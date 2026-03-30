Why Jadon Canady Might Be The NFL Draft’s Biggest Surprise CB

Oregon cornerback Jadon Canady is among the most competitive and productive defenders at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. From Tulane to Ole Miss and Oregon, Canady transferred to multiple programs and consistently got better despite dealing with better competition. He's arguably among the most underrated cornerbacks in the NFL Draft, and deserves way more national attention.

Canady recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Canady discussed his college football journey, being super competitive at the catch point with pass breakup production, playing man and zone coverage, and more.

2026 NFL Draft Interview: Oregon CB Jadon Canady Is Competitive, Versatile

JM: What a fun journey college football took you on, Jadon. You previously played at Tulane and Ole Miss prior to Oregon. How do you reflect on the journey?

Jadon Canady: It was definitely a unique path. I don’t think many college football players have followed the same path. I started off at a smaller program and excelled there. I thought I could play at a higher level.

I really wanted to prove that to myself, and to others as well. I wouldn’t change anything about my journey. It’s been a fun ride up to this point.

JM: You definitely proved you can play at a higher level. You registered 18 pass breakups in 2024-25. What do you think it is about your approach that allows you to be so competitive at the catch point?

Jadon Canady: I took a big step forward while putting in work during the offseason. I became so much better at finishing routes and competing at the catch point. It’s not all about eye candy at cornerback. You have to play with smarts.

I got so much better at getting the ball out. I worked really hard at that in practice, and during the offseason as well.

JM: The results showed this past season. You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the overall experience like?

bJadon Canady: It was definitely a surreal experience. It didn’t hit me until I got there. I’ve been watching the NFL Combine on television for many years. I’ve talked about it with friends, family, and former teammates who participated.

I had to take a deep breath and really appreciate the moment. I worked very hard to get that invite. I had to pause for a moment and just be thankful for the opportunity. Not many college football players get that opportunity.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) forces Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) to fumble during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

JM: You earned it. I love watching you play in coverage on tape. Does Jadon Canady prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which are you more familiar with?

Jadon Canady: I don’t really have a preference to be honest with you. We ran a plethora of man and zone coverage at Oregon. I felt like I had to be elite in every coverage scheme. I didn’t even work too hard on one versus the other. I didn’t want to be great in man and average in zone.

I approached both of them with equal effort. I wanted to keep a healthy balance. I tried to be great in both man and zone coverage. I want to excel in every defense. My NFL team, they could be a heavy man or zone team. I’ll be prepared either way.

I can play man to man coverage. If I get drafted by a heavy zone team, I’ll feel comfortable with that as well. I like both, honestly. We probably ran more man coverage at Oregon this past season.

JM: You’re versatile. What feedback are you hearing from NFL teams about your position? Is it mostly nickel corner? You were so good at nickel on tape.

Jadon Canady: It’s been varying from team to team. Some teams have me playing an inside-outside role, meaning start outside and kick inside on certain downs. Some teams have me playing the slot, or free safety as well.

It’s been different everywhere. It depends on the team and the scheme. Some teams, they’ve been saying nickel with the idea to use me like I was used at Oregon. Maybe that means playing that free safety role on certain snaps.

I could play that “STAR” spot, or maybe I’ll play outside corner in base personnel. I’ve heard all of that. It’s been varying opinions depending on the defense and scheme. I’ve heard all three positions.

JM: You did a great job being versatile at Oregon and Ole Miss. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or virtual meetings?

Jadon Canady: I’ve met with a bunch of teams virtually since the NFL Combine. I met with every team at the East-West Shrine Bowl as well. I’ve probably met every team in the NFL at least twice. Some teams I've met three or four times.

The East-West Shrine Bowl definitely kickstarted that process for me. I met with almost every team informally at the NFL Combine as well. Now we’re onto virtual meetings.

I met with the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, and Las Vegas Raiders, to name a few, recently on Zoom.

JM: Understandably, there’s a ton of interest in you. No wonder you’ve met with every NFL team at least twice. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Jadon Canady, what kinda guy are they getting?

Jadon Canady: You’re getting a great teammate first and foremost. I can’t wait to bond in the locker room with my teammates. On the field, I’m going to bring that energy to our defense.

I’m a big trash talker. I love having fun by being competitive and talking trash. I want to fire the team up and make sure we’re winning and having fun. I’m going to be a great teammate and a great competitor.