big Ten prepares you for life in the NFL.

Even the schooling aspect of it, I feel like it was a lot better at Washington than it was at Arizona. Ultimately, that changed my perspective on school. That’s when my grades started going up.

I graduated with my degree. I’m blessed enough to have that. I’m the first one in my family who can claim that.

Everything at Washington ultimately prepared me for what I’m experiencing now. Coach Jedd Fisch runs a pro-style system. The culture and everything the program is about, I feel very prepared for the NFL.

Looking back, going to Washington was the biggest and best decision I’ve made in my life. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I feel very, very prepared right now. The people that I met and worked alongside during the process, I give them all the thanks in the world. The coaches as well, they’re the reason I had success on and off the field.

How you do anything is how you do everything. If you dominate in the class room, you can dominate on the field as well. That’s how you become the standard. I’m all about setting the standard.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

JM: We couldn’t be happier for you. That’s an incredible answer. Congratulations on getting your degree. Your family must be so proud of you.

Talking about that on-field success, you also showcased the ability to be a three-down back this past year by posting 354 receiving yards. Talk to me about that versatility, and why you believe you can carry the workload for a team at the next level?

Jonah Coleman: My dad started preparing me at a young age. I started off playing wide receiver. That’s what I played. I was always a natural pass catcher, very natural when making adjustments to the ball. I’ve always been dangerous with the ball in my hands. That’s been the case since I was a little kid.

The reason I even started playing running back was because my best friend was late to a game (laughs). They put me at running back. Okay, I’m a running back now who can catch the ball like a receiver.

I was very different at that age. I decided to focus on playing running back because I wanted the ball in my hands, but I also wanted to run routes (laughs). It all started at a young age. Catching the ball comes very naturally to me, and I’ve never stopped working on that part of my game, even after I switched to running back.

My freshman year of high school, they actually put me back at wide receiver. I didn’t play running back until a few games into the season. I’ve had lots of experience playing receiver, and I’ve developed those skills over the years.

I had to adapt to playing running back. I’m not the average receiver at the position. I’m more of a natural. I was able to model my game at running back, because I didn’t have great height to continue playing wide receiver.

I grew up watching LaDanian Tomlinson. He was one of my favorite running backs. I started modeling my game after my favorites. I was huge on that. Of course Marshawn Lynch was the guy in my era.

When I was being recruited and first got to college, I remember that first conversation with my running backs coach. He said Jonah, we’re going to play our best players. If you come in here and compete, and show a willingness to pick up blitzes, you’re going to play.

I wanted to play as a true freshman. I did everything in my power to graduate high school early. I wanted to go play right away, so I showed up ready to compete. I love competing. That’s why I play the game.

I compete in everything I do. Who can run the fastest? Who can row the boat the fastest? I compete in everything. When they told me to compete to pick up blitzes, I said, okay, watch this.

I started learning the basic fundamentals as soon as I arrived. One of the older running backs at Arizona at the time was Michael Wiley. He was a leader. He played a lot because he picked up blitzes and caught the ball consistently with good hands.

I watched him and said okay, if I wanna play, I have to do what he does. I became a sponge and started following in his footsteps. When it was my time to take over and become the guy, I was prepared for my moment.

I’ve always been a natural pass catcher, so catching the ball was easy for me. Picking up blitzes, it’s more effort than anything else. You have to be willing to do it. If you’re not willing, you’re not gonna play.

You have to protect the quarterback. He’s the guy who’s going to take us as far as we want to go. I always had that mentality. You’re not going to play if you’re not willing to help protect the quarterback.

I took it very seriously. How do I impact the game without the ball in my hands? Help protect the quarterback. That’s how I separated myself. I took it so seriously. Protect the quarterback. I became the guy who impacts the game without the ball in his hands.

Playing in pass protection, that became something I started doing at a high level.

