The NFL Draft Buzz Around Chris McClellan Is Starting to Feel Real

Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan is a pro-ready prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The big-bodied defender took a sizable step forward this past season by recording career highs in every major statistical category. McClellan successfully improved every aspect of his game and he's appreciated by NFL decision makers.

McClellan recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. McClellan discussed improving over the offseason, stopping the run and rushing the passer, working with specialists to improve his craft, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Missouri DT Chris McClellan Displays Maturity & Leadership

JM: I thought you took a big step forward this past season. You had career highs across the board, with 48 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and six sacks. What do you think led to that improvement?

Chris McClellan: I think I just matured as a player. I went through all of my tape from the prior season and broke down where I needed to get better. I wanted to see what kept me from potentially being ready for the NFL a little earlier.

I wanted to build better habits and become a prospect that was ready for the NFL. I worked closely with the coaches, strength and conditioning staff, and nutrition staff. I wanted to improve every area of my craft.

It was also my second year in the defensive system. I took on a bigger leadership role. I was more assertive and played with more confidence. I understood the needs of our defense. I knew the ins and outs of everything. I played fast. I didn’t have to think too much.

JM: It showed on tape. I love your physical traits. You have 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands. They show up on film. You can see how that gives you an advantage in the trenches. How do you use those traits to gain the upper hand?

Chris McClellan: I feel like those traits definitely help me control blocks. As soon as I get my hands on guys, I have a much easier time controlling those reps. I just have a lot more leeway because of the amount of space I can create with my length and hands.

It helps me out a ton. Like you said, I have super long arms. I can keep guys off my body. I have the vision to then make those plays.



JM: I wanna focus on the improvement you showed as a pass rusher this past season. Six sacks from the interior means you were pretty dominant. What do you consider to be your go-to moves and counters?

Chris McClellan: I took a lot of time to reflect on that aspect of my game when I was breaking down my 2024 film this past offseason. I wanted to go to work with the best. I traveled out of state and went to work with [pass-rushing specialist] BT Jordan during Spring Break.

I put in the time. I worked hard on my game. I prioritized football. I knew it was my last season. I wanted to go out with a bang. I left no stone unturned. That meant doing whatever I had to, training with whoever I have to train with.

I added moves to my pass-rushing repertoire.

Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) celebrates his sack as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: That’s awesome. You also had a bunch of tackles for loss. Are teams telling you that you’re ready to play an early-down role? You do such good work as a run stopper on first and second down. You have to be selfless to stop the run in the trenches.

Chris McClellan: I say that all the time. Defensive tackle is a selfless position. We may not get all of the stats or accolades. We go out there and do an important job. The team needs us to stop the run so that we can win the game.

I’m a competitor. I wrestled in high school. I love the physical aspect that comes with stopping the run. I love going out there and bashing heads with offensive lineman. Being a defensive tackle, you need to be the heart of the team. The best teams I’ve been on, the defensive line has always been the dominant unit.

We love being the big, selfless guys out there. I love being the tone setter for the team. It’s awesome.

A lot of the time, I don’t even think about that stuff. I just go out there and play to help the team win. That’s my mentality. We’re not going to be selfish. I’ll get opportunities to make plays. When I do, it’s on me to make those plays.

At the end of the day, the play doesn’t care who made it. The play just has to be made.

JM: I love that breakdown. I was talking to a scout about you the other day. He told me you’re ready to play right away. I see the same thing on tape.

Chris McClellan: I think it goes back to what I said earlier. I really broke down every aspect of my game and fine-tuned it until I became a far better player. I love to learn from people who have had great success. I watched a lot of tape.

I’m always looking at the best players in the NFL, high draft picks out of college and what have you. All of those guys have one thing in common. They started being pros in college. I wanted to follow in those footsteps.

The University of Missouri provided us with great resources. I did what I could to improve. Everything is available at your fingertips. It’s on you to take advantage of what’s around you. That’s what I did.

I developed a great routine. I watched tape. I knew how to approach the game. It went beyond practice and extended to things like recovery, sleep habits, film study, and nutrition.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why Chris McClellan is a pro-ready prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. When a team uses a draft pick on Chris McClellan, what kinda guy are they getting?

Chris McClellan: I’ve told every team the same thing. I’m going to come in and contribute right away. I guarantee that I’ll earn the respect of my coaches and teammates. I’m ready to play ball and help the team.