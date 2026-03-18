Malik Muhammad Is Creating Real NFL Draft Intrigue After Recent Surge
Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad is an athletic and versatile defender in the 2026 NFL Draft. Muhammad was outstanding at the NFL Combine, running a 4.42-second 40 yard dash and leaping a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. His pre-draft stock has been soaring as a result.
Muhammad recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. The former Longhorns standout discussed his performance at the NFL Combine, positional versatility at boundary and nickel corner, recent and upcoming pre-draft meetings with NFL teams, and more.
Texas CB Malik Muhammad Has Improved Pre-Draft Stock
JM: You enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a good amount of starting experience at Texas. How do you think playing that competitive football on a weekly basis will help you transition to the NFL?
Malik Muhammad: The NFL is an incredibly competitive league. There’s no doubting the talent level. It’s a big difference from college football. Having played at Texas, I understand the importance of being prepared. I understand the importance of being ready to compete every single week.
That’s the biggest thing for me. Texas prepared me for what comes next. I think I’ll have an advantage over prospects who didn’t play in the SEC. I’m ready to come in and compete. I’m definitely ready to put my best foot forward on a weekly basis.
JM: There’s no denying that. You put up some really nice results. You ran a 4.42-second 40 yard dash and leaped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. Were you satisfied with the performance?
Malik Muhammad: Honestly, I really wasn’t. Not at all. I can’t even lie to you (laughs). I was supposed to put up way better numbers than that. I had been clocking a mid 4.3 to the low 4.42 that I ran. I could have ran a faster time. I could have jumped higher.
I hit an 11-foot-2 broad jump during training. My results were good, I guess (laughs). Everybody else thought they were good numbers. I knew I could have done better though. My standard? I didn't rise to the occasion. I didn’t meet my standards.
JM: You are definitely your own harshest critic. Did you have any formal interviews or meetings at the NFL Combine? Do you have any visits or workouts coming up?
Malik Muhammad: I had a formal interview at the NFL Combine with the Atlanta Falcons. I have a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys coming up. I’ve already met with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers [virtually]. I’m actually scheduled to meet with the Panthers a second time.
I met with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. Those are off the top of my head.
JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Where do teams see you playing at the next level? Are you hearing anything about playing boundary cornerback or that nickel position?
Malik Muhammad: I’m an outside cornerback. There’s no doubt about that. Teams see that I can play every position in the defensive backfield though. I can play corner, nickel, and sometimes I can even play the deep side of the field as a safety.
JM: Are you a man coverage guy or a zone coverage guy?
Malik Muhammad: Man coverage. It’s man on man. That’s how they want to play in the league. The NFL is all about matchups, man. It’s a man coverage league. I feel like I’m a Jack of all trades though. I can play man, zone, inside, outside, whatever.
I can do whatever you need me to do. I have terrific instincts in coverage. I have a high football IQ. I have great technique and communication skills. I understand every assignment on defense. I can do it all, man.
JM: That’s an awesome review of your skill set. You had a lot of great teammates at Texas. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one with you, who would that be and why?
Malik Muhammad: I’m bringing Byron Murphy II with me. Bro, we have the same mindset, the same mentality (laughs). We’re both so competitive. We both want to be great. We have that dog in us. We want to be dominant.
Byron Murphy II and I, we bring everything to the table, man. Everything. Him and I, we have similar mindsets. We’re very similar people.
JM: That's a great choice. If you’re anything like Byron Murphy II, we see special things in your future. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Malik Muhammad, what kind of guy are they getting?
Malik Muhammad: You’re getting an alpha. Not only am I going to improve the defense, I’m going to have a positive impact on the entire team. I’m bringing a lot of energy to the table.
As far as what I bring to the secondary, I swear I approach the game like a veteran. I’m very intentional. I prepare like a veteran. I have a veteran mindset. I’m always willing to put the work in.
As far as football goes and playing cornerback, I’m going to bring a lot of value to that position room. You’re getting a player with a very high football IQ. I have terrific instincts. I’m a true technician at cornerback.
I’m an excellent communicator who understands what it takes to finish.