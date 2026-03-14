Kobe Baynes Enters NFL Draft With Physicality And Intensity
Kansas guard Kobe Baynes is among the more physical and intense offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft. Baynes recently participated in this year’s American Bowl. He met with more than 19 teams in attendance, proving he’s a hot commodity.
Baynes recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Baynes discussed his all-star game experience, which teams he met with, his preferred play style, positional versatility, and more.
JM: You participated in this year’s American Bowl. What was that experience like? It’s been a fun pre-draft process for you.
Kobe Baynes: It was a great experience. I got to play against a bunch of cool talent I had never competed against before. I'm from Jacksonville. It was nice to be in that Orlando area. I had a bunch of family come down for the event.
JM: What do you think you proved to coaches and scouts in attendance at those all-star games?
Kobe Baynes: I thought I proved I’m a physical player. I was getting after guys, especially in those 11-on-11 periods. I wanted to prove I’m resilient and physical. I’d say physicality is my best trait.
I was quickly getting my hands on defenders. I also made sure I was being a great teammate to the guys around me.
JM: Who are some of the teams you met with at the American Bowl? Do you have any upcoming Zoom meetings?
Kobe Baynes: I met with roughly 19 teams at the American Bowl. I met with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. How would Kobe Baynes write his own scouting report? How would you describe your skill set?
Kobe Baynes: I’m a physical player who plays with intensity. I’m an athletic player as well. When you watch my tape, you see a player who blocks through the whistle and plays with extra effort.
I get my hands on defenders quickly, especially on those defensive tackles. I always have a high-level understanding of our playbook. You don’t see a lot of mental errors on my tape. I always understand my assignment. I always play within structure.
I’m a steady hand, a very steady guard. You could plug and play me, and just allow me to do my thing.
JM: Two part question. Is Kobe Baynes athletic in space, or more of a powerful blocker in a phone-booth? What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season?
Kobe Baynes: I would probably say I’m the powerful in a phone booth type. I have athletic ability as well, but I really like playing in tight spaces. My favorite play to run in the playbook this past season was probably our counter scheme, especially when I’m pulling. I love being the pulling guard.
That’s my favorite moment in football. I feel like a wide receiver running for a touchdown when I’m the pulling guard (laughs). It’s that rush you get when you’re making a big play. It gets me going. It’s me versus a linebacker in the hole. Somebody has to make a play. I love that challenge.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time. Why should a team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Kobe Baynes?
Kobe Baynes: You’re getting a good player and an even better man. I’m going to put in the work. I’m eager to learn. I’m excited to get around my veteran teammates. I acknowledge that football brings a lot of benefits, but I love the game.
All I know is football. It’s all I’ve ever done. I’m obsessed with the game, and learning about the game in different ways. I’m very physical. I want to get out there and play an attacking brand of football.
I’m very versatile and can play multiple positions. I’m going to work hard every day.