Zavion Thomas’ Insane Speed Just Turned NFL Draft Heads Everywhere
LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas is among the fastest players in the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas took the NFL Combine by storm by running a blazing-fast 4.28 in the 40 yard dash. Scouts are legitimately excited about potentially adding that speed to their offense and special teams unit.
Thomas recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Thomas discussed his game-changing speed, impacting the return game, becoming a more efficient wide receiver, which NFL teams he's met with throughout the pre-draft process thus far, and more.
JM: You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the experience like?
Zavion Thomas: It was a great experience to bond with so many guys in this draft class. I loved meeting a bunch of NFL coaches as well. It was special to go through the process with so many of my LSU teammates, too.
JM: You put up some really nice results. I probably would have enjoyed the NFL Combine too if I ran the third-fastest 40 among all participants at 4.28 (laughs). You were flying out there, man. Were you satisfied with the performance?
Zavion Thomas: Yes sir, I was definitely satisfied with the performance, for the most part. I knew what I was working towards during my eight weeks of pre-combine training. I laid out my goals. I just had to go achieve them.
When it was time for me to run the 40, I felt like I was prepared. I was working with my guy Mo [Wells] at EPT. I trusted the process and knew I was going to achieve everything I wanted to achieve that day.
JM: You were a track and field star at John Ehret High School. You must have known you were gonna run fast. What time were you aiming for?
Zavion Thomas: I was aiming for something in the 4.2’s. I told everybody I was running 4.2. As long as it was in the 4.2’s, I was gonna be happy. I didn’t care if it was a 4.21 or a 4.29. I just wanted to run in the 4.2’s.
Once I started hitting that range in training, I knew I had to run 4.2. The entire time, I was telling everybody, I was telling my coaches and my family, I’m going to run 4.2.
JM: That’s exactly what you did. You returned a bunch of kickoffs and punts for touchdowns in college. When I see that 4.2 speed, I bet teams are super excited about the thought of having you in their return game.
Zavion Thomas: That’s definitely an area of my game I’m very comfortable with. I had some great special teams coaches at Mississippi State and LSU. They taught me a lot about special teams. It came natural to me though.
Thriving in the return game just came naturally as soon as I started playing college football. It’s like backyard football to me. I always feel great about having the ball in my hands.
JM: You made a quick transition from Mississippi State to LSU. You were still playing in the SEC. You’re from the state of Louisiana. That must have been a pretty easy transition, as far as the portal goes.
Zavion Thomas: Yeah, I made a great transition. I had a terrific amount of respect for all of my coaches and teammates at Mississippi State. They taught me a lot about football coming into college. We had great relationships. I always love and respect everyone at Mississippi State.
The transition to LSU was an easy one. I entered the portal because I wanted to reach another level. I had an opportunity to go play for [wide receivers] coach [Cortez] Hankton. I was familiar with his resume and how many guys he put in the NFL.
It was a blessing to play at W.R.U.
JM: You maximized the opportunity. We’ve talked about your speed and ability on special teams, but you also took a step forward as a wide receiver this past season. You ran more polished routes and you were more productive. You looked sharper and more efficient. Talk to me about the progress you made as a wide receiver.
Zavion Thomas: I felt like I was locked in all season long. I took my game to another level. I put in the required work during the offseason. I had a heart to heart conversation with my wide receivers coach [Coach Hankton].
He told me, if you want to become the wide receiver you’re capable of becoming, these are the things you have to work on. He handed me a list of items I needed to get better at. I attacked the process with 1000% effort.
JM: Do you have a favorite route to run? As you attacked those items, what emerged as your most efficient route?
Zavion Thomas: It’s usually a double move. I feel like a lot of wide receivers love running a double move. When you know what look a defense is going to give you from a formation perspective, you love that double move.
One of them [double move] we had in our playbook was a bronco route. I ran that double move versus Florida. We spent all week implementing that look into the playbook. When I was in the game, I knew that the bronco route was eventually coming. When we called the play, I read the defense right and ran it right.
It’s always a double move for me.
JM: I wouldn’t want to defend a 4.28 WR on a double move either (laughs). Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process?
Zavion Thomas: Yes sir, I’ve conducted a few virtual meetings. I’m very thankful for the process. I’m preparing and being as sharp as I can be. I had a Zoom with the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. I have the Miami Dolphins coming up as well.
JM: You’re going to meet with just about every team at some point. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses one of their draft picks on Zavion Thomas, what kinda guy are they getting?
Zavion Thomas: You’re going to get a versatile guy. I’m always available to help the team. I only missed two games in college. Availability is your best ability. I’m going to give it everything I have.
I fell in love with football at five years old. I’ve been playing the game ever since then. I love to compete. I just love the game of football.
I can’t wait to find out where the next chapter of my life is taking me.