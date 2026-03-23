Treydan Stukes' Journey Is Capturing Serious NFL Draft Attention

Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes is a seasoned prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. A natural-born leader, Stukes will be a huge asset to whoever drafts him. The former Wildcats standout played his best football in 2025, and has been impressing teams with his character throughout the pre-draft process.

Stukes recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Stukes discussed his incredible journey at Arizona, earning the respect of his teammates, playing man and zone coverage, recording a career-high four interceptions in 2025, and more.

Treydan Stukes Is Checking All Boxes Ahead Of 2026 NFL Draft

JM: You arrived at Arizona as a walk-on and you leave as an experienced senior and team captain. I mean, wow. How do you reflect on the journey? You’ve put the work in.

Treydan Stukes: It was all a blessing. I don’t have a single complaint. I’m thankful for everything I’ve been through. I wouldn’t trade my journey for anybody else’s. I grew so much as a person and as a player throughout that time at Arizona.

I’m so thankful to so many people I had an opportunity to work closely with. They all helped me grow. I think my story is the result of the effort that so many great people poured into me. I was willing to put in the work required to get to this point.

JM: You strike me as a true culture builder and leader in the locker room. You were a team captain, like I said. What is it about your mentality and approach that you think allows you to command a room and demand the respect of your teammates?

Treydan Stukes: I think it has a lot to do with how I go about my process. I earned the respect of my teammates because they know I attacked every single day with maximum effort. I always brought energy and intensity to every single practice.

I’m very intentional about my process. When you have a group of players alongside a group of high-level coaches who are all working towards the same goal, I think it becomes pretty easy to realize who’s really willing to put the work in.

I always went the extra mile to try and help us achieve those goals, both for the team and for myself. I was very diligent about my process and I think that’s what earned the respect of my peers and the coaching staff.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: There’s no doubt about it. I thought you took a big step in coverage this past season. You had a career-best four interceptions and you still made 52 tackles, just a few off your previous personal-high. What changed for you this past season?

Treydan Stukes: I give a lot of credit to Coach Danny Gonzales. He did a fantastic job as our defensive coordinator this past season. He definitely put us in positions to make plays. I also give a lot of credit to Coach Brett Arce. He was my position coach and we were able to learn a lot of new skills from him.

That coaching staff helped us see things on the field more clearly. The game slowed down for us. That was huge for me. I continued to improve the mental aspects of my game. I played with more anticipation and that allowed me to make plays on the football.

A lot of credit goes to that coaching staff.

JM: You took such a great step this past season. It really shows. What feedback are you getting from NFL teams regarding your position? Is it strictly about boundary cornerback, or are you hearing anything about safety?

Treydan Stukes: It’s been all over the board. Of course every team has different schemes and defenses. Depending on the conversation, they may see me fitting in a different way. I’ve heard a little bit of everything.

It’s been very helpful for me to hear all of the different possibilities and feedback. I’m hearing that I’m flexible enough to play multiple positions with terrific versatility. Wherever I end up, I’ll be willing to play wherever they have a plan for me.

JM: Does Treydan Stukes prefer to play man coverage or zone coverage? If you don’t have a preference, which are you more familiar with?

Treydan Stukes: You hit the nail on the head with the second part of your question there (laughs). I wouldn’t say that I have a preference. I think I got pretty comfortable playing more zone coverage this past season.

I was able to get my eyes on the quarterback and I made some plays on the football [career-high four interceptions in 2025]. I felt pretty good in zone coverage this past year.

JM: You made plays on the ball while keeping your eyes on the quarterback. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Treydan Stukes: I’ve met with a good amount of teams. I had roughly 14 formal interviews at the NFL Combine, with teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, both New York teams [Giants and Jets], and others.

I’ve been on a few in-person visits already, with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, and I have a few more coming up. I’ve been excited to see these facilities and meet with these coaches.

JM: You’ve pretty much met with all 32 teams! We've appreciated your time today. This interview has highlighted why Treydan Stukes is one of the best defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. What kind of impact is Treydan Stukes going to make at the next level?

Treydan Stukes: I’m going to bring the right mentality to the team. I’m going to keep being intentional about my process. I’m always ready to compete and improve.

I’m going to bring an infectious amount of energy and effort to the locker room. I want to help the team win some football games. That’s the end goal at the end of the day. Whoever picks me is getting a guy who wants to help the team achieve its goals.

I’m going to play some great football while I’m doing it.