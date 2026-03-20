Kendrick Law's NFL Draft Rise Has Scouts Paying Close Attention
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law is an ascending prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. After transferring to the program from Alabama, Law enjoyed a breakout season in 2025. He registered 540 receiving yards in the SEC, proving there was untapped potential worth exploring throughout his profile.
Law recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Law discussed the decision to enter the portal, his excellent performance at the NFL Combine (42-inch vertical!), his favorite routes to run from different alignments and formations, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Kentucky WR Kendrick Law Is Ascending Prospect
JM: You made the decision to transfer from Alabama to Kentucky. How do you look back on the journey? It definitely worked out nicely for you.
Kendrick Law: I felt like I needed a new experience. That was the motivation behind my transfer from Alabama to Kentucky. I had great times at Alabama. I felt like my best football was ahead of me though.
I headed to Kentucky and really took advantage of the opportunity.
JM: You did just that, with 540 yards this past season. You put up career-best numbers. Besides more playing time, what led to your improvement?
Kendrick Law: I’d credit the coaching staff at Kentucky. They made me better every single week. I really had to commit to their developmental plan for me. It paid off in the end. It was fun to see the results, to see the payoff. We did a great job coming in every day and resetting the clock.
We stayed focused. We knew we had bigger things ahead of us. The coaches were focused on winning, but also developing us and getting us ready for the NFL.
JM: You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the experience like?
Kendrick Law: It was definitely a dream come true. I’ve been waiting as long as I can remember to go to the NFL Combine. Being out there, soaking up the atmosphere, it really felt like I was living out my dreams.
JM: You put up some really nice results. You ran a 4.45 and also leaped the third-best vertical at 42 inches, to go with a 10-foot-8 broad jump. Were you satisfied with the performance?
Kendrick Law: I felt like I could have done better. I went out there and put my best foot forward on that specific day. I did feel like I left some results on the table. I could have done better.
JM: You’re being hard on yourself. The results were outstanding! Did you have any formal interviews or meetings at the NFL Combine? Do you have any visits or workouts coming up?
Kendrick Law: I had a few formal interviews at the NFL Combine. I’ve also had a bunch of virtual meetings lately. I’ve met with a ton of teams.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Does Kendrick Law have a favorite route to run?
Kendrick Law: Anything deep (laughs). If I’m in the backfield, I love that wheel route. If I’m operating out of the slot, it’s probably any type of crossing route, a deep over or a climb route. If I’m playing outside, it’s definitely the post route, or something to the back shoulder, or a go route. I also love that goal line fade.
JM: One of your best assets on tape is your ability to generate yards after catch. You have some wiggle to your game. You're slippery and elusive in space. Talk to me about that aspect of your game.
Kendrick Law: I’d summarise it very similarly (laughs). I feel like I’m pretty strong at the catch point. When I have the ball in my hands, I’m explosive after the catch. I feel very natural with the ball in my hands. I love working in space. That’s when it’s time to go play ball.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Kendrick Law, what kind of guy are they getting?
Kendrick Law: You’re getting a guy who is going to show up every day ready to work. I’m a leader in a lot of different ways. I want to win and I’m willing to learn. I’m willing to do whatever it takes, including playing on special teams.
If I have to sit behind a starter and learn until it’s my turn to play, I’m going to stay ready for when my number gets called.