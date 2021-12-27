NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Stueber, Offensive Tackle, Michigan Wolverines

#71

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 338

DOB:

Eligible: 2022

Darien, CT

Darien High School

Andrew Stueber

Michigan

Wolverines

Pros:

Michigan’s outstanding 2021 season came behind a strong defense and an effective run game. One reason for the team’s success on the ground was Andrew Stueber. The 6070, 338-pound offensive lineman is an experienced starter who has seen playing time at tackle and guard. The massive blocker typically maintains a wide base and gets leverage with his hand placement to maximize power. He rarely bites on jab steps or body fakes before engagement. Stueber’s hand placement, though a work in progress, improved as the 2021 season played out. He keeps active feet into and through contact. For his size, the Wolverines’ standout is a solid mover in his kickslide. He has reasonable linear burst out of his stance in jump sets. By far his most notable trait, Stueber is a powerful athlete with heavy hands to both seal and create space. Once he latches on, he reliably sustains. When he plays with proper technique, he has a sound anchor; he is capable of recovering when initially jolted due to his natural power and balance. He has the finishing mentality to put opponents on the ground. Stueber uses defenders’ momentum to wash them out of plays. In pass protection, the senior is patient and refrains from lunging. He has the movement skills to mirror from the interior. When unoccupied, Stueber keeps his head on a swivel. In the run game, he has the athleticism to climb. He is effective once in space.

Cons:

Michigan’s standout right tackle has various NFL-caliber traits; that said, certain technical and athletic shortcomings will likely force him to play guard at the next level. First and foremost, Stueber’s resting hand position is too low. This has, in part, led to his late and wide punches. What’s more, the Wolverines’ star plays with a high pad level. Stueber gives up his chest far too often, allowing opponents to control him. Further, he leans into blocks too often, ducks his head, bends at the waist and plays ahead of his center of gravity. As a result, defenders redirect him or make him whiff. To succeed at the next level, Stueber will need to improve his angles to engagement. He tends to attack the shoulder rather than the chest. Similarly, he elects to chase opponents rather than cut them off. He exhibits a soft inside shoulder in vertical sets at tackle. Stueber’s technical issues severely limit his anchor and power. Defenders are able to stack and shed the experienced lineman once they reach his chest. Moreover, his core and grip strength allow opponents to deconstruct and work through him on their way to the tackle point. Stueber is also a limited mover. His agility and change of direction are sluggish and he lacks the burst to lead block from the back side OT spot. He is unreliable mirroring on an island and especially struggles when his first punch is ineffective. Stueber has not shown a flexible frame on film.

Summary:

It is important to project college prospects to their best positional fit at the next level. While he is able to play guard and tackle, Andrew Stueber will find the most success on the inside in the NFL. The Wolverines’ standout boasts notable power and sufficient linear athleticism to start in the league. That said, he must drop his pad level, improve his weight distribution and clean up his hands. Currently a backup-caliber swing lineman, Stueber has starting potential.

Background:

Born July 1st, 1999 in Darien, Connecticut, Andrew Stueber was a standout two-sport athlete at Darien High School. In addition to lettering for the varsity basketball team, the now business administration major in the Stephen M. Ross School of Business led Darien football to the Connecticut Class LL state championship in 2015 and 2016. As a senior, he helped the team on its way to 3,501 passing yards and 2,181 rushing yards. In the 2016 playoffs, Stueber and the line led the way for an offense that put up 807 passing yards and 516 rushing yards. After his high school career, the Connecticut native received a three-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet named him the 365th-overall player nationally, the 35th tackle in his class and the third-ranked recruit from Connecticut that year. 247Sports, itself, named him a four-star recruit, the 38th tackle in his class and the second-best recruit from Connecticut that year. In his first year at Michigan, Stueber appeared in one game on special teams. As a sophomore in 2018, he appeared in all 13 games on special teams while playing 11 games (and starting two) at right tackle. He earned his first varsity letter as a sophomore. The next season, Stueber was sidelined for the year after he tore his ACL in training camp. In his return after a COVID-tarnished offseason, the Darien product started all six games in 2020 with two at right guard and four at right tackle. He earned his second varsity letter and was named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Stueber was a key piece of a 2021 offensive line that led the way for the Wolverines’ dangerous run game. He was a season-long starter and was voted the team’s alternate captain. The talented tackle earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Grade:

7.2/8.2

Floor/Ceiling: Backup Swing Lineman / Starting Guard

Scheme Fit: Gap/Power Run Offense

Grade: 3rd-4th Round

Injury History: N/A

Character Notes: N/A

