Wesley Bissainthe Racks up NFL Draft Attention As Experienced Tackling Machine
Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is an experienced and productive defender in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bissainthe was a three-year starter for a Hurricanes program that advanced to the National Championship this past season. His leadership was key to their success.
Bissainthe recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Bissainthe discussed his excellent career at Miami, participating at the NFL Combine, his form as a tackler, playing with downhill aggression in the run game, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Miami LB Wesley Bissainthe Just Keeps Getting Better
JM: You enter the 2026 NFL Draft as a three-year starter at Miami. How do you think that experience at a major program will help serve you well at the next level?
Wesley Bissainthe: I even started some games as a freshman as well. I got some starting experience throughout all four of my seasons at Miami. I definitely feel well prepared for the next level. I developed and took steps forward every season.
I got better and better as I got more comfortable with the scheme. My development was key. It should translate well to the next level. I can learn a defensive playbook. I’m ready to join a program that wants to win.
JM: You registered a career-high 71 tackles this past season. What led to that improvement in your opinion?
Wesley Bissainthe: I got better every single year. That was the goal with each passing season. It’s all about putting in that work during the offseason. I took everything one day at a time. I was focusing on the details. I was very intentional when it came to getting better.
JM: We saw those improvements on tape. You defend with terrific instincts and play strength in the run game. What do you enjoy about defending the run?
Wesley Bissainthe: It all comes down to defending the run with terrific instincts. I have great instincts to diagnose action in the run game. It’s about knowing what’s coming and playing fast and physically. Those are the biggest attributes of my game.
JM: You recently attended the NFL Combine. What was the experience like?
Wesley Bissainthe: It was a great experience. I was a little kid watching the NFL Combine on television. To finally get my chance to attend and participate, it was truly a dream come true.
JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout the pre-draft process?
Wesley Bissainthe: I’ve had some virtual meetings. I met with the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Miami Dolphins.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Wesley Bissainthe, what kind of guy are they getting?
Wesley Bissainthe: You’re getting a winner at the end of the day. I really want to win and make the team better any way I could. I feel like that is the best part of my football identity. I just want to keep that going at the next level. I’m used to winning.
We’re going to keep taking things one day at a time while placing our faith in God.