Player Spotlight: Asim Rose, RB, Kentucky

The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know since 2002 and we are excited to bring you the NFL stars of tomorrow, as we count you down to the 2021 NFL Draft with our Player Spotlight Series.

An unheralded staple for Kentucky over the past five years, Asim Rose finished his Wildcats career with 1,971 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while saving his best for last. His final two games were the best performances of his career, as Rose went out on a high note, gaining 101 yards versus South Carolina on Senior Day, before rambling for a career-high 148 yards in the Gator Bowl, averaging 12.3 yards per carry and earning game MVP honors. Whether his senior campaign was enough to see him get drafted remains to be seen but his combination of size and speed is sure to appeal to NFL teams as a priority free agent. According to his school bio, Rose says his hidden talent is gymnastics and outside of playing in the NFL, he has ambition to be an undercover police officer. Find out what else makes this running back prospect tick with our one-one-one interview.

When a NFL scout pops in your game film, explain to us what type of player he should expect to see?

He should expect to see a competitor and a dawg. You will see a player that plays for the team and wants to win. You will see a smart runner with great burst.

What areas of your game did you work to improve upon during the offseason?

My ball security and all-around game, including speed, strength and balance. Also my route running and catching.

What was it like growing up in your hometown?

Growing up in Cleveland Ohio, it was rough but it was fun. The neighborhood I grew up in showed a lot of love and still due to this day.

When did you begin playing football and when did you realize that you have a passion for the game of football?

I first started playing football when I was five. I realized I loved and had a passion for it when I was in the sixth grade.

Name a point during your college career when you had to overcome adversity. What did you learn from that experience?

I would say since I arrived on campus seeing the change of high school football and college football and I had to learn and understand the game. I waited patiently for my time and I feel I am taking advantage of this opportunity.

Can you describe your leadership style?

I would say I am one to lead by example. Others see how I handle myself and go about my business and respect that which helps gain the trust of others.

What is something people might not know about you or something that separates you from other players?