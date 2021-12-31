NFL Draft Profile: David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue Boilermakers

#3

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 205

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Warren Central High School

David Bell Purdue University Boilermakers

One-Liner:

An extremely technically-gifted receiver, David Bell makes playing the game look effortless. He will be a top 50 selection and continue his production in the NFL.

Pros:

Bell has a dense frame at receiver and decent size, otherwise. He has great ability to locate the ball when it’s in the air and haul in some spectacular catches. As a route runner, his footwork is very smooth which gives him the edge when he breaks off his route. His feet are more sudden than anything and makes him a good separator underneath. After the catch, he is quick and agile, making defenders miss in open space. His route tree is very developed and can a multitude of different variations of routes. Manipulates defenders well, sending them the wrong way because of his body positioning and footwork. Bell is a natural catcher, making almost all receptions look very nonchalant and relaxed. For Purdue, he showed versatility, lining up mainly on the outside, as well as in the slot. He was used somewhat often in motion to lure defenses to follow him as a decoy. He understands how to push into and find soft spots in zones.

Cons:

Bell doesn’t offer much as a run blocker from the slot position. When he is going through his progressions, he rarely looks like he is working at full speed. He doesn’t push downfield very often and may be because of long speed concerns, as he can’t take the top off a defense consistently. Against man coverage, he can come across some struggles finding quick separation because he works in such a prolonged, patient manner out of his release. He also struggles at times to work through physical cornerbacks. He lacks the explosion to be a true vertical threat.

Summary:

David Bell has been one of the most productive receivers in the country over the past three seasons. He came to Purdue and made an immediate impact from the moment he stepped on the field. A technically-refined receiver, Bell makes all the nuances of playing the position look effortless. His feet are silky, body movement is controlled and he is a sudden athlete in and out of breaks. His main concerns stem from his lack of game-breaking, explosive speed to stretch the field vertically. Bell should continue his production in the league, being a top three target for any team he lands on.

Background:

Bell’s hometown is Indianapolis, Indiana, where he attended Warren Central High School. Rated as a four-star receiver recruit by the 247Sports Composite, he was the 19th ranked receiver in the nation and the 2nd ranked player in his class out of the state of Indiana. He chose Purdue over offers from Penn State, Indiana and Cincinnati. 2018 Gatorade State Player of the Year. Indianapolis Star 2018 Marion County Athlete of the Year. Indianapolis Star 2018 Male Athlete of the Year. 2018 Class 6A state champion. He caught 85 passes for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also played basketball in high school. He is majoring financial counseling and planning.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

8.1/8.5

Floor/Ceiling: Average Starter / Average Starter

Scheme Fit: Outside/Inside Receiver

Grade: 2nd Round

Injury History: Missed one game due to a concussion in 2021.

Character Notes: N/A

