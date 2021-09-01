NFL Draft Profile: Ben Brown, Center, Ole Miss Rebels

#55

Pos: OC

Ht: 6050

Wt: 315

DOB: 5/19/98

Eligible: 2022

Vicksburg, MS

Saint Aloysius High School

Ben Brown

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Experienced offensive lineman who has started at right guard for two seasons before moving to center. Brown possesses strong leg drive to open and seal lanes as a down blocker. He has low pads on combo blocks to uproot before working to the second level. Maintaining a wide base in pass protection, he has average foot quickness. Brown shows solid short-area quickness once he is out of his stance.

Cons:

Leinweber: Severe balance issues stem from Brown leaning causing him to fall off blocks and allowing defenders to go over him frequently. Due to his overaggressiveness when trying to finish he ends up on the ground. At the second level, he is not decisive, missing with his strike and works unfavorable angles that he cannot adjust because of a lack of agility. Brown often fails to impact defenders with his indecisive punch. Quick-handed linemen make swift work of him in the run game. A lack of grip strength prevents him from latching on. Long opponents outreach him. Brown struggles with snap accuracy as a center, making the quarterback work for every other ball and even missing the mark completely.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big guard who has played center for the Rebels. Brown possesses good leg drive to open lanes on down blocks. He struggles to stay on his feet, has indecisive hands and gets deconstructed by quick-handed defenders. Brown projects as a camp guard who has size and experience to compete for a practice squad spot. Because of the many holes in his game, he is unlikely to stick in the NFL.

Background:

Raised in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Born May 19, 1998. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Exercise science major. Plans to pursue a career in physical therapy. Academic standout. Was a member of the National Honor Society. Comes from a long line of Rebel football players including father, Tim and paternal grandfather, Allen who was a two time Super Bowl Champion, among others. Redshirt. Started at right guard in 2018 and 2019 before moving to center in 2020.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big, experienced guard who has played center. Struggles with balance and has indecisive hands.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 4.9 / 5.4