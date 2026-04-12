Nikhai Hill-Green’s Leap At Alabama Means More For NFL Draft Than You Think
Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green transferred to the program in 2025 after previously playing at Michigan, Charlotte, and Colorado. He thrived for the Crimson Tide, recording a stellar 60 tackles. Hill-Green is an underrated prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Hill-Green recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Hill-Green discussed his Pro Day showcase, recent team meetings and interviews, his favorite aspects of playing the linebacker position, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Alabama LB Nikhai Hill-Green Won't Be Slept On
JM: You made the move to Alabama this past year and recorded a stellar 60 tackles after previously playing at Michigan, Charlotte, and Colorado. How do you look back on the journey?
Nikhai Hill-Green: I loved my college football journey. It was everything I needed it to be. I feel ready for the NFL and for what comes next. I made a bunch of great connections at all of those programs.
I had a lot of great experiences at every program. I played with some great players. I was coached by some great coaches. I ultimately feel like the journey was worth the destination. I maximized my opportunity.
I feel really good about the future.
JM: As you should. You recently participated at Pro Day. What a big showcase that always is at Alabama. What were some of your results? Were you satisfied with the performance?
Nikhai Hill-Green: I wasn’t satisfied with the performance. It’s about going back to the drawing board. That’s the honest truth. I’ll continue to improve. I ran a 4.60 in the 40. I was shooting for a better time compared to what linebackers ran at the NFL Combine.
I was running mid 4.5s during training. I wanted better. I felt prepared. I posted 23 reps on the bench. I wanted 25-plus reps to be a top-five result compared to linebackers at the combine.
I know I’m capable of better. I hold myself to a high standard. I put the work in to prepare. I also participated in every drill. I have no regrets there. A bunch of linebackers skipped drills at the NFL Combine.
That’s not my character. I showed up and did everything at Pro Day. I left everything out there. I maximized every opportunity that was given to me. I’m going to continue doing that at the next level.
I’m not satisfied because I’m aiming to be the best. I want to be an instant impact player, someone who is low maintenance, but high impact. I’m just working for my opportunity.
JM: You hold yourself to a high standard. What’s your favorite aspect of playing the linebacker position?
Nikhai Hill-Green: I’ve played linebacker my entire life. The position meshes well with my personality. You can’t be a one-dimensional player. If you can stop the run but you can’t stop the pass, or vice versa, you’re not a good linebacker. You have to be effective in both areas.
You have to be both strong and fast. You need to play with strength. You really need to have a complete skill set to thrive at linebacker. You need to play with terrific balance. I love that about it.
I wouldn’t want to play any other position. Of course, the quarterback is the same way (laughs). That’s the only one I could see myself playing because I’m a perfectionist. I love the complete nature of those positions. That’s the only way you can play it at a high level.
JM: That’s a great point. Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings?
Nikhai Hill-Green: I’ve met virtually with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. I have a local day workout coming up with the Washington Commanders.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on Nikhai Hill-Green?
Nikhai Hill-Green: I’m going to make everybody around me better. I pay attention to the small details. I’m a hard worker. I’m going to demand the best out of myself and my teammates every single day.
I love to prepare. I’m the ultimate professional linebacker. I want to help the team win games. I want us to be a Super Bowl caliber player. I can play on defense. I can play on special teams. I’m willing to do whatever the coaching staff needs me to do.
I’m going to make the team better. I can’t wait to be an asset in the locker room. I’m strictly business, strictly football all of the time. I’m never going to be an off-field distraction.
I want to win. I’m going to take advantage of my opportunity. Whoever gives me a chance, I’m going to work tirelessly to prove them right.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL