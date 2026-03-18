NFL Draft Late Round Value Picks: Running Backs
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is arguably the best overall prospect in the entire 2026 NFL Draft. Once Love is selected, we're not expected to witness another running back drafted in the opening round. The value at the position lies with late-round sleepers.
Notre Dame's Jadarian Price and Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. are expected to be the second and third running backs drafted. Scouts view them as Day Two selections. Once the fourth round begins, late-round sleeper running backs start entering the conversation.
We've identified which late-round running backs may develop into a steal.
2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Running Backs
Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
Clemson running back Adam Randall is our top-rated potential steal at the position. The converted wide receiver is a do-it-all playmaker at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds. Randall rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns this past campaign while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native had 84 career catches for the Tigers. His 4.5 at the NFL Combine checked boxes given his sizable frame, and he reportedly ran an elite 4.28 shuttle at Clemson's pro day.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
Washington's Jonah Coleman hasn't participated in any physical testing throughout the pre-draft process. That likely solidifies him as a Day 3 pick. Coleman was a productive three-year starter for the Huskies, rushing for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns across that time. He also produced a career-high 354 receiving yards in 2025, displaying more versatility. Though he lacks elite athleticism, he's compact, smart, and sturdy enough to carve out a role in an NFL backfield.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson did not test particularly well at the NFL Combine, but scouts appreciated his unique willingness to participate in every drill. That's a rarity nowadays, but perfectly describes his compete level. Johnson runs the football with intentional physicality and a red-hot motor. The Cornhuskers standout was an absolute workhorse in 2025, gaining 1,451 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. He's a bit segmented, but he'll be productive for an NFL offensive coordinator.
Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
Penn State running back Kayton Allen has three-down size at 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds. Despite playing on a struggling offense that fired its long-time head coach, Allen still rushed for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, to go with a career-high 15 touchdowns and personal-best 6.2 yards per carry. The Nittany LIons performer runs through contact with a strong leg churn and possesses patience and fluidity. He lacks elite explosiveness and twitch, but strength, power, and vision help make-up a nice skill set.
Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
NFL teams looking for a change-of-pace speedster should shortlist Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne. The elusive back ran a blazing-fast 4.37 at the NFL Combine. Claiborne creates explosive runs via lateral agility and sudden, active feet. He doesn't have great contact balance, and ball security issues arose in 2025. At the very least, he'll be a backup with the capability to generate explosives.
Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan was a show-stopper at the NFL Combine by leaping a 42.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump. That arrived on the heels of a productive campaign with the Wildcats in which he rushed for 12 touchdowns. It's been a winding road for McGowan, who previously played at Oklahoma, Texas College, Butler Community College, and New Mexico State. An alleged off-field incident in 2021 forces scouts to do a serious character and background check.