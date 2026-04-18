Rene Konga’s Biggest Plays May Be Changing His NFL Draft Outlook

Louisville defensive tackle Rene Konga is an intriguing prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the former Rutgers transfer makes splash plays through sheer athleticism. Konga began capturing scouting attention after a freaky Pro Day performance that saw him run 4.78 and leap a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump at 299 pounds.

Konga recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Konga discussed his Pro Day showcase, becoming a better pass rusher, being more intentional and consistent, recent team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Louisville DT Rene Konga Has Exciting Upside

JM: You recently took full advantage of your Pro Day showcase. You ran a 4.78 at 299 pounds. You leaped a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump. That’s outrageous. You also ran really good shuttle (4.56) and three-cone (7.26) times. I imagine you were satisfied with the overall performance?

Rene Konga: I was mostly satisfied. I wasn’t totally satisfied, especially with the shuttle, because I put up some bigger numbers in training. At the end of the day, I have to thank God that I finished the day and stayed healthy, you know?

JM: You’ve also got a 26.1% true pass-rush win rate. There’s more to explore for you as a pass rusher. What are some of your go-to moves? How can you get better as a pass rusher?

Rene Konga: I’m a big club [pass-rush move] dude. But I think for me to become the player I can be, it’s just about becoming more detail oriented. I just have to get better as a pass rusher, keep working on my moves.

It’s not necessarily about winning every single time. You know what I mean? It’s about being efficient and intentional. That's something we're working on throughout this pre-draft process with a lot of training. So I think we're heading in the right direction when it comes to that.

Sep 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) looks on against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

JM: Have you primarily been used as a run stopper throughout your career? Are you comfortable playing a selfless role?

Rene Konga: I do want to be a plug and play dude. Anything the team asks me to do, I did that at a high level. My role was a little bigger in third down situations at Louisville. I had a role in third down packages.

That's probably something I'm pretty familiar with. When I got to Louisville, I became a starter. Football is not just third down, it's first and second down as well. So I think by leaving Rutgers, I became a better player, a more well-rounded player. From that standpoint, I just have to keep getting better and better, you know?

JM: Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings? I believe you met with the Dallas Cowboys for a “30” visit.

Rene Konga: Yeah, I loved Dallas. I actually just got back recently [from my visit with the Cowboys]. It was awesome to be honest. It was my first time in Dallas. It's a beautiful city. I was fortunate to stay at Omni at The Star [hotel]. It's a beautiful area. The staff was awesome. The head coach, the two defensive line coaches, they made me feel like him. Great visit top to bottom.

I'm [at home] in Canada right now just for a few days and then it’s right back to Orlando [where I train]. I had visits with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. I’ve had a lot of Zoom meetings. The Washington Commanders was one of them.

I met privately with the New Orleans Saints and their defensive line coach. A few CFL teams have reached out as well, just with me being Canadian.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on Rene Konga?

Rene Konga: I believe I have the highest upside of any defensive tackle in this draft. I think the tape speaks for itself. I have more upside to explore. I know I’m still raw, but the tape paints a picture.

I make splash plays. I just need to be more consistent. I think once all of the pieces come together, I’ll be a force to be reckoned with.