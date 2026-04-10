Malik Benson's Breathtaking Speed Might've Changed His NFL Draft Fate

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson led the Ducks in receiving yards this past campaign. It was a well-deserved occurrence for a prospect who began his college career at Hutchinson Community College before stints at Alabama and Florida State. Benson broke out at Oregon, and recently went to the NFL Combine and ran a breathtaking 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

Benson recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Benson discussed his NFL Combine performance, enduring JUCO, reaching his potential at Oregon, his favorite routes to run, entering the 2026 NFL Draft, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Oregon WR Malik Benson Has Game-Changing Speed

JM: What a journey, it’s been Malik. Your college football career began at Hutchinson Community College before stints at Alabama, Florida State, and Oregon. What was your JUCO experience like? You really have to love football to endure it.

Malik Benson: Having to go the JUCO route ended up being a blessing for me. I didn't know what to expect. I remember watching Last Chance U, trying to get mentally prepared (laughs).

When I heard stories from guys I knew that had experienced JUCO, there’s a lot of crazy stories out there. Every journey is different and unique. I ended up going to Hutchinson, one of the best junior colleges in the country.

I knew it was a fantastic JUCO program. They won a National Championship the year before I got there. The type of player that I am, I wanted to be around other great players. I knew they had a reputation for developing great players.

Hutchinson proved to be the right place for me. I had a great wide receivers coach. He instilled the junior college mindset in me. Every day is its own grind. That’s the JUCO way. There’s no looking ahead. Just keep your head down and go to work.

JM: That’s what you did. You got yourself to bigger programs. After playing reserve roles at Alabama and FSU, you really broke out at Oregon in 2025. You led the Ducks in receiving yards, averaging an explosive 16.7 yards per catch for 719 yards on 43 catches. You must have felt vindicated like yeah, I knew I could produce at this level.

Malik Benson: Yeah, I definitely felt like that. Obviously things didn’t go the way I wanted them to go at Alabama and FSU. That just kept me hungry and ready for the next opportunity.

Eventually, I knew I’d be able to show who I really am. That happened at Oregon this past season. I always stayed ready for my moment. Once my number got called, I built on that momentum and started stacking plays together.

I’m glad I was able to come to Oregon. That whole junior college eligibility thing, where I ended up having remaining eligibility, that was crazy in itself. After my year at Florida State, I thought I was about to start training for the NFL Draft.

I end up getting a phone call saying I have another year of eligibility. Oregon offered me an opportunity to showcase who I am.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: That’s crazy. You took full advantage of the opportunity. You were so explosive at Oregon this past season. Do you have a favorite route to run?

Malik Benson: I love those post routes. My favorite route is probably a dig though. A receiver like me, I force defensive backs to open up their hips and run. There’s multiple ways I can run that dig route. Once I get the defender to turn his hips, I’m elite in and out of my breaks.

Whether I break it inside or break it down at the top of the route, I’m comfortable with doing whatever I have to do to create that separation. I get open on those dig routes. You can watch that play I made against Washington. It was a dig route, and I turned it into an explosive after the catch.

No matter where the ball is, I’m going to go get it. I can turn nothing into something. I always find a way.

JM: You did that time and time again this past season. You were incredible at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.37 in the 40 yard dash. Were you satisfied with the overall performance?

Malik Benson: When you’re training to run the 40 yard dash, I knew I was a fast player. I wanted anything in the 4.3s. Obviously, I wanted to go a little bit faster [than 4.37]. I ultimately can’t be mad about my performance. A lot of hard work went into that.

I had fun at the NFL Combine. I did what I do best.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. Have you met with any NFL teams lately? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Malik Benson: I had a formal interview with the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL Combine. I had informals with probably 30 teams. I met with everybody. It was fun talking ball with those coaches. We talked about my journey.

I met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That was a great starting point to build relationships with these teams. By the NFL Combine, I already had some relationships in place.

I met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New York Giants on Zoom. I had a workout with the Buffalo Bills. Their wide receivers coach and assistant GM came down here for a workout. I met with the Cincinnati Bengals as well. I have a Zoom with the Kansas City Chiefs as well.

It’s been a fun process, man. I’m soaking it all up. I’ve come a long way from JUCO, like you and I were talking about earlier. Not everyone goes from that to D-I or D-II even. I’m blessed to be in this position.

I’m trying to cherish these moments right now. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing by keeping the main thing the main thing.

JM: Your story is truly inspirational. We’re so happy for you. We’ve appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Malik Benson going to make at the next level?

Malik Benson: They’re going to get an energetic guy who is ready to come in and make plays. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to help the team win. I can play wide receiver, I can play on special teams.

You’re getting an electric punt returner, too. I’m ready to work. I’m going to put my best foot forward. That’s the only thing I know how to do.