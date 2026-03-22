Wade Woodaz Is Making a Late NFL Draft Push Fans Shouldn’t Ignore
Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz enters the 2026 NFL Draft having been super productive as a two-year starter. Woodaz registered 152 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three fumbles forced, and an interception across 2024-25. He also was honored to participate in the NFL Combine.
Woodaz recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Woodaz discussed his breakout seasons at Clemson, his NFL Combine experience, which teams have been showing interest in his services, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Clemson LB Wade Woodaz Is Drawing Serious Interest
JM: You were recently invited to the NFL Combine. What an honor that was for you. What was the overall experience like?
Wade Woodaz: I really enjoyed the experience. I was around so many elite football players, especially at our linebacker position. We have a great class of linebacker prospects this year. It was great to connect and build relationships with all of them.
Interviewing with teams was a lot of fun as well. That was very surreal and very cool. You watch the NFL Combine growing up. To be there and live through that experience, I couldn’t ask for anything better. I really enjoyed it.
JM: We love that for you. You put together some nice numbers as a two-year starter at Clemson. In those seasons, you totaled 152 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three fumbles forced, and an interception. What do you think led to your improvement?
Wade Woodaz: I just stayed committed to the process. I knew exactly what I wanted to get out of the experience. I kept my head down and went to work. I consistently got better because I put the work in.
JM: The numbers are indisputable. What's your favorite aspect of playing the linebacker position?
Wade Woodaz: I just love having the opportunity to lead the defense. You’re really the leader of the unit. As a linebacker, it’s our job to connect with different guys at every level of the defense. We have to do that in order to get the best out of everybody. I enjoy being tasked with doing that.
You have to build that chemistry and those relationships, and then we have to take it to the field together so that we can all excel. Playing linebacker at Clemson University was a fantastic experience.
JM: What an honor it is to play football at Clemson. Did you meet with any teams at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming Zoom meetings or visits?
Wade Woodaz: I had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Houston Texans and New York Jets. I’ve spoken with the Seattle Seahawks quite a bit throughout this pre-draft process. I met with the Texans for a second time virtually. I have a second meeting with the Jets [virtually]. I’ve also had numerous meetings with the Los Angeles Chargers. I also met with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins in person around my pro day.
I’ve been on a bunch of Zoom calls with different coaches.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Talk to me about your ability to come downhill and stop the run. I feel like your motor in the run game is a huge asset in your game.
Wade Woodaz: As a former safety, stopping the run is very critical to being successful. I played safety in high school so I am very comfortable with playing downhill. It definitely translated pretty naturally for me when I made the transition to linebacker.
I still have areas to improve in. I have to keep getting better as a linebacker. I have to clean up my tackling, and my hand usage can get better. I can play with better pad level as well. I just have to keep going to work.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Wade Woodaz?
Wade Woodaz: I’m a dog at the end of the day. I’m going to make the building better.