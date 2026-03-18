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NFL Draft Late Round Value Picks: Running Backs

Late-round value running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Justin Melo

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is arguably the best overall prospect in the entire 2026 NFL Draft. Once Love is selected, we're not expected to witness another running back drafted in the opening round. The value at the position lies with late-round sleepers.

Notre Dame's Jadarian Price and Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. are expected to be the second and third running backs drafted. Scouts view them as Day Two selections. Once the fourth round begins, late-round sleeper running backs start entering the conversation.

We've identified which late-round running backs may develop into a steal.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Running Backs

Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Adam Randall - Clemson
Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) looks to gain yards after a catch as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Dejuan Lane (10) pursues during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clemson running back Adam Randall is our top-rated potential steal at the position. The converted wide receiver is a do-it-all playmaker at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds. Randall rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns this past campaign while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native had 84 career catches for the Tigers. His 4.5 at the NFL Combine checked boxes given his sizable frame, and he reportedly ran an elite 4.28 shuttle at Clemson's pro day.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Jonah Coleman - Washington
Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Washington's Jonah Coleman hasn't participated in any physical testing throughout the pre-draft process. That likely solidifies him as a Day 3 pick. Coleman was a productive three-year starter for the Huskies, rushing for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns across that time. He also produced a career-high 354 receiving yards in 2025, displaying more versatility. Though he lacks elite athleticism, he's compact, smart, and sturdy enough to carve out a role in an NFL backfield.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Emmett Johnson - Nebraska
Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs for a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson did not test particularly well at the NFL Combine, but scouts appreciated his unique willingness to participate in every drill. That's a rarity nowadays, but perfectly describes his compete level. Johnson runs the football with intentional physicality and a red-hot motor. The Cornhuskers standout was an absolute workhorse in 2025, gaining 1,451 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. He's a bit segmented, but he'll be productive for an NFL offensive coordinator.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Kaytron Allen - Penn State
Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State running back Kayton Allen has three-down size at 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds. Despite playing on a struggling offense that fired its long-time head coach, Allen still rushed for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, to go with a career-high 15 touchdowns and personal-best 6.2 yards per carry. The Nittany LIons performer runs through contact with a strong leg churn and possesses patience and fluidity. He lacks elite explosiveness and twitch, but strength, power, and vision help make-up a nice skill set.

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Demond Claiborne - Wake Forest
Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

NFL teams looking for a change-of-pace speedster should shortlist Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne. The elusive back ran a blazing-fast 4.37 at the NFL Combine. Claiborne creates explosive runs via lateral agility and sudden, active feet. He doesn't have great contact balance, and ball security issues arose in 2025. At the very least, he'll be a backup with the capability to generate explosives.

Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Seth McGowan - Kentucky
Nov 15, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan (3) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defensive lineman Theron Gaines (9) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan was a show-stopper at the NFL Combine by leaping a 42.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump. That arrived on the heels of a productive campaign with the Wildcats in which he rushed for 12 touchdowns. It's been a winding road for McGowan, who previously played at Oklahoma, Texas College, Butler Community College, and New Mexico State. An alleged off-field incident in 2021 forces scouts to do a serious character and background check.

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Justin Melo
JUSTIN MELO

Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.

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