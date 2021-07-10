NFL Draft Profile: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State Broncos

#2

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 190

DOB: 2/3/00

Eligible: 2022

Murrieta, CA

Vista Murrieta High School

Khalil Shakir

Boise State Broncos

Pros:

Ezring: Stepping up as a team’s unquestioned top receiving option can be deleterious to a player’s production. Khalil Shakir, though, thrived in his new role in 2020. The skilled receiver has consistently shown off a refined playstyle and high motor that should help him see an NFL field early. The Boise State pass-catcher is a nuanced route runner who uses head movement, body language and jab steps to force defensive backs into false steps or premature hip turns. Shakir also incorporates hand usage into his routes. A fluid mover, the Broncos’ receiver uses his impressive change of direction ability to snap his routes off cleanly and suddenly. While the ball is in the air, the senior boasts strong concentration and body control to locate and adjust to the ball. The Broncos’ star exhibits reliable hands, has a wide catch radius and plays bigger than his frame would indicate. After bringing the ball in, Shakir excels at making defenders miss after setting them up with body language. Moreover, the Boise State product works hard as a blocker. He has solid grip strength and leg drive to sustain engagement. On top of his technical play at receiver, Shakir’s versatility may appeal to teams. The Broncos employed him out of the slot, out wide, at running back, at wildcat quarterback and as a returner in bad-weather games or big moments. The talented receiver offers special teams value as a returner, a gunner and a blocker on punt return.

Cons:

Ezring: While versatile offensive weapons are exciting to watch in college, they are not guaranteed to be stars in the league. Although Shakir boasts a competitive mindset and refined playstyle, his usage at the next level may be limited by his middling athletic profile. Specifically, he does not boast outstanding size, speed or strength. The Boise State receiver’s lack of differentiating speed and burst hinder him in every aspect of his play. He does not have the lateral explosiveness to consistently separate on breaking routes; conversely, he does not have the linear burst to serve as a true threat on speed-based or vertical routes. What’s more, he does not have the speed to operate as a big-play threat after the catch. His movement skills may even preclude him from being a team’s primary returner. Additionally, Shakir has very little experience working through press and will, therefore, see a learning curve in the NFL. Similarly, he does not work through contact well as a route runner. Consequently, he will likely be a slot-only option on offense at the next level. With the ball in his hands, Shakir has an underwhelming power profile to reliably work through tacklers. The talented receiver’s refined skillset simply does not outweigh his concerning athletic traits.

Summary:

Ezring: Unfortunately, college success does not always directly indicate that a player is pro-ready. A star receiver at Boise State, Khalil Shakir boasts an intriguing skill set that affords him a near-rosterable floor in the league. While his ceiling is limited by a lack of NFL size, speed and strength, the talented receiver’s refined route running and high motor should make him both a reserve slot receiver and a contributor in almost every phase of special teams.

Background:

Born February 3rd, 2000 in Murrieta, California, Khalil Shakir was a standout athlete at Vista Murrieta High School. With the Broncos, his high school team, he was named to the 2016 All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 Offensive Team as a utility player. Before the 2017 season, he was named to the HSGameTime Preseason All-Area Team. That year, he recorded 102 carries for 906 yards and seven rushing touchdowns; he also brought in 17 receptions for 243 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He was also set to participate in the Polynesian Bowl in 2018. For his strong high school career, Shakir was named a four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet named him the 44th-overall recruit in the state of California, the 22nd-ranked athlete in his year and the 360th-best recruit in his class. Shakir was an immediate contributor upon arriving at Boise State’s campus. In his freshman season, he recorded 16 receptions for 170 yards and one receiving touchdown to go along with 14 rushes, 70 yards and one rushing touchdown. The utility player settled into a role at receiver in 2019, putting up 63 receptions for 872 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Still, the all-around weapon posed a threat on the ground with 66 rushing yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, Shakir took over as the team’s top target. In seven games due to the COVID-shortened season, he posted 52 receptions for 719 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also recorded 17 rushes for 148 yards. During his time at Boise State, Shakir has been named Academic All-Mountain West twice (Fall 2018 and Fall 2019). He also received All-Mountain West Honorable Mention for his performance in 2019. Shakir has been a limited participant in 2021 spring practices after undergoing surgery for a “lower half” injury.

One-Liners

Ezring: A nuanced route-runner who boasts excellent hands and poses a threat after the catch, Khalil Shakir will be limited by his lack of differentiating size, speed and strength; he can contribute on all special teams units and should serve as a backup slot receiver.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.0 / 7.6