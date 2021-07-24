NFL Draft Profile: Akayleb Evans, Cornerback, Missouri Tigers

#26

Pos: CB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 188

DOB: 12/27/96

Eligible: 2022

McKinney, TX

McKinney High School

Akayleb Evans

Missouri Tigers

Pros:

Lamattina: Evans matches the opposing receiver well in press coverage. Despite his size, he is not afraid to get physical at the line of scrimmage to disrupt receivers. Very willing run defender and can do some damage with his tackling. Flashes short-area quickness to break on short routes or to explode downhill and make a tackle. Performs well against vertical receivers because of his physicality and long speed. Uses his arms to obstruct the receiver’s plans and keeps them in the hip pocket with his stride.

Cons:

Lamattina: His frame is fairly thin and skin looks tight as well, probably couldn’t add very much weight. He doesn’t have the mass in his upper body or lower body. Footwork is sloppy in coverage when he is backpedaling waiting for the receiver to break. This sloppy footwork may be rooted in some ankle stiffness that limits his change of direction ability. He recorded only three passes defended and zero interceptions in 2020, reflecting his poor ball skills and inability to get a hand in on passes. He also leaves too much room underneath for receivers to operate. There are some lapses in awareness when he drops into deep zones. Drew a few penalties because he couldn’t get his head around to the ball on deep passes, causing him to make illegal contact with the receiver.

Summary:

Lamattina: Transferred from Tulsa to Missouri. Akayleb Evans is an average athlete at best with sufficient long speed and short-area quickness. He has his struggles with change of direction and ankle stiffness. Evans can be relied upon to give high effort as a run defender from the outside. His skinnier frame may be a concern at the next level. He will be able to contribute on special teams while a team develops him as an outside cornerback. Could potentially have value as a slot cornerback at the next level.

Background:

Hometown is McKinney, Texas. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Missed three games in 2018 due to an injury. Suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2019. Served as co-vice president of the Black Men’s Initiative on Tulsa’s campus. Began his own charity (Akayleb Evans Foundation) in his hometown. Favorite NFL team is the Dallas Cowboys. Favorite NFL player is Patrick Peterson. Lebron James is his favorite athlete. Favorite movie is Remember the Titans. One word that he uses to describe himself is “ambitious.” Has played football since the age of 9. Has two older siblings. Parents are Calvin and Nita Evans. Majoring in organizational studies. Born in Wyandanch, New York.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Evans is a high-motor player who contributes to all facets of the game, especially as a press-man corner. He is an average athlete who struggles with ball skills.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.4 / 7.8