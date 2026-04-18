Rene Konga’s Biggest Plays May Be Changing His NFL Draft Outlook
Louisville defensive tackle Rene Konga is an intriguing prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the former Rutgers transfer makes splash plays through sheer athleticism. Konga began capturing scouting attention after a freaky Pro Day performance that saw him run 4.78 and leap a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump at 299 pounds.
Konga recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Konga discussed his Pro Day showcase, becoming a better pass rusher, being more intentional and consistent, recent team meetings, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Louisville DT Rene Konga Has Exciting Upside
JM: You recently took full advantage of your Pro Day showcase. You ran a 4.78 at 299 pounds. You leaped a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump. That’s outrageous. You also ran really good shuttle (4.56) and three-cone (7.26) times. I imagine you were satisfied with the overall performance?
Rene Konga: I was mostly satisfied. I wasn’t totally satisfied, especially with the shuttle, because I put up some bigger numbers in training. At the end of the day, I have to thank God that I finished the day and stayed healthy, you know?
JM: You’ve also got a 26.1% true pass-rush win rate. There’s more to explore for you as a pass rusher. What are some of your go-to moves? How can you get better as a pass rusher?
Rene Konga: I’m a big club [pass-rush move] dude. But I think for me to become the player I can be, it’s just about becoming more detail oriented. I just have to get better as a pass rusher, keep working on my moves.
It’s not necessarily about winning every single time. You know what I mean? It’s about being efficient and intentional. That's something we're working on throughout this pre-draft process with a lot of training. So I think we're heading in the right direction when it comes to that.
JM: Have you primarily been used as a run stopper throughout your career? Are you comfortable playing a selfless role?
Rene Konga: I do want to be a plug and play dude. Anything the team asks me to do, I did that at a high level. My role was a little bigger in third down situations at Louisville. I had a role in third down packages.
That's probably something I'm pretty familiar with. When I got to Louisville, I became a starter. Football is not just third down, it's first and second down as well. So I think by leaving Rutgers, I became a better player, a more well-rounded player. From that standpoint, I just have to keep getting better and better, you know?
JM: Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings? I believe you met with the Dallas Cowboys for a “30” visit.
Rene Konga: Yeah, I loved Dallas. I actually just got back recently [from my visit with the Cowboys]. It was awesome to be honest. It was my first time in Dallas. It's a beautiful city. I was fortunate to stay at Omni at The Star [hotel]. It's a beautiful area. The staff was awesome. The head coach, the two defensive line coaches, they made me feel like him. Great visit top to bottom.
I'm [at home] in Canada right now just for a few days and then it’s right back to Orlando [where I train]. I had visits with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. I’ve had a lot of Zoom meetings. The Washington Commanders was one of them.
I met privately with the New Orleans Saints and their defensive line coach. A few CFL teams have reached out as well, just with me being Canadian.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on Rene Konga?
Rene Konga: I believe I have the highest upside of any defensive tackle in this draft. I think the tape speaks for itself. I have more upside to explore. I know I’m still raw, but the tape paints a picture.
I make splash plays. I just need to be more consistent. I think once all of the pieces come together, I’ll be a force to be reckoned with.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL