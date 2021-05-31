NFL Draft Profile: Jamaree Salyer, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

#69

Pos: OL

Ht: 6036

Wt: 325

DOB: 7/13/00

Eligible: 2022

Atlanta, GA

Pace Academy

Jamaree Salyer

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Versatile offensive lineman who was a guard recruit and played or backed up every spot along the Georgia offensive line. Salyer shows strong leg drive to move opponents off the ball, creating movement in the run game. In pass protection, he displays patience and enough foot speed to mirror rushers up the arc.

Cons:

Leinweber: Salyer tends to lean and stop his feet as a run blocker, giving defenders an easy time deconstructing. Quick linemen give him trouble off the ball and he is not urgent enough to reach and seal opponents. Instead of finding work, he stands around putting his competitive toughness in question. As a pass protector, Salyer is unable to absorb speed to power and fails to play wide as a guard. He does not shut down counters with a power step. Slow hands and average length allow rushers to get into his frame, uproot and disengage often. Salyer looks uncomfortable on the move. He is frequently late off the ball.

Summary:

Leinweber: Compact tackle with average length who has played every spot along the offensive line for the Bulldogs. Salyer can create movement up front with his leg drive. A lack of urgency and slow feet hurt him in all phases of the game. Salyer projects as a developmental guard who will have a hard time trying to stick on a practice squad. He has desirable traits and the step up in competition will not be as steep from the SEC.

Background:

Raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played with New York Giants tackle Andrew Thomas in high school. Sport management major. Saw action at left tackle, right tackle and left guard as well as a backup role at center at Georgia.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Compact and versatile offensive lineman. Lacks urgency. Projects as a guard.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.4/6.2