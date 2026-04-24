Taurean York Offers NFL Draft Traits Defenses Desperately Need

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York is a versatile and experienced defensive prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. An expert tackler and communicator, York possesses several intangible traits team appreciate at the next level. He's going to get drafted on Friday or Saturday as a result.

York recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. York discussed starting 30-plus games in the SEC, his pre-draft experience, leading the Aggies in tackles in back-to-back seasons, and more.

NFL Draft: Texas A&M LB Taurean York Has Intanibles Defenses Crave

JM: You’ve started 39 games over the previous three seasons in the SEC. You entered the NFL Draft with a ton of experience. How do you think that’s going to help give you an advantage as a rookie?

Taurean York: It’s going to give me a great advantage. I’ve seen it all before. I’ve been a young player that was trying to earn playing time while playing against grown men. I’ve been through the ringer.

I always show up and show out. I’ve been committed to the process. It’s worked for me. I’ve reached new levels by staying dedicated to being a hard worker. That’s how I carry myself. I’m going to carry over my process to the next level and amplify it even more.

JM: The process is working. You led the team in tackles in back to back seasons with 82 in 2024 and 73 in 2025. You play with a lot of urgency. Talk to me about your approach as a tackler.

Taurean York: You have to be very efficient as a tackler. You have to keep your leverage when you have. If you don’t have leverage, you need to find it. That’s something I live by. Be a striker and drive your feet through contact. Plant your feet and go.

I live by the finer details as a tackler. It’s made me a better player. That’s something only a defensive player who truly loves the game of football could tell you.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (LB29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: It’s obvious on tape. You also strike me as a quarterback of the defense type. What do you enjoy about having those communication responsibilities on your plate?

Taurean York: I just love putting the team on my shoulders. I want the weight and pressure to be on me to have to make the right call. I have to get us into the right looks, formations, and checks.

I really pride myself on being an excellent communicator. I work hard to elevate the people around me. It’s fun being in charge of the defense. It’s something I’ve always done at a high level throughout my entire career.

I’m looking forward to continuing that at the next level by wearing a green dot [and calling the defense].

JM: That’s a terrific answer. Have you met with any NFL teams recently?

Taurean York: I completed a few Top 30 visits. I’m keeping the details private. I’ve done a bunch of Zoom meetings as well. I’ve been everywhere, man. I’ve pretty much met with all 32 teams at least twice.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Taurean York?

Taurean York: They’re getting a difference maker on and off the field. I want to help elevate my teammates, elevate the team to help become a consistent winner. God willing, I’m going to stay healthy and establish myself as a keynote leader on defense.

They’re going to know what to expect from me every single day.