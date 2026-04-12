Nikhai Hill-Green’s Leap At Alabama Means More For NFL Draft Than You Think

Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green transferred to the program in 2025 after previously playing at Michigan, Charlotte, and Colorado. He thrived for the Crimson Tide, recording a stellar 60 tackles. Hill-Green is an underrated prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Hill-Green recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Hill-Green discussed his Pro Day showcase, recent team meetings and interviews, his favorite aspects of playing the linebacker position, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Alabama LB Nikhai Hill-Green Won't Be Slept On

JM: You made the move to Alabama this past year and recorded a stellar 60 tackles after previously playing at Michigan, Charlotte, and Colorado. How do you look back on the journey?

Nikhai Hill-Green: I loved my college football journey. It was everything I needed it to be. I feel ready for the NFL and for what comes next. I made a bunch of great connections at all of those programs.

I had a lot of great experiences at every program. I played with some great players. I was coached by some great coaches. I ultimately feel like the journey was worth the destination. I maximized my opportunity.

I feel really good about the future.

JM: As you should. You recently participated at Pro Day. What a big showcase that always is at Alabama. What were some of your results? Were you satisfied with the performance?

Nikhai Hill-Green: I wasn’t satisfied with the performance. It’s about going back to the drawing board. That’s the honest truth. I’ll continue to improve. I ran a 4.60 in the 40. I was shooting for a better time compared to what linebackers ran at the NFL Combine.

I was running mid 4.5s during training. I wanted better. I felt prepared. I posted 23 reps on the bench. I wanted 25-plus reps to be a top-five result compared to linebackers at the combine.

I know I’m capable of better. I hold myself to a high standard. I put the work in to prepare. I also participated in every drill. I have no regrets there. A bunch of linebackers skipped drills at the NFL Combine.

That’s not my character. I showed up and did everything at Pro Day. I left everything out there. I maximized every opportunity that was given to me. I’m going to continue doing that at the next level.

I’m not satisfied because I’m aiming to be the best. I want to be an instant impact player, someone who is low maintenance, but high impact. I’m just working for my opportunity.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: You hold yourself to a high standard. What’s your favorite aspect of playing the linebacker position?

Nikhai Hill-Green: I’ve played linebacker my entire life. The position meshes well with my personality. You can’t be a one-dimensional player. If you can stop the run but you can’t stop the pass, or vice versa, you’re not a good linebacker. You have to be effective in both areas.

You have to be both strong and fast. You need to play with strength. You really need to have a complete skill set to thrive at linebacker. You need to play with terrific balance. I love that about it.

I wouldn’t want to play any other position. Of course, the quarterback is the same way (laughs). That’s the only one I could see myself playing because I’m a perfectionist. I love the complete nature of those positions. That’s the only way you can play it at a high level.

JM: That’s a great point. Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings?

Nikhai Hill-Green: I’ve met virtually with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. I have a local day workout coming up with the Washington Commanders.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on Nikhai Hill-Green?

Nikhai Hill-Green: I’m going to make everybody around me better. I pay attention to the small details. I’m a hard worker. I’m going to demand the best out of myself and my teammates every single day.

I love to prepare. I’m the ultimate professional linebacker. I want to help the team win games. I want us to be a Super Bowl caliber player. I can play on defense. I can play on special teams. I’m willing to do whatever the coaching staff needs me to do.

I’m going to make the team better. I can’t wait to be an asset in the locker room. I’m strictly business, strictly football all of the time. I’m never going to be an off-field distraction.

I want to win. I’m going to take advantage of my opportunity. Whoever gives me a chance, I’m going to work tirelessly to prove them right.