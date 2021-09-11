NFL Draft Profile: Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati Bearcats

#0

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 255

DOB: 7/5/_

Eligible: 2022

Cincinnati, OH

Colerain High School

Darrian Beavers

Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Ezring: The Cincinnati Bearcats were one of the best teams in the nation in 2020 thanks, in part, to their outstanding defense. Darrian Beavers, an experienced starter, has seen time in various alignments and coverage roles. He has also played at two separate schools after transferring from the University of Connecticut. All the same, he is a massive off-ball linebacker who should translate to MIKE or SAM in the NFL. In zone coverage, Beavers flashes spatial awareness while reading and reacting to the quarterback’s eyes in shallow responsibilities. In man, his length affords him a cushion to recover and stay competitive at the catch point. In run defense, Beavers navigates the box well. He flashes instincts against inside concepts and works to contain and keep ball carriers in traffic. When patient, Beavers two-gaps and manipulates the ball carrier’s path. In the box, the Cincinnati star uses his length and hands to work through or around opponents. He stacks to window and shed against linemen. Generally efficient at the tackle point, Beavers’s length allows him to trip guys up when he otherwise misses the target. As a pass rusher, the Ohio native is at his best blitzing from the second level up the interior. He uses salesmanship to force false steps and tends to get his hands into passing lanes.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite boasting some of the most extensive starting experience of any prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cincinnati’s linebacker has a murky projection to the league. Beavers exhibits sluggish linear and lateral burst. Similarly, his long speed is underwhelming. The Ohio native’s stiff frame leads to awkward and slow changes of direction. In coverage, Beavers is reactive. The opposing passer manipulates him fairly reliably. Further, the massive linebacker locks onto pass-catchers in front of him and abandons his assignment. His improper depth in zones leaves windows for quarterbacks to layer the ball. He also takes poor angles in coverage. Moreover, the Bearcats’ defender struggles to simultaneously play the ball and track receivers. In man, Beavers lacks the movement skills and eye discipline to win at the next level. Additionally, he employs poor technique when attempting to be physical in coverage. Beavers bites on route salesmanship and plays flatfooted. Against the run, the Cincinnati defender presses the line early and leaves gaps open for the ball carrier. His inconsistent gap integrity is exacerbated by poor downhill angles. He often plays the inside leg as a tackler. Against blockers, Beavers engages with high pad level and late hands. Often washed out of plays and displaced early, he lacks the power to take on linemen and tight ends consistently. As a tackler, the experienced starter struggles to wrap up and drag ball carriers down. He does not always play through the whistle. Beavers lacks the burst, strength and bend to rush the passer against tackles.

Summary:

Ezring: An experienced starter, Darrian Beavers projects as an early-down-only player in the league. While he may offer special teams value with improved tackling, the Ohio native currently lacks the instincts and technique to contribute at the next level. His below-average athletic profile will limit his development. Beavers is a practice squad piece with a chance to make an NFL roster.

Background:

Born July 5th in Cincinnati, Ohio, Darrian Beavers was a standout athlete and student at Colerain High School. The talented football player played wide receiver and safety in high school, earning the Varsity Starter Award three times. Further, Beavers was named First Team All-Conference on defense in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, Colerain came second in states after going undefeated during the regular season. The school won the GMC Championship three times during Beavers’s career. More than just a football player, the Cincinnati native was a letter winner in basketball and track. He also earned a 4.0 grade point average during his senior year. After his final high school campaign, Beavers earned a three-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet named him the 2034th-overall player nationally, the 157th-best safety in his class and the 78th-ranked Ohio recruit in his year. At the University of Connecticut, Beavers played in all 12 games of his 2017 freshman season. He recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. The next year, the Colerain product played in all twelve games and saw six starts. He put up 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a team-leading four sacks. Between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Beavers transferred from UConn to the University of Cincinnati. He made an instant impact, playing in all 14 of the Bearcats’ 2019 games and starting 10. He recorded 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. He was placed on the 2019 AAC All-Academic Team. After a COVID-impacted offseason, Beavers had a big 2020 season. He started 10 games at linebacker and was a key piece of Cincinnati’s productive and successful defense. Beavers made 58 tackles (good for second on the Bearcats’ roster), 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble. He was named Second-Team All-AAC. Since his time as a 235-pound freshman, Beavers has shot up to 255 pounds at a school-listed 6040.

One-Liners

Ezring: A productive and experienced starter, Darrian Beavers is a massive off-ball linebacker who projects to an early-down MIKE role in the NFL; he lacks the instincts, technique and athleticism to make a 53-man roster at this point in his development.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 5.5 / 6.5