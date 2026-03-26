Keionte Scott Just Turned NFL Draft Heads Everywhere With Elite Showcase

Miami defensive back Keionte Scott recently improved his NFL Draft stock by running a blazing-fast result in the 40 yard dash at the Hurricanes' pro day. Scott reportedly ran a 4.33 and leaped a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump and a 44-inch vertical jump. An elite prospect, he'll receive first-round reactions as a result.

Mere days before his breathtaking pro day showcase, Scott spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Scott discussed establishing himself as a leader on a Miami team that advanced to the National Championship, playing a versatile role at nickel corner and safety, his football IQ, positional flexibility, and more.

2026 NFL Draft Interview: Keionte Scott Benefits From Elite Pro Day Showcase

JM: You made a quick transition from Auburn to Miami this past season. What is it about your character that allowed you to make such a smooth transition? I feel like you immediately established yourself as a leader.

Keionte Scott: I pride myself on bringing those leadership characteristics to the table. I’ve always been a guy my teammates can talk to and look up to. I try to do everything the right way and lead by example.

I want to be an extension of the coaching staff and whatever the standard is in our room. Whatever the coaches are trying to convey to the team, I’ve always tried to be a glue guy by helping get that message across in the locker room.

I’ve always tried to be a positive influence while serving as a bridge between the coaching staff and our locker room. I want to help everybody buy into the message. I’ve always taken pride in doing that.

JM: It was obvious this past season. This Miami team came pretty close to achieving the ultimate goal of winning a National Championship. What was special about that locker room?

Keionte Scott: We cared about each other first and foremost. It was our love for one another that drove us throughout the season. Whether you looked to your right or to your left, you saw a brother.

That word gets thrown around a lot, but it was very true about Miami this past season. We brought it to light throughout the season. We bought into the program. We really cared about each other.

I would look at Wesley [Bissainthe], or Rueben Bain, or Akheem Mesidor, or anybody on the bench, even the younger guys, and we knew we cared enough about each other to hold guys accountable.

Our buy-in was special. We worked towards one common goal. We all focused on what we tried to accomplish.

JM: You strike me as a true culture builder and leader in the locker room. What is it about your mentality and approach that you think allows you to command a room and demand the respect of your teammates?

Keionte Scott: It’s about earning that respect. I’ve never walked into a room and demanded respect. Respect is earned. That’s something I was taught at a young age. You have to earn respect.

From there, having the mindset, the tools and the intangibles to lead, that’s more respectable than anything else. You have to be a natural leader to earn that respect.

That goes beyond leading men in a locker room. That’s just how life is in general. Before you follow somebody, you want to know you can trust them. It’s about building that trust and mutual respect.

I tried to earn that respect every single day. I’ll check myself first before I check anybody else.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: You can see that you’re a natural born leader. You had 64 tackles this past season with 13 for loss. What is it about your game that led to so many tackles behind the line of scrimmage? Your football IQ is off the charts.

Keionte Scott: It’s about finding that balance of playing within the defense, but also knowing when to take risks and make plays. There’s certain plays when you know the defense is built for the nickel to make this play.

Other times, you have to play with balance. Maybe it’s not my role to be in this position or to make this play, but I can still play responsibly while trying to make a play. I can put myself in positions to shed a block and make plays.

There’s a lot of “want to” and effort when it comes to making those plays. I pride myself on playing with a high motor. I play fast with terrific effort. I love flying around. Everything else takes care of itself.

NEW: Keionte Scott was FLYING today…



Hearing scouts clocked the Miami DB around 4.30-4.35 😳 pic.twitter.com/WP6ky6wCMP — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 23, 2026

JM: It’s so much fun to watch on tape. Where do teams see you playing at the next level? Are you hearing nickel corner, safety, or even that “STAR” role?

Keionte Scott: Nickel has been a big one, obviously based on the snap count I’ve played there. I’ve been telling teams I’m comfortable playing anywhere. I can play everywhere on the back end.

I’m very versatile. You can play me on the boundary, move me to single-high safety, or have me play the field. I can play cornerback on the outside. I love that versatility, but a lot of teams have me playing a rangy safety or nickel role.

JM; How do you think the nickel position has changed in recent years? You see safeties like Nick Emmanwori having a huge impact.

Keionte Scott: The position has evolved tremendously. Of course everything depends on the defensive coordinator and the scheme. The need for the position though, the versatility needed to play it at a high level, that has changed tremendously.

In the past, you needed that guy to play the middle like your MIKE linebacker, or it used to just be your third cornerback. In every defense now, that nickel has to be a legitimate guy who can do multiple things, especially when it comes to getting home in the backfield.

You have to cover top receivers on an island. You have to play in the box and fit the run. You have to be multiple. It’s not an easy position to play and move around (laughs). You have to be different.

It comes with a lot of responsibility and it takes a high football IQ guy to play it at a high level. The position has evolved tremendously. Teams that use the nickel effectively, it’s totally changing their defense, and it can take them far in the playoffs.

A good nickel makes you very multiple and very versatile. You can disguise your defense. The possibilities are endless against both the pass and run. It’s a special position.

The nickel position has become a necessity. You need a guy who can do multiple things.

JM: Nickel is the new base. That’s a phenomenal answer. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Keionte Scott: My schedule has definitely been loaded since the NFL Combine. I had a bunch of formal and informal meetings. I had formals with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and others.

I’ve been on Zoom meetings as well. I’ll be taking in-person visits as well. [Editor’s note: An in-person visit with the Commanders has since been reported].

I’ve been getting a lot of interest. I’m thankful to be in this position. Some of the teams have been showing new interest. I’m excited to be on the road.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. This interview has highlighted why Keionte Scott is one of the best defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. What kind of impact is Keionte Scott going to make at the next level?

Keionte Scott: You’re getting an ultimate team-first guy. I always put the team first. I’m ready to come in and contribute right away, on defense or special teams. I’m going to be a leader in the locker room.

I’m going to come in and earn that trust and respect. I pride myself on that. I’m going to be a great human being for the organization. I’m going to connect with the fanbase and work on community outreach initiatives.

I’m going to be an all-around asset for the organization.