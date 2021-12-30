Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming Cowboys

NFL draft profile scouting report for Wyoming Linebacker, Chad Muma
#48
Pos: LB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 242
Eligibility: 2022
Lone Tree, CO
Legend High School

Chad Muma University of Wyoming Cowboys

One-Liner:

Chad Muma shows a good size/speed combo at the Mike linebacker position. He also displays good mental and physical tools in the run game. Muma is the best tackler in the class. Needs some work in coverage as he is a bit limited there at the moment.

Pros: 

Chad Muma is a good MIKE linebacker prospect that has the traits to play SAM and WILL if needed. He displays a good size to athleticism combo. Moreover, Muma excels versus the run with very good mental processing and instincts. He always stays square with very good feet while sorting through the trash. Additionally, he showcases an excellent understanding of run concepts and has outstanding gap discipline. He consistently beats blocks with quicknes and instincts. One of the best and most consistent tacklers in the class. He breaks down while staying square and rarely misses in the open field. Moreover, he displays good competitive and physical toughness. Muma has shown the ability to communicate pre and post snap. Furthermore, Muma is an effective blitzer and has shown great timing on stunts and twists. He has shown a ton of improvement year to year. Good overall speed and range to get to the edge versus outside runs and jet sweeps. Takes excellent angles on these outside runs as well. In 2021, he has two pick sixes and these plays really showcased his ball skills. Effective in zone coverage when spot dropping and reading the QB’s eyes. Overall, he has good play strength and length at the POA. Finally, he has been an elite special teams player for Wyoming.

Cons: 

Biggest issues with Muma come in coverage. He can struggle to carry TE’s and WR’s down the seam. He is much more comfortable when he can keep his eyes on the QB. Needs to work on using his hands to beat blocks. He relies on beating OL to the POA with his quickness and instincts. Additionally, jet motions and misdirection can get him out of position sometimes.

Summary: 

Chad Muma projects to be a quality Mike linebacker at the next level. He brings mental processing, foot quickness, and competitive toughness to the table. Teams will want to use him as a blitzer and spot dropper on passing downs. Muma needs to work on stacking shedding. He is also a very good special teams talent.

Background:

Grade:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.7/8.5

