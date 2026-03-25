Marlin Klein Details Unique NFL Draft Journey That Has Teams Buzzing

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein has the most unique story in the 2026 NFL Draft. A Cologne, Germany native, Klein fell in love with football overseas and decided to pursue it professionally. After making the move to middle-of-nowhere Georgia, he earned an opportunity at the University of Michigan where he'd develop into a team captain and legitimate NFL Draft prospect.

Klein recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Klein detailed his journey from Germany to the United States of America, earning the respect and admiration of his teammates at Michigan, how former first-round pick Björn Werner lended a helping hand along the way, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Michigan TE Marlin Klein Details Heartwarming Journey

JM: You were born in Cologne, Germany. How did you first fall in love with football? I’m super intrigued by your journey.



Marlin Klein: I grew up playing soccer of course. After about 12 years of doing that, I realized I was too tall to keep playing soccer. It wasn’t going to get me anywhere.

I was fortunate enough to have some connections through my dad to some people who were leading the football clubs in the area. We had some good connections through NFL Europe, to people who played in that league.

My dad took me to a practice and I fell in love with the sport right away.

JM: This was in Cologne?

Marlin Klein: Yeah, the football team is called the Cologne Crocodiles. I played for two years there. I got connected with Björn Werner, who is also from Germany and played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, after going to Florida State.

Once he was done playing, he moved his entire family back to Germany and started a non-profit called Gridiron Imports. He was basically helping talents like myself get to American high schools.

I got connected with him and attended one of his prospect camps where he brings over 10-15 high school coaches from America. I went home and told my parents I wanted to move to America.

They thought I was crazy, which was understandable (laughs). It all happened so fast. We all thought I’d leave home for a year like an exchange student.

A couple of weeks later, I was on a flight to Atlanta, Georgia getting ready to attend Rabun Gap High School in North Georgia. It’s in the middle of nowhere. It was quite the culture shock for me.

Midway through my flight to Atlanta, I realized I didn’t know how to communicate with people (laughs). I didn’t speak any English. That was probably the first big bump along the road (laughs).

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (TE14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

JM: I mean, wow. Look how far you’ve come. You were voted a team captain by your teammates in 2025. Not bad, for a guy who didn’t speak English midway through his flight to America. That’s a huge honor at a program like Michigan, especially for a foreign-born prospect.

Marlin Klein: It was the biggest honor of my life. Some guys get voted to be a captain on their football team because they’re the best player on the team. Some guys are the most well-liked people on the team.

At Michigan, it just means so much because it’s voted by your teammates. We vote on that honor based on who we want to lead us in the locker room. To receive their votes, it was truly an honor.

It truly meant everything to me. I was loyal to Michigan through and through. That means something in today’s game, when everyone can just hop in the portal and transfer somewhere else for more money, or when things aren’t working out, or for whatever reason.

I stuck around Michigan. I waited for my turn to play and I also graduated from The University of Michigan. I earned the respect of my teammates. It meant everything to me.

JM: As it should. You must have experienced so much culture shock. Germany is so different from America, let alone Rabun County, Georgia (laughs). I can’t even imagine what the initial culture shock was like.

Marlin Klein: First of all, the size of the country [America] and the different states (laughs). I grew up in the suburbs of one of the biggest cities in Germany. I was always around people in the neioghborhood. There were always a ton of people around.

When I looked on the map and found where Rabun County was in relation to Atlanta, Georgia, where I flew into, I thought they were like 30 minutes apart (laughs).

Two and a half hours later on a bus ride, I arrived in Rabun County (laughs). That’s when I realized a bunch of cows were going to be my neighbors for the next three years (laughs).

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein (17) runs the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

JM: That’ll get you (laughs). Look at how you acclimated to your surroundings and your teammates. You had a lot of great teammates at Michigan. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one with you, who would that be and why?

Marlin Klein: Can I bring two? (laughs).

JM: I’ll allow it (laughs):

Marlin Klein: I would take our fullback Max Bredeson. I just really appreciate the person he is. He isn’t scared of anybody or anything. He’s always going to find a way.

The second person I would bring is our linebacker Jimmy Rolder. We’ve been roommates for the past couple of seasons. He’s definitely the smartest guy on the battlefield (laughs). He went to Michigan’s business school, which is the best business school in the country.

Jimmy Rolder started at linebacker at Michigan. He made all of the calls and checks. It takes a lot to do that. Myself, Max Bredeson, and Jimmy Rolder, we’d definitely do some damage (laughs). I’m rocking with those two guys. I think we’ll be alright.

JM: That’s a terrific answer. You’re a great leader, but you’re also a great athlete and football player, too. You put up some really nice results at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.61-second 40 yard dash and leaped a 36-inch vertical. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Marlin Klein: Yeah, absolutely I was satisfied. From the day our season ended at Michigan, I immediately went to work on getting ready for the pre-draft process. I started training out in Los Angeles right after our Bowl game.

I was super satisfied with my results. I can’t wait to put the pads back on and play actual football.

JM: You have some untapped potential as an athletic pass catcher. I love watching you run routes on tape. Do you have a favorite route to run?

Marlin Klein: My go-to was the seam route. The frame I have, the speed I have, the big-bodied weapon I am, my reliable hands. I love running up the seam and making that big catch. That’s probably my favorite thing to do.

I also like to get jiggy here and there with an out-and-up route, maybe a stick route. I would definitely pick a corner or a seam route.

JM: For a guy who didn’t speak English midway through his flight, look at how you talk about football now. It’s astounding. lWe've appreciated your time today. This has been an incredible conversation. When a team uses a draft pick on Marlin Klein, what kind of guy are they getting?

Marlin Klein: You’re going to get a fast and physical tight end. I’m a leader at the end of the day. I’m willing to die for my teammates. I just want to win. I hate losing. I want to win now, not in five years. I’m willing to do whatever it takes.