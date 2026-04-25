NFL Draft: Brandon Cleveland is Doing the Dirty Work Teams Desperately Need

NC State defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland is a high-effort run stopper in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cleveland appeared in more than 45 career college games and routinely displayed a selfless skill set. That approach is making him desirable to NFL teams.

Cleveland recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Cleveland discussed his pre-draft process, stopping the run, playing with maximum effort, recent team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: NC State DT Brandon Cleveland is a High-Effort Run Stopper

JM: You started 26 consecutive games in 2024-25 and played in more than 45 college games. How do you think that experience will help you acclimate to the NFL?

Brandon Cleveland: Your best ability is your availability. That’s what they always say. I played in a lot of football games. I stayed healthy and picked up a ton of experience along the way. I took good care of my body. I expect those things to help me at the next level.

JM: You had seven tackles for loss this past season. You're selfless on tape. You stop the run at a high level. Do teams see you primarily playing a run-stopping role in their defense? What feedback are you hearing about your ability to stop the run?

Brandon Cleveland: Teams love me for my run stopping ability. I think that will probably be my primary role at first. As I continue to develop, I can be more of an every-down player with a role as a pass rusher.

JM: On that topic, I think there’s more to explore with your pass-rush arsenal. I agree with you. You have a nice bull rush. You create interior penetration. There’s another level for you to reach. Talk to me about the pass-rush arsenal. Where’s it at? Where can it get better?

Brandon Cleveland: I played this past season about 320-325 pounds. Right now I’m down to 305 pounds. That right there is going to help me be faster and more twitchier when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

If you watch my film, I think my pass-rushing abilities will continue getting better. That’s going to make me a better overall player.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: You can play up and down the defensive line too. Where do NFL teams see you lining up for them on defense?

Brandon Cleveland: I think I’m probably at my best when playing the zero technique [position]. I can play anywhere from zero to three technique. I feel very comfortable with that, anywhere interior wise. I can also play that 4i spot as well. I’m very versatile when it comes to those interior positions.

JM: It’s very impressive. We saw that on tape from you. Did you complete any in-person visits or Zoom meetings throughout the pre-draft process?

Brandon Cleveland: I had a local visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I had a 30 visit with the Seattle Seahawks. I had a plethora of Zoom meetings with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, and Detroit Lions, to name a few. It’s been a fun process.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. What kind of impact is Brandon Cleveland going to make at the next level?

Brandon Cleveland: You’re going to get a phenomenal guy. I love football. I care about my teammates both on and off the field. I’m going to take terrific pride in representing our organization.

I care about people. I do things the right way and I love being a leader. I’m not afraid to take accountability.