Roman Hemby Betting On His Explosive Skillset in NFL Draft
Indiana running back Roman Hemby enters the 2026 NFL Draft having won a National Championship. Hemby also recently participated at the NFL Combine, having met with a bunch of teams in attendance. It’s been a fun pre-draft process for the rising ball carrier.
Hemby recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Hemby discussed the difficult decision to transfer to Indiana, his experience at the NFL Combine, his preferred approach, favorite concepts to run in the playbook, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Indana RB Roman Hemby Runs With Speed & Power
JM: You made the decision to enter the portal and transfer to Indiana this past season. You’re a National Champion. I imagine you look back on that decision as the best of your life.
Roman Hemby: Yeah, I definitely look back at going to Indiana as the best decision I’ve ever made in my life. It was a tricky decision at the time. I’m from Maryland. I had played football in Maryland my entire life. I was at a crossroads.
I made a decision to better myself. The University of Maryland football program was going in a different direction. I had to look at other options and figure out what made the most sense for me.
I spoke with my family. I decided to enter the portal and search for the best opportunity.
JM: It worked out beautifully. You’re onto the pre-draft process now. How is the process treating you so far?
Roman Hemby: Because our season ended so late, I had to get a quick start on my pre-draft training process. I headed down to Pete Bommarito’s training facility down in Florida the day after we won the National Championship.
I immediately started working on my body and getting myself back healthy. I want to be at my best throughout this pre-draft process. It was all about getting ready for pro day [4/1]. I also enjoyed the opportunity to showcase my talent at the NFL Combine. I was able to meet with different coaches and conduct some workouts.
JM: Who are some of the NFL teams you’ve met with throughout this process? Any upcoming workouts or visits?
Roman Hemby: I met with a bunch of teams at the NFL Combine. I feel like I built some good connections. It’s funny, I had a really good connection with some of those teams on the West Coast. The San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, the Las Vegas Raiders. I had some really good meetings with those teams on the opposite side of the country.
There were a lot of teams I felt like I had a good connection with. I look forward to continuing to explore those relationships leading up all the way to the 2026 NFL Draft. I’m focused on preparing for Pro Day. I have a great support system in place.
JM: That’s awesome to hear. How would you describe your running style? How would Roman Hemby write his own scouting report?
Roman Hemby: I’m a versatile player. I’m one of those running backs who can do a little bit of everything. I’m definitely a speed to power running back. If you try to prevent me from running with power, I can out-run you. If you anchor down on my speed, I can run through you.
If you take away those rushing lanes, I can use power to keep my legs moving and fall forward for extra yards. I can do that at a high level, run between the tackles, or outside to the edge.
I run the football with a terrific amount of confidence. I’m also versatile enough to catch the ball. I’m one of those three-down backs who can make a splash play.
JM: What was your favorite play to run in Indiana’s playbook? What’s something you got excited about hearing in the huddle?
Roman Hemby: I loved running duo in our offense. We were a heavy inside zone and duo team. I love running those duo concepts. I was able to put the linebacker in a bind every time I touched the ball.
If you’re one of those defenders who fits the run fast, I made them guess wrong and turned a four-five-yard play into an explosive gain. We had a lot of success running those duo concepts. It was great for our offense.
Every time we called it, I knew I had a chance to make something special happen. I was always excited to hear that play call in the huddle.
JM: It was fun to watch you guys run the football out of different formations this past season. We’ve appreciated your time. Why should a team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Roman Hemby?
Roman Hemby: A team should draft Roman Hemby because they’re going to get exactly what they’re looking for in a running back. I’m going to come in with a winning mindset. I have that drive to continuously grow and become the best player and person I can be.
I have great character both on and off the field. I have a great foundation beneath me. I’m very eager to contribute to a winning football team. I can get it done on the field in all facets of the game.
Whatever team takes a chance on me, the coaching staff is getting a player with the correct make up. You’ll never regret putting me on the field. I’m extremely driven to be successful. You’re getting a guy who has all of the qualities needed to be a successful pro in the league.
I want to help bring a Super Bowl to the organization.