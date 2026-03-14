Tyre West Just Changed His NFL Draft Outlook After All-Star Showcases
Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Tyre West was a standout performer at the American Bowl. So much so that he received a late invitation to the Senior Bowl, the premier pre-draft showcase. West took advantage of opportunities and has since visited multiple NFL teams.
West recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. West discussed his all-star game experiences, which teams he's met with throughout the process, positional versatility, his improved pass-rush arsenal, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Tennessee DL Tyre West Meets With Multiple NFL Teams after American Bowl & Senior Bowl Showings
JM: You received a late call-up to the Senior Bowl after impressing in the American Bowl. What were those experiences like? It’s been a fun pre-draft process for you.
Tyre West: It was definitely an exciting experience. Playing so well in the American Bowl, having that lead to the Senior Bowl invite, it showed me that my hard work didn’t go unnoticed. It didn’t feel real at first. It meant a lot for my hard work to be noticed and appreciated.
JM: You deserved that. What do you think you proved to general managers and scouts in attendance at those all-star games?
Tyre West: I definitely proved that I’m a versatile player. Wherever you put me, wherever I line up, I’m always going to do my best to make plays.
JM: It shows up on tape. believe you’ve been on in-person visits with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Tell us about that.
Tyre West: I met with the Detroit Lions on a pre-draft 30 visit. I thought it went really well. I met with their general manager Brad Holmes. I met with the entire defensive staff. I thought their defensive coordinator [Kelvin Sheppard] was really cool. We had a great relationship.
I’m visiting the New York Jets later this month as well. I also met with the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Houston Texans at the American Bowl. I met with a bunch of teams.
JM: It’s great to have a couple of visits on the calendar. You registered a career-high four sacks this past season. Talk to me about your pass-rush arsenal and how you improved in 2025.
Tyre West: I thought our coaching staff did a great job installing some different concepts this season. They had us do a lot of “free rushing.” We had different rushes in our bag this season. They taught me a better way to rush the passer.
I played with a better plan. We understood how to set up our rushes better.
JM: That’s really cool to hear. You’re a big-bodied defensive linemen. Do teams see you playing like a defensive end role in a 3-4? What’s the vision?
Tyre West: Some of the teams I’ve met with are talking about me playing “BIG END” for them. Others have talked about me playing inside as a defensive tackle.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time. Why should a team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Tyre West?
Tyre West: I’m going to bring a lot of versatility to the table. I think I’ve managed to stand out throughout this process. I believe I did that at Tennessee this past season as well. I made plays and stood out on tape.