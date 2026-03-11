Late-Round NFL Draft Big Board: 25 Hidden Value Prospects
The 2026 NFL Draft will be won by teams who identify future starters and contributors in the middle and late rounds. Selecting sleepers who eventually outperform their draft slot helps build playoff-contending rosters. With the NFL Combine and all-star circuit in our rearview mirror, the "value" prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft are becoming clearer.
This draft class is especially loaded at wide receiver, EDGE, and linebacker. Finding value selections in rounds three through seven will separate draft winners from losers. We've identified 25 underrated prospects across all positions, ranging from quarterbacks to safeties.
2026 NFL Draft Player: 25 Late-Round Value Sleepers
Quarterback
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was once viewed as a potential first-round pick. Injuries and inconsistent play totally derailed his college football experience. Allar is a strong-armed quarterback who looked excellent while throwing the football at the NFL Combine. There's a lot of natural talent to explore at the next level.
Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
Is Cole Payton a hidden gem, or does he possess an opportunity to be the third quarterback drafted? The North Dakota State standout has fans in NFL scouting circles. The left-handed Payton is inexperienced as a one-year FCS starter, but he maximized his 2025 season by throwing for 16 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more. Mechanics are a work in progress, but he's a playmaker.
Running Back
Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan impressed at the NFL Combine by jumping the biggest vertical (42.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-11) among participating ball carriers. He's a decisive runner who rushed for 12 touchdowns in 2025. Off-field questions are present after being dismissed from Oklahoma, but the athleticism may warrant a late-round dart throw.
J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia
J'Mari Taylor was an every-down running back at Virginia. The Charlotte, North Carolina native rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season after transferring from North Carolina Central. Taylor runs through defenders with excellent contact balance, a trait that usually translates nicely to the NFL.
Wide Receiver
Eric McAlister, WR, TCU
TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister is a towering 6-4, 194-pound weapon with straightline speed. McAlister possesses a vertical skill set that allowed him to produce 72 catches for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an explosive 18.2 yards per reception throughout four years of college ball at Boise State and TCU.
Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
Georgia's Colbie Young was among the more underrated wide receivers at the NFL Combine. Young ran a high-quality 4.49-second 40 yard dash with a 1.59 ten-yard split. Injuries and an off-field issue complicate his scouting report, but size, speed, instincts, and a large catch radius indicate there's untapped potential present.
Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
Texas Tech wide receiver Reggie Virgil strung together a nice Senior Bowl showing. The former Miami (Ohio) transfer made a quality transition to the Big 12, registering 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns for the Red Raiders in 2025. Virgil is a savvy route runner with quick feet who understands how to beat cornerbacks in coverage.
Tight End
Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher is among the better in-line blockers in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's also a super competitive pass catcher who has flashed the ability to defeat linebackers and safeties in coverage. Boerkircher will carve out a role for himself as a selfless contributor to an NFL offense.
Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer was incredibly productive for the Bearcats after previously failing to make his mark at Ohio State. Royer caught seven touchdowns in two seasons and accounted for nearly 1,000 receiving yards. He's a physical, efficient route runner.
Offensive Tackle
Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
Dametrious Crownover is a mammoth offensive tackle prospect with 35-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Offensive line coaches will appreciate his measurables. They'll attempt to mold his size, length and athleticism into a more polished and technique-forward blocker.
Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson
Clemson offensive tackle Tristan Leigh was a standout at this year's American Bowl. He's an experienced team captain who started 33 career games in the ACC. Leigh is a physically impressive prospect who possesses swing tackle potential at the next level.
Interior Offensive Line
Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
Kansas State center Sam Hecht is an excellent athlete who should be a popular draft-weekend target for outside zone teams. Hecht is a well-developed interior blocker who plays with terrific technique. The Wildcats standout projects as a future starting center.
Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky
Kentucky interior offensive lineman Jalen Farmer ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash among his positional peers at 4.93 seconds. Farmer is a proven run blocker who utilizes length and powerful hands to drive defenders off the ball. He's a two-year starter at right guard who projects as a late-round value selection.
Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge is arguably the toughest blocker in the draft. Rutledge plays with a desirable mean streak that makes him physical and nasty. He blocks through the whistle and finishes plays by displacing defenders.
Defensive Tackle
Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan has NFL size with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands while weighing 313 pounds at the NFL Combine. He ran a stellar 5.05 and posted 29 reps on the bench press. McClellan resets the line of scrimmage. He'll be a quality rotational lineman who plays in the league for 10 years.
Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
Kaleb Proctor is an athletic defensive lineman with potential inside-outside versatility. He was a dominant interior pass rusher with first-step quickness for Southeastern Louisiana. Proctor utilized agility to record nine sacks in 2025. Patience will be required as he'll face a steep acclimation period when it comes to adjusting to the competition level.
EDGE Rusher
Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
Auburn's Keyron Crawford is an athletic pass rusher with a red-hot motor. He's drawn comparisons to Uchenna Nwosu coming out of USC as a stand-up EDGE. Crawford was a late bloomer who began playing football during his senior year of high school, but his change of direction ability and twitchy traits are worth developing.
Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
Western Michigan EDGE Nadame Tucker proved capable of hanging with better competition at the Senior Bowl. He was super productive for the Broncos, recording 14.5 sacks in 2025 after failing to secure reps at Houston. Tucker broke out this past season through speed and first-step explosiveness.
Linebacker
Eric Gentry, LB, USC
USC linebacker Eric Gentry generated headlines at the NFL Combine by measuring in like a small forward. The 6-foot-7 Gentry is lanky at 221 pounds with 35-inch arms and 10-inch hands. The Trojans standout may have to develop into an excellent coverage 'backer due to being ill-equipped to take on blocks.
Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana
Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger made a huge impression on NFL scouts at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. He was flying around sideline to sideline making plays, highlighting his range. Dugger registered 125 tackles and four sacks this past season.
Cornerback
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings was incredible at both the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. He's super competitive in coverage, taking a physical approach on every rep. Demmings is 6-1, 193, and ran a 4.41-second 40 yard dash. The Lumberjacks cover-man consistently stays in phase with his assignments on tape.
Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
Size deficiencies will push Oregon cornerback Jadon Canady to the slot, but he should emerge as a nickel starter for an NFL defense. Canady is twitchy with excellent instincts, easily matching routes and closing distance. He was really good at the East-West Shrine Bowl after having 17 pass breakups at Ole Miss and Oregon in 2024-25.
Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
Chandler Rivers overcame physical shortcomings to thrive in a boundary role at Duke as an experienced 45-game starter, but many NFL teams will evaluate him as a nickel due to his 5-9, 185 frame. Rivers has seven career interceptions and 29 passes defensed. He's competitive at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point, possessing speedy footwork.
Safety
VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
VJ Payne is among the best communicators and leaders in the 2026 safety class. The Kansas State defensive back is a well-packaged athlete. Payne was super versatile for the Wildcats, aligning in various positions around the line of scrimmage, and in the defensive backfield. A 6-3, 206 pound athlete, the underrated playmaker ran a 4.40 and leaped a 10-foot-7 broad jump.
Bud Clark, S, TCU
TCU safety Bud Clark is a ball magnet. The Alexandria, Louisiana native accumulated 15 career interceptions as a six-year contributor for the Horned Frogs. Clark was flying around the Senior Bowl with swagger, showcasing sideline to sideline speed and range.