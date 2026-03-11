NFL Draft On SI

Late-Round NFL Draft Big Board: 25 Hidden Value Prospects

Revealing the top 25 underrated prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Justin Melo

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) takes a snap during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) takes a snap during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be won by teams who identify future starters and contributors in the middle and late rounds. Selecting sleepers who eventually outperform their draft slot helps build playoff-contending rosters. With the NFL Combine and all-star circuit in our rearview mirror, the "value" prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft are becoming clearer.

This draft class is especially loaded at wide receiver, EDGE, and linebacker. Finding value selections in rounds three through seven will separate draft winners from losers. We've identified 25 underrated prospects across all positions, ranging from quarterbacks to safeties.

2026 NFL Draft Player: 25 Late-Round Value Sleepers

Quarterback

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Drew Allar - Penn State
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was once viewed as a potential first-round pick. Injuries and inconsistent play totally derailed his college football experience. Allar is a strong-armed quarterback who looked excellent while throwing the football at the NFL Combine. There's a lot of natural talent to explore at the next level.

Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Cole Payton - North Dakota State
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Is Cole Payton a hidden gem, or does he possess an opportunity to be the third quarterback drafted? The North Dakota State standout has fans in NFL scouting circles. The left-handed Payton is inexperienced as a one-year FCS starter, but he maximized his 2025 season by throwing for 16 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more. Mechanics are a work in progress, but he's a playmaker.

Running Back

Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Seth McGowan - Kentucky
Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan impressed at the NFL Combine by jumping the biggest vertical (42.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-11) among participating ball carriers. He's a decisive runner who rushed for 12 touchdowns in 2025. Off-field questions are present after being dismissed from Oklahoma, but the athleticism may warrant a late-round dart throw.

J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

J'Mari Taylor - Virginia
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

J'Mari Taylor was an every-down running back at Virginia. The Charlotte, North Carolina native rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season after transferring from North Carolina Central. Taylor runs through defenders with excellent contact balance, a trait that usually translates nicely to the NFL.

Wide Receiver

Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

Eric McAlister - TCU
Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) makes a reception for a touchdown as Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) defends during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister is a towering 6-4, 194-pound weapon with straightline speed. McAlister possesses a vertical skill set that allowed him to produce 72 catches for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an explosive 18.2 yards per reception throughout four years of college ball at Boise State and TCU.

Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

Colbie Young - Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia's Colbie Young was among the more underrated wide receivers at the NFL Combine. Young ran a high-quality 4.49-second 40 yard dash with a 1.59 ten-yard split. Injuries and an off-field issue complicate his scouting report, but size, speed, instincts, and a large catch radius indicate there's untapped potential present.

Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

Reggie Virgil - Texas Tech
Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil runs after a catch against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech wide receiver Reggie Virgil strung together a nice Senior Bowl showing. The former Miami (Ohio) transfer made a quality transition to the Big 12, registering 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns for the Red Raiders in 2025. Virgil is a savvy route runner with quick feet who understands how to beat cornerbacks in coverage.

Tight End

Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Nate Boerkircher - Texas A&M
Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) pregame against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher is among the better in-line blockers in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's also a super competitive pass catcher who has flashed the ability to defeat linebackers and safeties in coverage. Boerkircher will carve out a role for himself as a selfless contributor to an NFL offense.

Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Joe Royer - Cincinnati
Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer was incredibly productive for the Bearcats after previously failing to make his mark at Ohio State. Royer caught seven touchdowns in two seasons and accounted for nearly 1,000 receiving yards. He's a physical, efficient route runner.

Offensive Tackle

Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Dametrious Crownover - Texas A&M
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (OL16) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Dametrious Crownover is a mammoth offensive tackle prospect with 35-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Offensive line coaches will appreciate his measurables. They'll attempt to mold his size, length and athleticism into a more polished and technique-forward blocker.

Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

Tristan Leigh - Clemson
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (71) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clemson offensive tackle Tristan Leigh was a standout at this year's American Bowl. He's an experienced team captain who started 33 career games in the ACC. Leigh is a physically impressive prospect who possesses swing tackle potential at the next level.

Interior Offensive Line

Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Sam Hecht - Kansas State
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State center Sam Hecht is an excellent athlete who should be a popular draft-weekend target for outside zone teams. Hecht is a well-developed interior blocker who plays with terrific technique. The Wildcats standout projects as a future starting center.

Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky

Jalen Farmer - Kentucky
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) blocks Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kentucky interior offensive lineman Jalen Farmer ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash among his positional peers at 4.93 seconds. Farmer is a proven run blocker who utilizes length and powerful hands to drive defenders off the ball. He's a two-year starter at right guard who projects as a late-round value selection.

Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Keylan Rutledge - Georgia Tech
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge is arguably the toughest blocker in the draft. Rutledge plays with a desirable mean streak that makes him physical and nasty. He blocks through the whistle and finishes plays by displacing defenders.

Defensive Tackle

Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Chris McClellan - Missouri
Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) celebrates his sack as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan has NFL size with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands while weighing 313 pounds at the NFL Combine. He ran a stellar 5.05 and posted 29 reps on the bench press. McClellan resets the line of scrimmage. He'll be a quality rotational lineman who plays in the league for 10 years.

Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Kaleb Proctor - Southeastern Louisiana
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kaleb Proctor is an athletic defensive lineman with potential inside-outside versatility. He was a dominant interior pass rusher with first-step quickness for Southeastern Louisiana. Proctor utilized agility to record nine sacks in 2025. Patience will be required as he'll face a steep acclimation period when it comes to adjusting to the competition level.

EDGE Rusher

Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Keyron Crawford - Auburn
Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) sacks Ball State Cardinals quarterback Kiael Kelly (1) as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Ball State Cardinals 21-0 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn's Keyron Crawford is an athletic pass rusher with a red-hot motor. He's drawn comparisons to Uchenna Nwosu coming out of USC as a stand-up EDGE. Crawford was a late bloomer who began playing football during his senior year of high school, but his change of direction ability and twitchy traits are worth developing.

Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Nadame Tucker - Western Michigan
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Nadame Tucker (DL61) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Western Michigan EDGE Nadame Tucker proved capable of hanging with better competition at the Senior Bowl. He was super productive for the Broncos, recording 14.5 sacks in 2025 after failing to secure reps at Houston. Tucker broke out this past season through speed and first-step explosiveness.

Linebacker

Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Eric Gentry - USC
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein (17) hangs on to the ball after a complete pass as he is stopped by USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC linebacker Eric Gentry generated headlines at the NFL Combine by measuring in like a small forward. The 6-foot-7 Gentry is lanky at 221 pounds with 35-inch arms and 10-inch hands. The Trojans standout may have to develop into an excellent coverage 'backer due to being ill-equipped to take on blocks.

Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

Jaden Dugger - Louisiana
Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marquise Davis (7) runs the ball as Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns linebacker Jaden Dugger (3) chases during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger made a huge impression on NFL scouts at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. He was flying around sideline to sideline making plays, highlighting his range. Dugger registered 125 tackles and four sacks this past season.

Cornerback

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Charles Demmings
SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings was incredible at both the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. He's super competitive in coverage, taking a physical approach on every rep. Demmings is 6-1, 193, and ran a 4.41-second 40 yard dash. The Lumberjacks cover-man consistently stays in phase with his assignments on tape.

Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Jadon Canady - Oregon
Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Size deficiencies will push Oregon cornerback Jadon Canady to the slot, but he should emerge as a nickel starter for an NFL defense. Canady is twitchy with excellent instincts, easily matching routes and closing distance. He was really good at the East-West Shrine Bowl after having 17 pass breakups at Ole Miss and Oregon in 2024-25.

Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Chandler Rivers - Duke
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers overcame physical shortcomings to thrive in a boundary role at Duke as an experienced 45-game starter, but many NFL teams will evaluate him as a nickel due to his 5-9, 185 frame. Rivers has seven career interceptions and 29 passes defensed. He's competitive at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point, possessing speedy footwork.

Safety

VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

VJ Payne - Kansas State
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

VJ Payne is among the best communicators and leaders in the 2026 safety class. The Kansas State defensive back is a well-packaged athlete. Payne was super versatile for the Wildcats, aligning in various positions around the line of scrimmage, and in the defensive backfield. A 6-3, 206 pound athlete, the underrated playmaker ran a 4.40 and leaped a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

Bud Clark, S, TCU

Bud Clark - TCU
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

TCU safety Bud Clark is a ball magnet. The Alexandria, Louisiana native accumulated 15 career interceptions as a six-year contributor for the Horned Frogs. Clark was flying around the Senior Bowl with swagger, showcasing sideline to sideline speed and range.

Published |Modified
Justin Melo
JUSTIN MELO

Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.

Home/News