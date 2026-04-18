Shadwel Nkuba II Anxiously Awaits Well-Deserved NFL Draft Moment

Illinois State defensive back Shadwel Nkuba II strung together a terrific season with the FCS-based program. The Louisiana transfer registered 79 tackles, eight pass breakups, and five interceptions. Nkuba hit the ground running with the Redbirds.

Nkuba recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Nkuba discussed his breakout season, his recent Pro Day performance, playing man and zone coverage, ball production, recent team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Illinois State DB Shadwel Nkuba II Breakout Season

JM: You transferred to Illinois State this past season from Louisiana and broke out in 2025 by recording 79 tackles, eight pass breakups, and five interceptions. You must feel pretty good about the season you put together.

Shadwell Nkuba II: I ended up transferring to Illinois State from Louisiana and putting together a pretty nice season for myself. By the grace of God, it was a great year. The coaching staff believed in me. They put me in position to make plays.

It was a great situation on defense. I showcased my abilities. That was the main reason I chose Illinois State coming out of the portal. Everything went right on defense. I trusted and relied on my training, my technique.

I put in a lot of work during the offseason. It translated from the practice field.

JM: You’re a big, physical cornerback with good length. Is that how you’d describe yourself? You’re competitive at the catch point, proven by the ball production at Illinois State.

Shadwell Nkuba II: I’m a big, strong cornerback. You said it. I like to cover and play press-man coverage. I’m very sticky in coverage. I play with a high motor and I don’t take plays off. I fight through the whistle.

There’s lots of time to physically recover after a game (laughs). During the game, I give it all I got.

Oklahoma's Deion Burks (4) makes a reception as Shadwel Nkuba II (1) defends in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: You recently participated in Pro Day. What were your official measurements and some of the testing numbers you put up?

Shadwell Nkuba II: They had me a hair under 6-foot. I ran a 4.44. Our strength and conditioning coach clocked me at 4.44. I looked good during defensive back drills. I ran a 4.24 on the short shuttle. I tested pretty well. My drills were smooth. I was confident with my feet.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?

Shadwell Nkuba II: I met with a few teams at pro day. I met with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers at pro day. They were in attendance.

I also went to Louisiana’s pro day, where I met with the Washington Commander and Dallas Cowboys.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Shadwel Nkuba?

Shadwell Nkuba II: I bring a lot of energy to the table. I have a high motor. I love to tackle. I’m a very coachable athlete. I love to learn and compete. I’m a great teammate in the locker room. I just want to win.

I’ve won games everywhere I’ve been. Winning follows me.