NFL Draft Profile: Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

#4

Pos: QB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 220

DOB: 4/26/99

Eligible: 2022

Victoria, TX

Victoria East High School

Bailey Zappe

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Latest News:

Western Kentucky senior signal-caller Bailey Zappe made good on his Hilltoppers debut, tossing for 424 passing yards, along with seven touchdowns during their win over UT-Martin in week one. The record-setting transfer quarterback from Houston Baptist played an efficient game, completing 80% of his passes, while connecting with 11 different wide receivers, including five different targets for scores. "It felt great," Zappe said of his night. "To be honest, that stuff doesn't happen without receivers like we have and the offensive front. To be able to come out clean, with no sacks or pressures, is big. . . . It was a great start, great start to the season. I love it, it's awesome, look forward to doing it more." With over 10,000 career passing yards at the FCS level, Zappe continues to try and convert scouts into believers. He has showcased the ability to make all the throws and has tremendous poise in the pocket. The graduate senior has had a prolific collegiate career, as the accolades continue to pile up. The NFL will have no choice but to pay attention. (9/5/21)

