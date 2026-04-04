Keyshawn James-Newby Is NFL Draft Sleeper You Shouldn't Ignore

New Mexico EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby is an underrated prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. A highly explosive pass rusher, James-Newby transferred from Idaho to New Mexico for the 2025 season. He impressed at the FBS level, handling a step up in competition by registering nine sacks.



James-Newby recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. James-Newby discussed his productive career, his pass-rush arsenal, playing as a three-down defender, recent NFL team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Get Familiar With Sleeper Keyshawn James-Newby

JM: After two very successful seasons at Idaho, you made the decision to transfer to New Mexico. You had another outstanding season in 2025 with nine sacks. It was considered a step up in competition. What do you think you proved to scouts?

Keyshawn James-Newby: Making that move to the FBS, I feel like I proved I can play and develop at any level. I belong at any level. It doesn’t matter what situation I’m put in. I can play in the FBS, FCS, Group of Five, Power Four, it doesn’t matter. I can play JUCO.

I can play football at the end of the day. I can match skill sets with skill sets. I belong at every level. My skills have translated across different divisions and conferences. One thing I can definitely do is play football.

JM: You’ve done that at a high level. You have 19 sacks in your last two seasons. I think there's no denying that you can rush the passer at a high level. What do you consider to be your go-to moves and counters?

Keyshawn James-Newby: My go-to move is the cross chop. I love to use the cross chop. A regular speed rush is one of my favorites. I can combine that speed rush with chop and a rip.

I love the double-hand swipe as well. My counter moves, I like a long-arm spin move off a speed rush. Most of the time, my counters are spin moves or a long arm. I like to counter with an arm-over inside.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby (1) and defensive tackle Brian Booker (92) react as they walk off the field after losing in overtime to the Minnesota Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: It shows on tape. You also stop the run at a pretty high level on tape. You've been competitive when it comes to setting the edge. Talk to me about your skills as a run stopper and proving to be more than a designated pass rusher.

Keyshawn James-Newby: Coaches have always challenged me to be a great run defender. I’m a little on the lighter [weight] side. Whenever I play in the run game, I like to think of myself as a stone or as a rock.

I’m going to play with better leverage and get lower to the ground. The low man wins. That’s the rule of run defense. As long as I stay low and play with good extension, I should have no problem winning as a run defender.

JM: We’ve seen that on tape. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Pro Day would have been a nice opportunity.

Keyshawn James-Newby: I’ve met with a few teams. I met with the Seattle Seahawks. I have a second meeting with them scheduled, an upcoming in-person visit. I met with the Detroit Lions’ linebackers coach. We broke down some plays together. I met with a Lions scout for a second time. I met with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings as well.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. What kind of guy is a team getting in Keyshawn James-Newby?

Keyshawn James-Newby: I’m going to be a high motor guy. I’m always going to stick to my foundation. I’ve always been taught to play with a high motor. I’m going to continue doing that. I play with 100% effort and focus.

That’s the kind of guy you’re getting. I play with a ton of intensity.