Why Kaleb Elarms-Orr Has Scouts Quietly Buzzing Before the NFL Draft
TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr enjoyed a breakout season in 2025 by registering 154 tackles for the Horned Frogs. It’s been a stellar 2026 NFL Draft process for Elarms-Orr. He recently went to the NFL Combine and leaped an excellent 40-inch vertical.
Elarms-Orr recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Elarms-Orr discussed his experience and performance at the NFL Combine, his breakout season, recent meetings and visits with teams, and more.
Kaleb Elarms-Orr Is Breakout Linebacker In 2026 NFL Draft
JM: You exploded this past season to record 154 tackles. It was easily the most of your career. What changed for you in 2025? You took a big step forward.
Kaleb Elarms-Orr: I worked twice as hard as I did the year before. That was probably the main thing. I didn’t start when I first arrived at TCU. I had a huge chip on my shoulder as a result. I wanted to show everyone what I was all about. I worked hard on a daily basis.
I placed belief in myself, my coaching staff, and my teammates. I believed in the system and the scheme around me. It takes a village to be really successful. I relied on those close to me, my teammates and coaches. That was a huge factor. I worked incredibly hard.
JM: There’s no doubt about that. You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the overall experience like?
Kaleb Elarms-Orr: That was a great experience. I got to go out there and compete with a lot of guys. I’m a huge competitor. I’ll take advantage of any chance I get out there. I love competing against the best. It helps me find out if I’m up there with the best.
It went really well. I enjoyed the process. I stayed present in the moment. I enjoyed every aspect of the NFL Combine.
JM: You finished second among LBs in the 40 (4.47) and vertical (40 inches), and in the top 10 of the broad jump (10-foot-4). I imagine you were fairly satisfied with the performance?
Kaleb Elarms-Orr: Yes sir, I was definitely satisfied. Life is good, but it can always be better. That’s what they say. My performance could have been a little bit better. At the same time, I was pretty satisfied with my overall showing.
JM: Did you have any formal interviews/meetings at the NFL Combine?
Kaleb Elarms-Orr: I only formally interviewed with one team at the NFL Combine. That was with the Carolina Panthers. It went very well. I went in there and showed them what I was all about.
I had fun talking football with the Panthers. I thought it went well.
JM: Do you have any other meetings or team visits coming up?
Kaleb Elarms-Orr: I have some things scheduled with a couple of different teams. I have some virtual meetings. I have one NFL team coming to visit with me at TCU soon. I have a few things lined up.
I met with the Houston Texans virtually. I met with the Buffalo Bills; I went to Buffalo for an in-person visit for two days. I’m doing something with the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings as well. The Cowboys are coming to meet me at pro day, and I’ll be going to their facility, too.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. How would you describe your skill set as a linebacker? How would you write your scouting report?
Kaleb Elarms-Orr: I’m a fast and physical sideline to sideline linebacker. I’m able to fit the run pretty aggressively. I’m very rangy. I definitely cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time. I’m a great blitzer; that’s a very powerful part of my game.
I can stop the run and defend the pass. I feel like I can be a three-down linebacker.
JM: If you had to compare yourself to a linebacker in today's game, who would you choose and why?
Kaleb Elarms-Orr: I don’t think I’d compare myself to anybody. I just try to play my own game. Of course I watch a lot of film on great linebackers though. I try to dissect the film and see what the greats do best.
I wouldn’t compare myself to anybody though. I just focus on myself and my game. It’s all about how I can get better.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. You were outstanding at TCU this past season, and you were so athletic at the NFL Combine, too. When a team uses a draft pick on Kaleb Elarms-Orr, what kind of player are they getting?
Kaleb Elarms-Orr: They’re going to get a guy who is very consistent on a daily basis. I’m an asset in the locker room. I feel like I can gel in any locker room. I’m going to outwork everybody to become the best player I can possibly be.
I’m always willing to work to ensure I see progress in my game. I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder. It’s all about adding more fuel to fire.