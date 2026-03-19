Toriano Pride Jr. Flipped the Script On His NFL Draft Journey
Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. is one of the best athletes in the 2026 NFL Draft. That was proven when Pride ran the fastest 40 yard dash among all cornerbacks at the NFL Combine, in 4.32 seconds. Teams looking for an injection of athleticism in their cornerback room should have plenty of interest in drafting him.
Pride recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Pride discussed his incredible performance at the NFL Combine, playing man and zone coverage, positional versatility, and more.
Toriano Pride Jr. Is Most Athletic CB In 2026 NFL Draft
JM: You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the experience like?
Toriano Pride Jr: It was an awesome experience. It was truly a dream come true. I’ve been watching the NFL Combine on television for a long time. I’ve been watching the older guys from St. Louis thinking I wanted to be in that position some day.
I’ve always dreamed about participating in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. It felt like a dream come true. I've always wanted to live that experience.
JM: You put up some really nice results. You ran the fastest 40-yard dash among all participating cornerbacks at 4.32 (sixth-fastest overall). Were you satisfied with the performance?
Toriano Pride Jr: Yes sir, I was very satisfied with the result in the 40 yard dash. I definitely think I dropped some jaws with that result and woke some people up to my talent.
I wanted to showcase my explosiveness. I proved that I’ve been putting in work throughout the pre-draft process. All of the workouts and all of the pain, sweat, and tears paid off. I felt like I looked pretty good during my on-field work out as well. It could have gone a little better, but I’m fairly satisfied overall.
JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?
Toriano Pride Jr: I had a bunch of informal visits at the NFL Combine. I’ve been meeting with NFL teams virtually as well. I met with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers recently.
JM: Teams know what they’re getting in a 4.32 corner. How would Toriano Pride Jr. write his own scouting report? You were a lot of fun to watch on tape this past season. You're very competitive and physical.
Toriano Pride Jr: I appreciate you saying that. I’m definitely a very quick and explosive cornerback. I’m very physical and competitive like you said. I love to tackle for my size. I’m never afraid of sticking my nose in the run game.
I honestly feel like I can run and cover with anybody on the field. I proved that at the NFL Combine. I can match up with anybody at the next level. My strongest trait is my ability to play man coverage. I make plays in coverage.
JM: You played a lot of boundary cornerback at Missouri. Where do teams see you playing at the next level? Are you hearing anything about playing that nickel position?
Toriano Pride Jr: Yes sir, a few teams have talked with me about playing that nickel position.
JM: Are you a press-man guy? Do you prefer it over zone? What did you run at Missouri?
Toriano Pride Jr: I can play every coverage scheme. I can thrive in any system. I’m confident I can adapt to any scheme. I can play man, zone, whatever. It honestly doesn’t matter to me. I feel I’m at my strongest in man coverage though.
I’m willing to play anything.
JM: You’re super athletic and versatile, and competitive on tape. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Toriano Pride Jr to get that 4.32 speed, what kind of guy are they getting?
Toriano Pride Jr: You’re going to get a guy who is very committed to the game of football. I love the game, I’m a team-first guy. I’m an asset in the locker room, a leader in the DB room. I can be a quiet guy, but I raise my intensity level on that field.
I’m very driven with a strong work ethic. You’re getting a lot of versatility when you draft Toriano Pride Jr.