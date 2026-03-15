Scouts Stunned By Marcus Allen’s Physicality Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
North Carolina cornerback Marcus Allen is a physical and long defender in the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen recently participated at the NFL Combine. He leaped an outstanding 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump.
Allen recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Allen discussed his experience at the NFL Combine, which teams he met with, his physical approach in coverage, and more.
JM: You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the experience like?
Marcus Allen: It was a dream come true. I grew up watching the NFL Scouting Combine on television. To get the chance to participate in the event this year, it truly was a dream come true for me.
JM: You put up some really nice results. You ran a 4.50 at 6-2, 187. You also leaped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump. Were you satisfied with the performance?
Marcus Allen: Yeah, but I wanted to run faster. I think I’m faster than 4.50. I was definitely satisfied with my vertical and broad jump though. I was also happy with how I competed during on-field position drills as well.
JM: You looked smooth out there. Did you have any interviews or meetings at the NFL Combine?
Marcus Allen: I had informal meetings with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos. I had some good conversations with those teams at the NFL Combine.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. How would Marcus Allen write his own scouting report?
Marcus Allen: I’m a long and rangy cornerback who can really run. I’m able to get my hands on wide receivers early and dominate them at the line of scrimmage. I’m very experienced and durable. I played a lot of college football, having started 39 career games. I’m a hard working guy.
I’m always ready to compete. I would love an opportunity to play on special teams.
JM: I feel like you're a press-man cornerback first and foremost. You love using your size and length to jam wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Marcus Allen: I definitely prefer getting in a wide receiver’s face and dictating the route early at the line of scrimmage. I use my God-given abilities like length and athleticism to tip the advantage in my favor. I always want to get my hands on you early at the line of scrimmage.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. You’re so much fun to watch on tape and we thought you looked great at the NFL Combine. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Marcus Allen?
Marcus Allen: You’re going to get a hard working cornerback. I’m big and physical at the line of scrimmage. I can play man coverage and zone on the outside. I’m comfortable in every scheme.