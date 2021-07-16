NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, South Alabama Jaguars

#8

Pos: WR

Ht: 6030

Wt: 195

DOB: 2/27/99

Eligible: 2022

Mobile, AL

McGill-Toolen High School

Jalen Tolbert

South Alabama Jaguars

Pros:

Bogam: Long and lanky wide receiver who is a smooth mover with nimble feet. Excellent using his foot quickness to beat press coverage, then showing the flexibility to contort his body and reduce his surface area so cornerbacks are not able to cleanly get their hands on him. Good quickness at the top of his routes, separates consistently due to quick feet with the ability to sink his hips to be sudden in his change of direction. Displays good hands and body control to adjust to the football and be natural plucking the ball away from his body. Excellent ball tracking skills, seeing the football and adjusting accordingly then finishing with excellent high pointing ability. Shows good ability after the catch, is able to win in open space using his foot quickness to avoid defenders then using his long strides to cover ground once he gets vertical.

Leinweber: Long wideout who is very sudden off the line with upper and lower body flexibility. Tolbert makes cornerbacks whiff using his sweet feet on nuanced releases. Against off, he has very good acceleration to eat up cushions in a hurry. He gets on top of cornerbacks and wins vertically with great speed. When the ball is in the air, Tolbert tracks it and adjusts to catch off-target passes. He has the length to win at the catch point.

Cons:

Bogan: Needs to add more bulk to his frame, struggles to separate against corners who get physical with him during the route due to below-average play strength. Not a true deep threat, is a long strider who needs to work to build up speed due to below-average acceleration abilities. Corners are not threatened by him running away from them and it’s evident in them feeling comfortable staying in their backpedal as long as possible when they play him from off coverage. Struggles to win at the line against corners with long arms, showing that they can control him once they are able to get their hands on.

Leinweber: Despite being subtle in his releases, Tolbert is not sharp in his route running, getting sloppily in and out of his breaks. When defenders land their hands on him, he struggles to fight through contact, getting redirected. He fights the football at times, having to bring it into his body. Tolbert leaves effort as a blocker to be desired.

Summary:

Bogan: Long and lanky receiver who brings a smooth element to his game with very good sudden movements. Has the ability to separate consistently due to very good foot quickness at the top of the route then showing the ability to win contested catches with excellent high pointing ability. Needs to improve his play strength if he wants to win against more physical corners at the next level especially if he is not going to be a burner. Overall a very intriguing Group of Five prospect who has the potential to be an early Day 2 caliber player.

Leinweber: Lanky outside wide receiver with speed and acceleration to threaten vertically. Tolbert is sudden off the line and tracks the deep ball. He lacks physicality, struggling to fight through contact and is not refined as a route runner. Tolbert projects as a deep threat at the next level who will have to become stronger to contribute on special teams. His size and speed are valued traits that should help him stick on a roster.

One-Liners

Bogan: Long and lanky receiver who brings a smooth element to his game with very good sudden movements. A very intriguing Group of Five prospect with early Day 2 potential.

Leinweber: Lanky wideout with speed to threaten deep and suddenness off the line. Lacks physicality and refinement as a route runner.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.6 / 8.5

Leinweber: 6.7 / 7.6