Jonah Coleman's life could have played out a lot differently.@BTNJourney profiles what the star @UW_Football RB overcame growing up in Stockton, California. #B1GFootball x @jonahcoleman8 pic.twitter.com/WVW7UrJHon — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 27, 2024

JM: You’ve done that at such a high level. Your energy and effort level is totally infectious on tape. How would Jonah Coleman describe his rushing style? Is he a power up the middle guy, or a speedy back to the outside?

Jonah Coleman: I feel like I’m a mixture of both. I can really do anything. I can run in between the tackles, and I can run outside the tackles. I can obviously catch passes out of the backfield as well.

I just love having the ball in my hands. I’m going to make something happen. That’s another thing my dad taught me. I grew up not having the best offensive line in front of me. I don’t care who’s blocking or who’s not blocking.

When I get the ball in my hands, it’s my job to make a play. I have to make somebody miss when it’s not blocked correctly. I’ve always carried that mentality. I still live by that today.

Not everybody is gonna be blocked. There’s always going to be somebody barreling down on you. You can’t block everybody. The quarterback can’t block anyone, and the receivers can’t block all of the defensive backs.

Make somebody miss. That’s the ultimate goal. Make a guy miss and it might lead to a huge play in this league. I have that mentality that says the first guy is not going to tackle me. The second guy shouldn’t either.

I can do everything. Run in between the tackles or to the outside. I can run routes and make somebody miss on screen routes. I obviously pick up blitzes. I feel like that’s what makes me special.

JM: We’ve seen it on tape. You knew that Washington playbook like the back of your hand. What was Jonah Coleman’s favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? Something that got you excited in the huddle?

Jonah Coleman: I got excited for numerous plays we didn’t even call during the season (laughs). You’re always waiting for that play. The play we repped the most and we finally called was that double pass against Illinois. I felt like I had been waiting to catch that pass since I was a freshman.

It was in our playbook when I was a sophomore. I remember we ran it and threw a touchdown to Michael Wiley against Arizona State back in 2023. I thought I was gonna get it, but we called it to Mike [Wiley] (laughs). He was a senior at the time.

I eventually got that call and ended up scoring on it as well. I loved that double pass Denzel [Boston] threw to me against Illinois. It was my favorite play (laughs).

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) stiff arms Maryland Terrapins linebacker Trey Reddick (3) while picking up yardage in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

JM: That must have been so much fun (laughs). Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Jonah Coleman: I had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans. I visited the Seattle Seahawks. I met the GM [John Schneider] and that was great. I had a great conversation with their running backs coach. We saw eye-to-eye on literally everything we were talking about. We ran an identical offense at Washington to many NFL teams. The terminology was very similar.

I have in-person visits with the Broncos and Minnesota Vikings in early April. The New Orleans Saints are working me out. This entire process has been great. We’ve been getting to know each other.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. This has been an outstanding conversation. We've appreciated your time today. This interview has highlighted why Jonah Coleman is one of the best running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. What kind of impact is Jonah Coleman going to make at the next level?

Jonah Coleman: I’m going to be a great teammate first and foremost. The ultimate goal is for me to be a game changer at the end of the day. If we have a strong culture in our room, I’m going to add to it.

If we need a stronger culture, I’m going to help make it better. I can’t wait to better the team both on and off the field, in every way I possibly can. I have experience getting in on the ground floor with a program. I’ve been through rebuilds and I’ve won big games as well.

I have experience coming to a team that just came off a National Championship appearance. I’m ready and prepared for all scenarios. I’m always going to be a great teammate.

I’m a game changer once I get that ball in my hands. The tape speaks for itself. I’ve been playing football since I was six years old. I’ve been doing this my entire life. I can’t wait to keep doing it.

It’s still going to be football at the end of the day. It’s just on the biggest stage imaginable now. I’ve always been a game changer. There’s no question I’m going to continue being a game changer.

I have that culture-changing mindset. I’m going to bring so much value to our culture. Being a great human being goes a long way. I plan on doing my job at the highest level possible. I want to win the division and play in a Super Bowl. That’s always the goal.

Those are the goals I’ve set for myself.