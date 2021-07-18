NFL Draft Profile: Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, Georgia Bulldogs

#11

Pos: OT

Ht: 6000

Wt: 190

DOB: 8/24/00

Eligible: 2022

Rock Hill, SC

South Pointe High School

Derion Kendrick

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Disciplined and instinctual zone coverage defender who understands the intent of the scheme. He triggers quickly with his eyes on the quarterback and even baits the passer. Kendrick plays with low hips at all times, maximizing his fluidity. His big catch radius allows him to make plays on the ball in the air. Kendrick shows the strength to shed blocks and is a low, reliable tackler when trying.

Cons:

Leinweber: Confidence to stay square comes back to bite him as his above-average speed is not enough to catch back up to fast wideouts, causing him to get beat over the top. Kendrick can have his eyes in the backfield for too long when threatened vertically. He is not sticky at the top of the route, possessing merely average twitch and close-quarter quickness as well as suffering from false steps. His effort in run support is poor at times. Kendrick fails to contest the catch point consistently against bigger receivers.

Summary:

Leinweber: Inexperienced yet instinctual cornerback with very good length. Kendrick has a big catch radius thanks to his long arms. In man, he allows separation at the top of routes, lacking twitch to mirror. He gets beat over the top as he stays square for too long or keeps his eyes in the backfield. Kendrick projects as a good backup with future starting ability in a zone-heavy secondary. He is still new to the position and should have his best football ahead of him.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Inexperienced yet instinctual corner with good length. Struggles in man coverage and gets beat deep. Projects into a zone-heavy secondary and has his best football in front of him.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.2 / 8.4