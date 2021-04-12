Ambry Thomas - Cornerback Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

AMBRY THOMAS | Michigan | DC | #1 | Jr | 5117 | 189 | Detroit, MI | Martin Luther King HS | 09.09.99

Overview:

Continuing the trend of talented Wolverine defenders making the jump to the professional level, Thomas could stake claim as their most talented cornerback prospect in recent years. Thomas is a scrappy defender who could potentially serve various roles inside and out in a pinch. He’s a solid enough athlete who has the ability to turn and run vertically with most wide receivers. When the ball is in the air, Thomas remains patient and shows a nice amount of ball skills to finish through contact. Thomas has adequate enough length to make an impact near the line of scrimmage. While he has a nice amount of pop in his hands in press, he has some slow reactions at the line of scrimmage, giving up leverage too quickly and getting thrown into chase mode. Thomas has solid enough deep speed, but is a pretty ordinary overall athlete. He has a slender frame that is going to need some serious development in a short amount of time. As a versatile piece on the back end, teams should value Thomas sometime early on Day 3 of the 2021 draft. With his combination of length, scrappiness and ball skills, he could hold a variety of roles in an NFL secondary for a long time.

Background:

Thomas appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines, and was selected as an All-Big Ten honoree during the 2019 season after recording 38 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups. Opted out of the 2020 season. Played for head coach Tyrone Spencer while at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit, Michigan. Was considered a four-star recruit by all major recruiting platforms. Chose Michigan over offers from Penn State, Arizona and Arizona State, among others.

